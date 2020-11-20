Save 50% on the Samsung Galaxy S10 phone in Amazon’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale

Black Friday has been a whirlwind of offers and, thanks to Cyber Monday, they don’t end now. Right now, you can pick up the Samsung Galaxy S10 handset for as much as half the usual price – or quite possibly more.

Savings vary across the S10 range: you can pick up the majestic black 256GB handset for 46% less (£595.99, was £1,099), while the even larger storage capacity 512GB handset is going for an impressive 50% less (£499, was £999.99).

It’s one of a number of discounts that Amazon is currently offering on the Samsung Galaxy handsets. Sadly, the offers on the top dog Galaxy S20 have sold out, but if it’s any consolation, the 27% savings being offered there didn’t match that of its predecessor, the Galaxy S10.

Samsung’s star has been on a sharp rise in the phone market in recent years, with the internal horsepower and industry-leading cameras on recent additions to the Galaxy range leaving phone buyers dazzled. Clever phone-hunters will know it’s the former flagships that tend to have the best savings during Black Friday. So if you’re in the market for a new handset, and you don’t mind going for second-best, the S10 deal is a truly exceptional one.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals at Amazon

Amazon has dropped prices across a number of Samsung Galaxy smartphones. Head to Amazon’s Samsung sale page or take our look at our favourite deals below:

For Android fans, you can also save 15% on Samsung tablets.

And since you’re here, we should flag a couple of other excellent offers on Galaxy S10 handsets from other retailers – it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on all sites, if others run out of stock.

