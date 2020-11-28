You can still save 35% on Ring Doorbells on Amazon this Black Friday weekend

The Black Friday deals continue for Cyber Weekend, so there’s still plenty of time to pick up a bargain.

Amazon usually leads the charge when it comes to kicking off the Black Friday deals, but this year started as early as 26th October, not long after their own Amazon Prime Day event. This year, we’ve seen huge Apple Watch and AirPods Pro savings at Amazon, in addition to offers on the company’s own services – you can get three months of Amazon Music Unlimited completely free and the Starzplay Prime Video Channel for just 99p a month for three months.

This being Amazon it wouldn’t be a sale without seeing some of their devices on offer, and the Alexa-compatible Ring doorbells are currently seeing over a third off. With Christmas so soon after Black Friday this could be the perfect gift for tech lovers, or indeed there’s never a bad time to improve your own household security.

Save 35% off Ring Doorbells at Amazon

The Ring Doorbells come with a 1080p full HD camera allowing you to see, hear and speak to visitors, with a motion detector notifying you of any movement. The Video Doorbell 3 Plus also adds 4-second pre-rolls, allowing you to see what happened before motion was detected:

More Amazon Smart Home Deals

While the Ring Doorbell works perfectly fine without Alexa, having an Echo speaker in your home would allow voice control of your video doorbell – and the Echo Show lets you watch the footage too. This Black Friday, Amazon is also treating us to huge savings on the new 4th gen Amazon Echo:

More Amazon Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

While the Black Friday season is a great time to purchase fancy new tech such as smart home devices, Amazon’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale covers their entire range of products. You can see an in-depth list on our Amazon Black Friday deals page, or here are a few picks below:

