Best Apple Watch deals ahead of Prime Day and Black Friday

Once upon a time watches could only be used to show the time – and, if you were really clever, maybe even set an alarm.

No longer – smartwatches are now wearable extensions of your mobile, allowing you to communicate with the world without so much as looking at your phone.

The Apple Watch was key in bringing this tech into the mainstream and is one of the best-selling wearable devices ever – and thanks to the recent Apple Event two new Apple smartwatches will be joining the fray which will surely push their popularity further.

So to get in on this stylish smart tech, we have a list of the very best Apple Watch deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday, from the brand new Series 6 to the still-popular Series 3.

What is the Apple Watch?

You can get a smart everything these days and watches are no exception. The Apple Watch acts as a mini screen for your phone on your wrist and is designed to show you notifications that pop up on your phone without you having to reach for it.

You can read messages, make calls, send messages and all kinds of things on the watch which makes it a great accessory to have for your iPhone.

Apple Watch Series 6

Apple

The Apple Watch Series 6 has only just been released, yet has already sold out at several retailers. It’s not hard to see why – the latest Apple Watch boasts blood oxygen tracking, a 2.5x brighter screen, and a built-in altimeter for measuring elevation. It will also come with watchOS 7 installed, which has new features such as sleep tracking and access to Fitness+.

As a new release, there’s not a huge amount of deals – but it is at least in stock at several places:

Apple Watch SE

Apple

Apple’s very first budget smartwatch, the Apple Watch SE has nearly all of the key features of the Series 6 for a much lower price. It may lack an always-on display and blood oxygen tracking – but still supports the latest software (watchOS 7) and has all the main features such as fitness tracking, phone connectivity, and health monitoring.

Despite being a new release, there’s not much need to hunt for a huge discount – the SE starts at a great price:

Apple Watch Series 5

The latest iteration of the Apple Watch line until recently, there’s not much the Series 5 can’t do. With a 30 percent larger screen than the Series 4 and an always-on retina display, it looks good while you make calls, text, and use apps. It’s also the ultimate fitness companion being completely swim-proof, with a built-in GPS tracker and electrical heart sensor.

It can also stream music and audiobooks, allow you to pay using Apple Wallet, and has a working compass. Oh, and it tells the time.

You have to make some decisions when buying an Apple Watch – a 40mm or 44mm strap size, and whether you want to pay extra to connect to a mobile network.

Deals

Apple Watch Series 4

For those after a cheaper option, the Series 4 still packs plenty of punch. With a processor twice as fast and a speaker twice as loud as the Series 3, the smartwatch also boasts an automatic workout detection, Siri shortcuts and haptic feedback.

It also has great health benefits – the Series 3 has an improved accelerometer and gyroscope for fall detection, with the ability for Emergency SOS if needed. Not content with doing all that, the Apple Watch can also act as a wearable ECG, providing notifications for low and high heartbeat.

Unfortunately, the Series 4 has been discontinued – so deals are few and far between:

Deals:

Apple Watch Series 3

Apple

While an older model, the Apple Watch Series 3 can go for some great value prices. This edition still comes with a retina display, the ability to store music, podcasts, and books, as well as being able to make calls, text, and ask Siri. It also supports Apple Pay, Maps, the App Store, Emergency SOS, notifications, and more. Phew.

Fitness buffs will get a kick out of the Series 3 – it has GPS capability, an optical heart sensor, and is splash-proof, all while recording your workout metrics to the decimal.

Black Friday is always a great time to buy smart tech – last year the Apple Watch Series 3 went for its lowest ever price of £185 at eBay.

What new Apple products are coming in 2020?

Just because the year is almost over, not a moment too soon some might say, that does not mean that there are no more products from Apple due to be released. The biggest of the bunch is the iPhone 12 that, despite being heavily delayed due to the pandemic, is still looking likely to hit shelves before the year is out.

It may not be long before we find out more details on that as an iPhone 12 event looks like it will be taking place on October 13th. If that is the case, it would suggest that the new phone should be out in November.

There is also the new iPad Air that is set to come out this month. So, if you like Apple products, there is no shortage of things on the way to buy.