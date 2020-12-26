Best Boxing Day sales 2020 UK: best deals as UK offers go live
These are the best deals from this year’s Boxing Day sales.
Published:
The Boxing Day sales are here, which means you have one last chance to grab a bargain in 2020. Most offers are only expected to last today, or 48 hours at most, so you haven’t got long to find the deal you’re after.
Right now, your inbox is likely filled with brands shouting about their last minute deals and Boxing Day sales that have just gone live. So, to help cut through the noise, we have put together a guide to the best Boxing Day sales of 2020.
In 2019, we saw all the main retailers take part including Amazon, John Lewis, Very and Currys PC World. There was some great variety within the deals, too, with Currys offering up to 50% off TVs and home electricals, while John Lewis slashed the prices of all its remaining Christmas stock.
Traditionally, Boxing Day sales have been big in-store sale events, with some stores even seeing queues of shoppers waiting at the doors for opening time. However, over the years more of us have turned to shopping online instead.
Due to the year we have had, a large percentage of physical stores will remain closed through to the end of December and more deals are available to shop online from our homes.
Here is our pick of the best Boxing Day sales on offer in the UK right now, along with any Christmas sales still live.
Best Boxing Day 2020 deals
These are some of the best discounts in the Boxing Day sales. Read on below for a list of sales by the retailers taking part in 2020.
- Nintendo Switch Lite and Animal Crossing Bundle at Very |
£239.99£209.99 (save £30 or 13%)
- Samsung 55-Inch QE55Q60T TV at Very |
£1199£797 (save £402 or 34%)
- Apple AirPods Pro at Amazon |
£249£198 (save £51 or 20%)
- Sage Barista Express Coffee Machine at Amazon |
£599.95£399.99 (save £199.96 or 33%)
- Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – Limited Edition Complete Box Set at Amazon |
£199.99£159.94 (save £40.05 or 20%)
- Oral-B Genius 8000 Electric Toothbrush at Amazon |
£279.99£69.99 (save £210 or 75%)
- PS5 games deals at Amazon, including Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (now £39.99) and Watch Dogs Legion (now £33.99)
- 30% off Apple Watch Series 5 at Amazon
- 40% off Shark vacuum cleaners at Amazon
Boxing Day 2020 sales live
Here’s a list of retailers with Boxing Day sales live right now:
- Very – The ‘Very’ Big Sale runs until 30th December, highlights include Nintendo Switch Lite, Apple AirPods Pro and a 55-Inch Samsung TV
- Amazon – Sale runs 26th to the 31st December and includes savings on PS5 games, Fitbit and Apple Watch
- John Lewis – Winter Sale with savings off up to 50% on fashion and home, plus tech and appliance deals
- AO.com – Big Deal Blowout sale with appliance and tech savings
- Currys PC World – Up to 40% on TVs, appliances and get £40 off the Fitbit Versa 3
- CDKeys – 90% off Christmas sale still live
- Harrods – The department store’s iconic winter sale began at the beginning of December
- Simba – 35% off across all products including mattresses above a £300 spend (ends Boxing Day)
- Ikea – Winter sale lasts until 17th January
- Wayfair – Boxing Day sale now live (pre-sale began 25th)
- Selfridges – Up to 50% off homeware and technology
- Argos – Boxing Day offers now live (began 25th)
- The Entertainer – Up to 75% off toys including Disney, L.O.L. Surprise and Nintendo
- MADE.com – Up to 40% off furniture and homeware
- Boots – Up to half price sale, plus price matching on selected electrical products
- Halfords – Save 25% on car technology and audio
- Laptops Direct – Up to 30% off laptops, TVs and smart home devices (biggest ever Boxing Day sale)
- Mobiles.co.uk – The site’s ‘New Year’ sale is now live and includes iPhone, Pixel and Samsung deals
- BT – Savings on headphones (AirPods Pro now £199), wearables and phone contracts (began 25th)
- Sky – Christmas TV and sport package deals
What are the Boxing Day sales?
Boxing Day sales are typically the last opportunity of the year to bag a bargain. The sales cover all manner of items from tech, TVs and gaming, to home appliances, beauty and fashion.
As you would expect, the Boxing Day sales traditionally start on 26th December, although some launched on Christmas Day this year.
The discounts can be pretty considerable, too. This is because as we come to the end of the year, retailers are often looking to shift excess stock. And, with 2020 having been a turbulent year for retail, they will likely be even more eager to attract any customers they can with these offers.
How long do the Boxing Day sales last?
For most retailers, Boxing Day sales typically only last 24-48 hours. However, some retailers like Amazon are holding sales until the end of the year.
It is also worth bearing in mind that, while Boxing Day sales only tend to last a couple of days, many are quickly replaced with January sales. Some retailers will even run these sales back-to-back.
January sales tend to run well into the month giving you plenty of time to take advantage of the offers. So, if you choose to spend your Boxing Day eating leftovers and watching TV in your pyjamas rather than scrolling through the deals, you won’t be missing out completely.
However, if you are set on making the most of the deals, or have a particular item in mind, we suggest keeping an eye out throughout the Christmas period for Boxing Day deals. You may also want to download the browser extension CamelCamelCamel, which monitors prices at Amazon and will tell you if that product has been sold for less this year and when. This is a great tool for identifying when you’re getting a genuine deal.
Will the high street be opening for the Boxing Day sales?
Under the current regulations in England and Northern Ireland, all non-essential shops are allowed to be open in all tiers except Tier 4. Similar rules apply in Scotland where all non-essential shops have to close if they are in the highest tier, Protection Level 4, but can remain open in all others. All of Wales is currently in Alert Level 4 (equivalent to England’s Tier 4).
Therefore, whether the shops on the high street are open for the Boxing Day sales largely depends on where you live. However, restrictions have been changing throughout December so we suggest checking the government website if you are uncertain of the rules in your local area.
Some retailers have also chosen to shut their physical shops to allow retail workers to spend an extra day with their families. The high street brands such as John Lewis, Marks & Spencer, Asda, Waitrose, Aldi and Home Bargains have all decided to remain closed on 26th December.
Many shops will also have deals online for you to take advantage of, including those such as John Lewis who have chosen to remain closed. With restrictions tightening, retailers will likely be focusing on their online sales to compensate for less footfall in physical stores.
Boxing Day sales 2020: what to expect
If the rest of 2020 is anything to go by, expect retailers to go big with their 2020 Boxing Day sales. There have been on-going sales at most retailers since early November.
The discounts from Amazon have been notably large. The retail giant launched its delayed Prime Day event in October and hasn’t stopped with the deals since. As is typical of Amazon, its own devices saw some of the biggest savings with discounts across the Echo, Kindle and Fire ranges.
Earlier this year Amazon revealed the fourth generation of its Echo and Echo Dot smart speakers, along with a new smart display, the Echo Show 10. This has already led to older Echo devices being discounted by up to 60% and we expect more savings across the Boxing Day sales.
Elsewhere, you should see offers on electricals, especially TVs, gaming bundles and home appliances. In 2019, we saw Argos and Currys PC World offer up to 40% off its electricals, John Lewis cut its womenswear prices by half, and Not on the High Street offer 50% off sitewide.
If you want to be super organised, there are also often substantial discounts on all things Christmas. John Lewis offered up to 30% off Christmas trees, lights and decorations last year, and we expect any remaining festive stock to be discounted again in 2020.
For more tech discounts, check out the technology section. Wondering what to watch? Visit our TV Guide.