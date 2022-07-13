15 best Apple deals from this year's Amazon Prime Day sale

With the last batch of iPhones, Apple wowed consumers yet again. Sure, the phones were an iterative update on the impressive iPhone 12 rather than a re-invention, but the iPhone 13 stands comfortably as one of the best smartphones on the market.

Large discounts on Apple products are notoriously hard to come by, but it's Amazon Prime Day and one of the best opportunities of the year to bag a bargain. The RadioTimes.com team have hunted the best Apple deals out there right now to help save your cash.

Beyond iPhones, Apple offers iPads and Apple Watches, both of which are equally competitive at the top of their fields. It's for this reason — and the fact that Apple products are always in such high demand — that discounts can be hard to come by. So it's a tough task, but our expert team has been hunting down the best Apple deals the web has to offer this Amazon Prime Day, and here's what we've come up with.

Best Apple deals from today's Amazon Prime Day sale

So, what's the key to hunting down a good Prime Day Apple deal? First and foremost, it's worth remembering to shop around. Even though Prime Day is mainly Amazon-focused — for obvious reasons — competing retailers also like to throw their hats in the ring with some eye-catching discounts.

To help you with this, we've searched a wide variety of retailers to find the best deals and used price trackers like camelcamelcamel to inform which discounts we report to you.

Best iPhone Prime Day deal

The iPhone 13 Pro Max is one of the very best phones on the market right now, but it comes with a hefty price tag, starting at £1,049. We've been scouring the web for the best discounts on this powerhouse of a phone, as well as the rest of the iPhone range.

There's the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 from £949 and £779 respectively, or for those on a tighter budget, there's the iPhone SE, which offers tremendous value at £419. Could it get even cheaper this Prime Day?

Unfortunately, the discounts haven't fallen at the top-end of the spectrum and it's mainly the slightly less high-spec phones we're seeing discounted, but there are still some good discounts on top handsets to be had — even the iPhone 13!

Buy iPhone 13 (128GB) | £779 £729 (save £50 or 6%) at Amazon

Buy iPhone 12 mini (64GB) | £579 £509 (save £70 or 12%) at Amazon

Buy iPhone 11 (64GB) | £489 £429 (save £60 or 12%) at Amazon

Buy iPhone 11 (64GB) | £489 £429 (save £60 or 12%) at Currys

Buy iPhone 12 (128GB) | £729 £679 (save £50 or 7%) at Currys

Buy iPhone 12 (64GB) | £679 £612.97 (save £66.03 or 10%) at Amazon

Best Apple Watch Prime Day deal

Apple Watches are fantastically versatile bits of kit, able to play your music, track your health, navigate for you and so much more! They're ideal day-to-day fitness companions and there have been some great Prime Day deals if you're considering picking one up. First and foremost, you can get 11% off the Apple Watch Series 7.

The RadioTimes.com team were impressed with the Apple Watch Series 7, so much so that our experts awarded it 4.3 stars. With a larger screen and more durability than its predecessor, the Series 6, plus fast charging and incredibly smooth performance, the Apple Watch Series 7 is an excellent choice for Prime members looking for a smartwatch for everyday use.

If your budget doesn't stretch quite that far, the Fitbit Versa 3 is a great alternative that's seen a huge Prime Day discount!

Buy the Apple Watch Series 7 | £369 £329 (save £40 or 11%) at Amazon

Buy Fitbit Versa 3 | £199.99 £113.05 (save £86.94 or 43%) at Amazon

Best iPad Prime Day deal

Apple

The arrival of the 2022 model of the iPad Air means that the 2020 model has seen some good discounts this Prime Day.

Yes, it's not the latest model, but it's still a fantastic piece of tech that our experts can recommend. In a comparison of the 2020 and 2022 models, our reviewers said: "The iPad Air 5th gen is similar to the iPad Air 4th gen. They have more in common than not. Both slates look the same, have the same display, same rear camera and compatibility with accessories including the Magic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio case and Apple Pencil 2.

"There are some key differences, however: the new model has 5G, a better selfie camera set-up but, crucially, it comes with the same M1 chip found in the pricier iPad Pro. The slightly older iPad Air is currently about £70 more affordable."

So, the two have a lot in common and both can be recommended, but for the bargain hunters out there, this chance to bag a 2020 iPad Air for just £419 won't be one to pass up. Check out the deal below, plus another of our favourite Prime Day iPad deals — £270 off the powerful iPad Pro.

Apple iPad Air 64GB (2020) | £519 £419 (save £100 or 19%) at Amazon

Apple iPad Pro 128GB (2021) | £749 £699 (save £50 or 7%) at Currys

Apple iPad Pro 1TB (2020) | £1469 £1199 (save £270 or 18%) at Amazon

Best Apple accessories Prime Day deal

Apple iPad Air (2020) with Apple Magic Keyboard

There are also savings to be made on some of Apple's best accessories, including AirPods Pro with 25% off.

Buy AirPods Pro | £239 £179 (save £60 or 25%)

Buy AirPods (3rd gen) | £169 £149 (save £20 or 12%)

Buy Apple Magic Keyboard | £99 £69.99 (save £30 or 29%)

