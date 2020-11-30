Last chance to save hundreds on Oral-B and Philips electric toothbrushes at Amazon this Cyber Monday

Everyone knows Cyber Monday deals are perfect for splashing out on fancy tech – and electric toothbrushes have become surprisingly, and we mean surprisingly, sophisticated.

These gadgets are now intelligent-tech solution for achieving healthier teeth – less brush-on-a-stick and more of a smart-home device for your bathroom. We’re talking pressure sensors, interactive colour displays and the use of artificial intelligence to recognise brushing style and magnetic technology.

Whether or not you’re after an App-tracked level of dental care or are simply striving for more commitment, the Black Friday weekend is the perfect opportunity to find a great deal. They’re actually among the most sought-after products year after year. Lots of major UK retailers like Boots and John Lewis are now struggling for stock.

However, there’s still time to save on some of this year’s stand-out sellers. As part of their Black Friday sale, Amazon is offering a huge 61% off the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Electric Toothbrush, saving you a whopping £245. But that’s not all, Oral-B is also getting in on the dental deals action. You can save a huge £400 on a duo set of Oral-B iO8 electric toothbrushes.

And at what’s perhaps a more familiar price point for an electric toothbrush from trusted brands is the Oral-B SmartSeries Black 6500 CrossAction Electric Toothbrush, reduced for a second time to £88.90 (save £141 or 61%) at Amazon.

Whatever you want to spend, here are some of the best deals around on toothbrushes to take advantage of before the end of Cyber Monday!

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Electric Toothbrush | £399 £154.99

The Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Electric Toothbrush isn’t just any electric toothbrush – it removes seven times more plaque than a manual toothbrush, uses sonic technology to pulse water between your teeth, and has five dedicated modes depending on use – namely clean, white, sensitive, gum care, and polish.

It also comes with 14 hours of battery life, two USB charging cases, and two handles and brush heads – it’s ideal either for couples or as a backup. If you need to justify a hefty purchase, not only is this an incredible deal, but it is also good for your dental health.

More electric toothbrush Cyber Monday deals

Amazon isn’t holding back when it comes to dental health – it’s also offering up to 75% off Oral-B electric toothbrushes, including more wallet-friendly options. Boots have also got some great offers on electric toothbrushes, too.

More Amazon Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

The Philips Sonicare toothbrush may be one of the big tech deals – but Amazon’s Black Friday sale encompasses all of their many categories. You can see the full list on our Amazon Black Friday deals page, but here is a taster of their other offers:

