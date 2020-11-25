Black Friday and Cyber Monday game deals 2020: top offers on FIFA 21, Watch Dogs Legion from GAME, Argos and more
Some of 2020's hottest video games are on offer for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, including Watch Dogs, FIFA 21, Avengers, and more...
Published:
It’s that time of year that gamers love, when all the biggest games come out – which also conveniently coincides with the Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday offers.
The PS5 and Xbox Series X and S have finally been released, and whether you were lucky enough to get a next-generation machine or are still using current hardware, one thing’s for sure – there’s plenty of great new gaming deals whatever platform you’re on.
This year’s blockbuster video game season is already in full swing following the release of new 2020 games such as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, and luckily all the Black Friday are continuing into Cyber Monday – we’ve seen big 2020 releases such as Marvel’s Avengers are already getting discounts of nearly 50%.
Those with a PS5 or Series X should bear in mind that both consoles are (mostly) compatible with last-gen games, and some games, like Watch Dogs Legion, even allow you to upgrade for free.
To save you trawling through all the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales lists, we’ve rounded up all the best game deals in one place for you – including, of course, GAME, who is the place to go for exclusive collector’s editions of your games.
We will be keeping track of the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals and PS4 and PS4 Pro deals that we can find, while also keeping tabs on stock for with Xbox Series X and PS5.
Best Black Friday game deals: quick links
For those not after something in particular, here is the latest and greatest in gaming deals, including some very recent releases:
- Watch Dogs Legion Resistance Edition Xbox One/Series X |
£54.99£39.99 at GAME (save £15 or 27%)
- Marvel’s Avengers |
£44.99£22.99 at Currys (save £22 or 49%)
- FIFA 21 |
£54.99£32.99 (save £22 or 40%)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo Switch |
£49.99£40.99 at Very (save £9 or 18%)
- eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE PS4 |
£24.99£14.99 (save £10 or 40%)
- Just Dance 2020 Nintendo Switch |
£30£23.99 at Amazon (save £6.01 or 20%)
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars Switch |
£44£39.99 at John Lewis (save £4.01 or 9%)
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint Aurora Edition PS4 |
£19.99£9.99 at GAME (save £10 or 50%)
- 2 for £30 on selected games | Argos
CDKeys.com is also set to launch their up to 90% off Black Friday sale this week.
Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday video game deals for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation and Xbox
See below for a more in-depth list of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday game deals organised by retailers, with new games such as FIFA 21, Watch Dogs Legion, and Star Wars Squadrons among the highlights:
GAME Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals
Dedicated videogame retailer GAME often has exclusive editions of the latest games that come with merchandise or in-game items, including recent releases Marvel’s Avengers and Watch Dogs Legion:
- Marvel’s Avengers PS4 – with GAME exclusive Steelbook |
£44.99£29.99 (save £15 or 33%)
- Watch Dogs Legion Resistance Edition Xbox |
£54.99£39.99 (save £15 or 27%)
- Star Wars Squadrons PS4 |
£34.99£24.99 (save £10 or 28%)
- Destroy All Humans Xbox|
£34.99£17.49 (save £17.50 or 50%)
- Wolfenstein Alt History Collection PS4 |
£29.99£19.99 (save £10 or 33%)
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint Aurora Edition PS4 |
£19.99£9.99 (save £10 or 50%)
- eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE PS4 |
£24.99£14.99 (save £10 or 40%)
Argos Black Friday and Cyber Monday game deals
The Argos Black Friday deals include indie games as well as the latest FIFA, as well as a great 2 for £30 offer:
- Ary and the Secret of the Seasons PS4 |
£29.99£20.99 (save £9 or 30%)
- Bleeding Edge Xbox One |
£20.99£9.49 (save £11.50 or 55%)
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remastered Nintendo Switch |
£34.99£20.99 (save £14 or 40%)
- FIFA 21 PS4 |
£44.99£35.99 (save £9 or 20%)
- Skully PS4 |
£24.99£12.49 (save £12.50 or 50%)
- Forza Horizon 4 Xbox One |
£41.99£13.99 (save £28 or 66%)
- 2 for £30 on selected games
Amazon Black Friday and Cyber Monday game deals
The Amazon Black Friday deals have been running since October, but the gaming deals got really good this week with up to 30% off the latest games:
- FIFA 21 Xbox One – Download Code (Includes Series X Digital Upgrade) |
£59.99£32.99 (save £27 or 45%)
- The Sims 4 – Standard Edition [PC Code – Origin] |
£34.99£4.19 (save £31.00 or 88%)
- Star Wars Squadrons PS4 |
£27.99£19.99 (save £8 or 29%)
- Dragon Ball Fighter Z Xbox One |
£19.99£17.99 (save £2 or 10%)
- Just Dance 2020 Nintendo Switch |
£30£23.99 (save £6.01 or 20%)
- Minecraft Dungeons – Hero Edition PS4 |
£21.99£14.99 (save £7 or 32%)
- DOOM Eternal with exclusive Steel Poster |
£19.99£16.99 (save £3 or 15%)
- Marvel’s Avengers with exclusive Iron Man Digital Comic PS4 |
£49.99£26.99 (save £23 or 47%)
- Resident Evil 3 PS4 |
£24.97£22.99
AO Black Friday and Cyber Monday games deals
Better known for their appliances, the AO Black Friday deals also extends to tech and gaming:
- FIFA 21 PS4 |
£49£33 (save £16 or 33%)
- Star Wars Squadrons PS4 | £22
- Madden NFL Xbox One |
£44£33 (save £11 or 25%
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time for Xbox One/Series X |
£52£37 (save £15 or 28%) – out of stock
- Player Unknown Battlegrounds 1.0 for Xbox One/Series X |
£15£9 (save £6 or 40%)
- Forza Horizon 4: Standard Edition for Xbox |
£50£24 (save £26 or 52%)
Currys Black Friday and Cyber Monday game deals
The Currys Black Friday deals are one to watch this year, especially as they can be used in conjunction with their price match promise:
- FIFA 21 PS4 |
£54.99£32.99 (save £22 or 55%)
- DOOM Eternal Xbox One |
£44.99£16.99 (save £28 or 62%)
- Forza Horizon 4 Xbox One |
£37.99£12.99 (save £25 or 66%)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition Xbox One |
£24.99£11.97 (save £13.02 or 52%)
- Marvel’s Avengers |
£44.99£22.99 (save £22 or 48%)
- Project Cars 3 Xbox |
£37.99£19.99 (save £18 or 47%)
- Borderlands 3 Xbox One |
£17.97£9.97 (save £8 or 45%)
John Lewis game deals
John Lewis has been sparing with their gaming Black Friday deals so far – we expect a few more on the big day itself:
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars Switch |
£44£39.99 (save £4.01 or 9%)
- FIFA 21 PS4 |
£41.99£32.99 (save £9 or 21%)
Smyths Black Friday and Cyber Monday game deals
Far from just a toy store, the Smyths Black Friday deals include the latest releases – including a PS5 game:
- FIFA 21 PS4 |
£49.99£34.99 (save £15 or 30%)
- Marvel’s Avengers PS4 |
£49.99£24.99 (save £25 or 50%)
- Dirt 5 PS5 |
£49.99£34.99 (save £15 or 30%)
- Race with Ryan: Road Trip Deluxe Edition Nintendo Switch |
£34.99£29.99 (save £5 or 14%)
- Watch Dogs Legion PS4 |
£49.99£34.99 (save £15 or 30%)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time PS4 |
£51.99£36.99 (save £15 or 28%)
- Hello Neighbor Nintendo Switch |
£27.99 £24.99£21.99 (save £6 or 21%)
Very Black Friday and Cyber Monday game deals
Very has some very good Black Friday deals, including lockdown phenomenon Animal Crossing:
- FIFA 21 PS4 |
£54.99£32.99 (save £22 or 40%)
- Watch Dogs Legion PS4 |
£49.99£35.99 (save £17 or 34%)
- FIFA 21 with Dualshock Controller Bundle PS4 |
£84.99£69.99 (save £25 or 18%)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo Switch |
£49.99£40.99 (save £9 or 18%)
- FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition PS4 |
£89.99£64.99 (save £25 or 28%)
- Minecraft Nintendo Switch |
£24.99£20.99 (save £4 or 16%)
- Super Mario 3D All-stars Nintendo Switch |
£49.99£44.99 (save £5 or 10%)
Read more on Cyber Monday
Amazon Cyber Monday | AO Cyber Monday | Apple Cyber Monday | Argos Cyber Monday | BT Cyber Monday | Currys Cyber Monday | Dell Cyber Monday | Dyson Cyber Monday | EE Cyber Monday | Game Cyber Monday | iPhone Cyber Monday | John Lewis Cyber Monday | LEGO Cyber Monday | Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday | NOW TV | Phone Cyber Monday | Samsung Cyber Monday | Sky Cyber Monday | Smyths Cyber Monday | TV Cyber Monday | Very Cyber Monday | Virgin Media Cyber Monday
Our experts are working hard to source and research the best deals for you. For the cheapest and latest Black Friday offers still in stock, read our Cyber Monday deals guide. And for more tech discounts, check out the technology section.
Wondering what to watch? Visit our TV Guide.