Best gaming accessories you can buy right now

Gaming season is upon us! Not only that, but it’s an extra-special one as we have the next-generation of consoles arriving with the release of both the Xbox Series X and the PS5 later this month – if you have been able to get one that is, with PS5 pre-orders in particular being a bit of an ordeal.

We are keeping track of all you need to know about the latest from each console including all Xbox Series X games and the complete list of PS5 games that you can look forward to playing – alongside everything we know about PS5 backwards compatibility and backwards compatible games on the Xbox.

But what about accessories? Well, there is a lot out that will work with these latest gaming machines and the older models such as the PS4 and Xbox One. Fingers crossed, some of these will be part of some of the great savings we can expect for both Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Here are some of the best you can buy right now!

Best gaming accessories to buy now

Best gaming headsets

There are numerous headsets that you can buy that will work on various consoles – and some brand new ones that have been made with next-generation in mind.

Turtle Beach are known for being one of the best in the business when it comes to headsets and their new ones are some of the best that we have ever tried. We have had time with the Stealth 700 Gen 2 and it boasts crystal clear sound and amazing noise reduction from anything happening around you. Well worth picking up and it also works brilliantly with the new consoles.

Stealth 700 Gen 2 for Xbox One/Xbox Series X | £121.99 on Amazon

Stealth 700 Gen 2 for PS4/PS5 | £129 on Amazon

SteelSeries Arctis 5, Gaming Headset for PC and PlayStation 4 | £89.99 on Amazon

Turtle Beach Recon 200 Black Amplified Gaming Headset for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch & PC | £39.99 on Amazon

HyperX Cloud Stinger Gaming Headset for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch & PC | £44.99 on GAME

Best gaming chairs

You may be set up with the best controllers, headsets, mics and everything else you think you need but there is something else that can make all the difference to your gaming experience – a comfy and stylish gaming chair!

There are quite a few out there than you can buy, but one of the best are SecretLab who make chairs that not only feel great to sit in, but they look impressive too! And it is not just them, many others make chairs that will make sure that you play in comfort – check out some of the best below.

Secretlab Omega Stealth | £349 at Secretlab

JL Comfurni Gaming Chair Ergonomic chair | £112.99 at Amazon

BraZen Phantom Elite Gaming Chair – Red | £149 at GAME

GTPLAYER Gaming Chair | £112.99 at Amazon

Yaheetech Executive Gaming Chair, High Back Racing Chair | £83.99 at Amazon

Best gaming PCs

It is not only consoles that are on the market for gaming, there are also many that will only look to PC to give them their gaming thrills and there is no denying that a stellar PC will give more power than a console will – although that gap is being significantly reduced with the new consoles coming.

Fierce High FPS Gaming PC | £779.90 at Amazon

Veno Scorp Windows 10 Gaming PC | £544.95 at Amazon

ADMI Gaming PC Package with 24inch monitor| £649.95 at Amazon

