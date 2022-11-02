Nintendo's hybrid console has seen enduring popularity since its first release in 2017. It appeals across age ranges with a huge library of games and — though it lacks the power of PlayStation and Xbox alternatives — the Switch offers some amazingly immersive gaming experiences.

Black Friday deals are already dropping, despite the event itself still being a few weeks away. But will there be discounts on the ever-popular Nintendo Switch? The RadioTimes.com team are on hand to investigate and help you find a deal.

In 2021, we saw the release of the updated Nintendo Switch OLED. It offers the same tech that gamers know and love with a larger, clearer OLED display, so your favourite games look better than ever. If you're looking for a cheaper option, there's also the Switch Lite from 2019. The Lite model is a great handheld but doesn't offer the docking capabilities of the other editions.

We'll be hunting down deals on the standard Switch, the Switch Lite and the Switch OLED as Black Friday approaches.

Whether you're looking for family-friendly racing fun with the likes of Mario Kart and Splatoon 2, or hellish gory action with Doom and Dark Souls Remastered, there's something for everyone amongst the best Nintendo Switch games. That's why the console has had such longevity.

Add to that its hybrid nature — it can be used as a handheld portable games platform or docked and used as a traditional console — and you're onto a winner.

If that sounds good, read on for our guide to finding and bagging a Black Friday Nintendo Switch deal.

Will there be Nintendo Switch deals this Black Friday?

Here's the bad news: Nintendo Switch consoles hold their value very well because of their amazingly long-lived popularity. Having launched at £279.99, the standard price of a standard Nintendo Switch now is £259.99. Yes, it's only dropped £20 in five years.

Essentially it's a battle of supply and demand. High demand is keeping Switch prices from being slashed too readily during the seasonal sales, but given the ageing technology, it wouldn't be a complete surprise to see some better deals on Nintendo's hybrid consoles this year.

Oddly, for deals hunters, it's the OLED and Lite models that are seeing more notable price-slashing at the moment.

When it comes to the standard model, right now, that normal price is hanging on in there, but as Black Friday approaches we do expect to see one or two deals. We'll update this page as and when they arrive.

Nintendo Switch | £259 at Currys

Nintendo Switch | £259.99 at Nintendo

Nintendo Switch | £259.99 at Argos

Latest deals on Switch consoles and games

Of course, the cheapest option is the Nintendo Switch Lite. It launched at £199.99, while the more expensive Switch OLED launched at £310 and offers that high resolution OLED panel that brings games to life. There are already one or two deals to be had on these consoles and we've noted them below.

We'll update this page as more deals become available.

Nintendo Switch OLED | £288.88 at OnBuy

Nintendo Switch OLED | £304.99 at Amazon

Nintendo Switch Lite | £167.93 at OnBuy

Nintendo Switch Lite | £189.99 at Amazon

