Best Black Friday 2019 tech deals from Apple

Apple itself doesn’t like offering discounts – the best you’ll get from them is a student bundle deal – but other retailers have some great Black Friday offers on Apple products that we’re itching to get our hands on. From the iPhone 11 to iMacs, there’s something for everyone this year.

Advertisement

We’ve listed our best deals for iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, iMacs and Apple TVs below – and there really are some great deals on offer…

What are the best Apple iPhone 11 Black Friday deals?

Can you hear that? It’s the sound of all the clumsy people in the world rejoicing, because Apple has finally made an iPhone that’s super-durable. With what they call the toughest glass in a smartphone plus water resistance up to 2 metres for up to 30 minutes, the iPhone 11 is a blessing for the butter-fingered. Here are the best offers on it this Black Friday…

If the iPhone 11 is still out of your price range but you want durability, the iPhone XR is still water resistant up to a point – so it’ll also be OK if you spill a glass of water on it, but it won’t be as happy to be dropped in a swimming pool as the iPhone 11….

What are the best iPad Black Friday deals?

The iPad has been around for a long time, but Apple keeps updating new models to make them more durable and able to store more data, as well as making them faster and lighter. Pick up one for yourself this year with the great discounts available…

What are the best iPad Pro Black Friday deals?

The iPad Pro is an updated version of the classic iPad, which is said to have “far more power than most PC laptops” without the unnecessary keyboard and other space-wasting features. Slimline your working day by switching your laptop an iPad Pro this Black Friday and you’ll get the best prices of the whole year…

What are the best iPad Mini Black Friday deals?

The iPad Mini may be small, but it can have just as much storage as the larger version – perfect if you’re not a fan of huge smartphones but you still want the option to watch Netflix or read your emails on a larger portable screen, there are some great offers on this piece of tech this Black Friday…

What are the best MacBook Black Friday deals?

Memes have been circulating for years about the ‘obnoxious’ Mac users in cafes, libraries, university lecture halls and offices who seem to turn the MacBook (particularly the Air) keyboard into a new percussive instrument.

But to that we say the critics are just jealous, because everyone knows once you go Mac you never go back – and there’s no better time to join the MacBook orchestra than this Black Friday with all the discounts available…

What are the best Apple Watch Black Friday deals?

The Apple Watch is the handy bluetooth accompaniment to the iPhone that means that you no longer have to even take your phone out of your bag or pocket to check your messages. It also works as a glorified fitness-tracker and – of course – can function like a normal watch. Here are the best deals on Apple Watches available right now…

What are the best iMac Black Friday deals?

Do you miss the old-fashioned desktop? With more flexibility when it comes to your choice of hardware, and having long-held the title of the best computer for gaming, the humble desktop computer has been updated and revamped by Apple, without losing any of its classic benefits. And if you’ve been considering the switch from laptop to desktop, now’s the best time to get your hands on the cheapest deals.

What are the best Apple TV Black Friday deals?

This page will be updated when new deals become available…

The Black Friday sale is already on – check out our guide to the best Apple Black Friday deals.

Advertisement

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content