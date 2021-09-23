Best iPhone cases 2021: the top protection for iPhone SE, iPhone 12, iPhone 13 and more

As Apple recently reminded us with the release of the iPhone 13 range, phones are expensive these days. That’s why it’s important to look after them, and a good phone case is a great way to start. Here’s a selection of the best iPhone cases available right now.

For starters, it’s worth deciding what you want from a case. Do you need a hyper-durable, go-anywhere case? Does it need to be waterproof and dust-proof? This may be dictated by your job or travel plans, but waterproofing and durability features can add to the price of any case you choose, as well as its bulk, so it’s worth deciding what you’re likely to need before purchasing.

Equally, decide if you need a MagSafe compatible case or if you’d like one that doubles up as a wallet. Both of these features are useful but may have less of an impact on price than durability and waterproofing features.

Finally, what sort of style and materials do you want in an iPhone case? Does it need to be recyclable? Would you like a leather case? Or, do you need a particularly compact one? Whatever your needs, we’ve picked out a range of iPhone cases that could suit you.

Thankfully, most cases made with the iPhone 13 in mind are Magsafe compatible, but it’s worth double-checking the manufacturer’s specifications.

For more on the new iPhone 13, check out our detailed analysis of iPhone 13 vs iPhone 12. Or, to pick one up for yourself, head over to our iPhone 13 pre-orders page.

Best iPhone cases for protection

Spigen Tough Armor Case

The £14.99 Tough Armor Case from Spigen is both robust and affordable. It does add a little bulk to your phone but, realistically, that’s the only way to get a good level of protection from drops and impacts, especially in this price bracket.

This particular case is made to fit the iPhone 13, but Spigen provides a range of cases for all shapes and sizes of iPhone – and many Android phones too.

Mous transparent iPhone 13 case

Mous cases are also well known for their durable qualities. You may have seen the company’s bold YouTube advertisement, in which iPhones are dropped and thrown from a variety of phone-breaking heights and distances. The Mous case – predictably – keeps the phone safe each time. While it’s worth taking this with a pinch of salt, a wealth of glowing Trustpilot reviews suggest that the cases do stand up well to impacts. Interestingly, some Mous cases use the same material found in riot shields, polycarbonate.

Currently, a clear Mous case to fit any new iPhone 13 will set you back £44.99. The company produces cases to fit the whole iPhone range – and Google Pixel handsets.

Lanheim iPhone 13 Pro case

This full-body cover from Lanheim for the iPhone 13 Pro has an IPX68 water resistance rating and raised bezel protection to prevent screen damage. Right now, it costs £20.99.

Best leather iPhone cases

Apple Leather Case with MagSafe

Apple’s own leather iPhone case is one of the better offerings in this – admittedly very large – category. It uses magnets to snap easily into place and keep a snug fit around your phone. This means you get the protection of a case without adding too much bulk. It costs £50.15 at the moment, but we wouldn’t be surprised to see Black Friday deals across many of these products.

The case pictured fits the iPhone 12, but Apple offers cases for the whole iPhone range.

Torro leather flip phone case

If you prefer a case that flips down rather than folding to the side, this leather case from Torro could be for you. It’s made with genuine leather and comes with slots for cards at £34.99.

A-Cold-Wall phone bag

Or, if you’re really looking to splash out and want a shoulder-bag-style phone case, then Farfetch has just the item for you. A-Cold-Wall’s phone bag will set you back an absolutely astonishing £406. It’s real leather, with a magnetic fastening and a detachable strap. It’s got a larger compartment to fit any phone.

Best wallet iPhone cases

Smartish’ Wallet Slayer’

This case, the iPhone ‘Wallet Slayer’ from Smartish, aims to do away with the need for a wallet at all. Simply carry your card in the handy phone case, which can store several cards and cash – “for the people who still carry cash” (as Smartish cheekily explains). It fits the iPhone 12 or 12 Pro, and it’s drop resistant and affordable compared to some of the entries on this list, at just £18.90.

Ideal of Sweden Neo Noir Croco case

Ideal of Sweden offers a range of luxurious iPhone cases, including this ‘Neo Noir Croco’ atelier wallet. It’s available in a wide range of sizes – including the full iPhone 13 range – and costs £39.99.

Best thin iPhone case

Totallee light iPhone case

Totallee’s range of iPhone cases is a great option for those iPhone owners who want a case but also want the absolute minimum in terms of adding bulk and weight to their phones. Remarkably the case weighs just 0.1oz.

The case shown fits the iPhone 13, but Totallee produce cases to fit the full iPhone range.

It’s a US-based company, so the price is listed at $39, but there is free shipping worldwide for anyone who spends over $50 on the site.

