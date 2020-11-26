Save up to £280 off Sonos speakers including the Sonos Beam in new Black Friday offer

After a month of early sales and warm-up discounts, the big Black Friday deals are officially starting – and Sonos is kicking off the shopping weekend in style.

The home audio giant is offering discounts on everything from smart speakers to full surround sound sets, so if you’re after a premium speaker Sonos will have you covered whatever the intended purpose.

A new soundbar would go nicely with a brand new PS5 or Xbox Series X – or perhaps you’re after a smart speaker with the latest and greatest in audio technology?

Either way, there’ll be a speaker deal for you – and to pair it with a smart thermostat you can see our Hive Black Friday deals.

Save up to £280 on Sonos speakers

Sonos is offering discounts across its entire range – from the Sonos One home smart speaker to the portable Sonos Move to home theatre surround sets. The Sonos Beam, in particular, is proving very popular – the smart HD soundbar comes with Google Assistant and Alexa built-in for hands-free music listening, and can clarify quiet dialogue when connected to your TV with Speech Enhancement:

Amazon is also offering a discount on Sonos speakers as part of their Amazon Black Friday deals:

…and the John Lewis Black Friday deals include Sonos speakers also:

Black Friday speaker deals

Smart speakers are all the rage these days, and there are few better times to pick one up than Black Friday – enter the smart home market on the cheap with these audio deals, or perhaps you’re after a second speaker or accessory to fully kit out your home:

Amazon Smart Home deals

Argos Smart Home deals

If you’re torn between Amazon Echo and Google Assistant, you can see our Google Home vs Alexa guide for all the key differences.

