But with more and more retailers extending their sale season, you don’t have to wait until the end of November to get incredible deals. Not sure where to start? We’ve done the hard work for you and found the best early Black Friday deals that are happening right now.

It's that time of year again. No, not Christmas, but Black Friday of course! Everyone wants to save money wherever they can, and Black Friday is a great way to save on early Christmas presents, as well as on expensive electricals.

Which UK retailers have early Black Friday deals this year?

Black Friday started as a sale event in the USA as a big shopping day after Thanksgiving, which takes place on the third Thursday in November. Since we don’t traditionally celebrate Thanksgiving here in the UK, there is nothing to get in the way of the sales starting early or lasting longer, with many retailers having sales for the whole of November.

Here are the retailers who have the biggest early Black Friday deals:

Very has gone live with a wide range of deals, including on tech and appliances.

Currys has its Black Friday & Beyond sale on now.

Argos has its pre-Black Friday sale on items including appliances, tech and accessories.

AO.com has some great tech deals on right now.

Fonehouse has a range of deals for phone packages live now.

Best early Black Friday deals at a glance

Here are the best early Black Friday deals at a glance:

Best early Black Friday deals to buy today

Save up to £140 on Garmin watches at Very

A smart watch is a great way to keep track of your health and fitness goals and Garmin has a wide range, whether you are going to be out and about on adventures or just want to keep track of your fitness in your day-to-day life.

The Instant Solar GPS Watch is a great one if you are adventurous and enjoy spending time in the great outdoors. With the ability to solar charge, an incredible battery life and the GPS which will help you keep track of your location, this watch is ready for wherever your adventures take you.

Instant Solar GBS Watch | £319.99 £179 (save 140.99 or 44%) at Very

The Vivoactive 4 GPS Smartwatch will help you meet your fitness goals with a wide range of all-day health monitoring features which include Pulse Ox, menstrual cycle tracking and heart rate tracking. It also has a great range of safety features which allow you to send your live location to a chosen list of emergency contacts during selected activities.

Vivoactive 4 GPS Smartwatch | £259.99 £159 (save £100.99 or 39%) at Very

Claim a free Galaxy Tab S6 LTE when you buy a Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Z Flip 4 at Samsung

Samsung thinks customers shouldn’t have to wait for Black Friday and has gone live with some amazing deals.

With either the Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Galaxy Z Flip 4 you can claim a Galaxy Tab S6 LTE, a tablet which would normally set you back £299.

We rated both these phones 4 stars when testing them. The Z Fold 4 is highly versatile, and the folding screen allows you to easily manoeuvre between open apps. As for the Z Flip 4, it has all the nostalgia of a '90s flip phone but with 2022 tech.

Claim a free Galaxy Tab S6 LTE when you buy a Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Z Flip 4

Save up to £1,000 on Sony Bravia Smart Ultra HD 4K TVs

TVs are synonymous with Black Friday because they are expensive items and often where the biggest savings are. This year is no exception, and many retailers have offers on Sony’s range of Bravia OLED Smart Ultra HD 4K TVs.

AO.com is running a discount code of an extra £100 off OLED and QLED TVs over £1,000 using 'BQEGVKUPFG', which is a great chance to get extra money off on existing deals.

Sony Bravia XR OLED 65" Smart 4K Ultra HD Android Google OLED TV | £2,599 £1,699 (save £900 or 35%) at AO

Sony Bravia KD-65X89KU 65" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV with Google TV | £1,999 £999 (save £200 or 10%) at Currys

Get the new iPhone 14 for £47 per month with unlimited minutes, texts and 100GB of data at Fonehouse

If you’ve been looking to get your hands on the latest iPhone, Fonehouse has a great deal for you to get it as a package.

The iPhone 14 boasts the longest battery life of any iPhone and when we reviewed it, we were really impressed by the camera which has a new low-light setting. If you want more information, check out our iPhone 14 review.

With this deal, you get the iPhone 14 5G 128GB. On a 24-month contract with Three for £47 per month, you get unlimited minutes and texts and 100GB of 5G data. This contract also has no upfront fee - a great bonus.

iPhone 14 with 100 GB of data and unlimited texts and minutes | £47 per month with no upfront cost at Fonehouse

For more on top tech, check out our Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals page, our Oppo Reno 8 Pro review or read our thoughts on the Honor 70.