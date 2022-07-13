And while we can all dream of the luxury of the Dyson Tower Fan , not all of us have a spare £350 to spend. Fortunately, the Amazon Prime Day deals have been a superb source of discounts across all types of fans.

There are a few things you're supposed to do to keep cool during a heatwave: drink lukewarm drinks, keep your curtains closed, and sit on the floor instead of a sofa. When these things inevitably fail, there's only one thing you want: a fan.

Some of the best savings so far have included 25% off the Pro Breeze 16-inch Fan, now just £59.99, or this portable desk fan for only £14.39.

With the heatwave expected to continue into next week, a fan seems like a good investment to make.

Shop all Amazon Prime Day fan deals at Amazon

Best fan deals on Amazon Prime Day 2022

Pro Breeze 16-inch Pedestal Fan with Remote Control | £79.99 £59.99 (save £20 or 25%)

This 16-inch pedestal fan comes with 80-degree oscillation, an adjustable height and pivoting fan head, plus four operational modes. These modes include natural, night, quiet and normal mode. Thanks to its LED display and remote control, it should be easy to change fan speeds – and there's even a built-in seven-and-a-half-hour timer.

Buy Pro Breeze 16-inch Pedestal Fan with Remote Control for £59.99 at Amazon

Zanussi 13-inch Portable Tower Fan | £19.20 £14.89 (save £4.31 or 22%)

Looking for something small and portable? This mini tower fan has a small footprint making it ideal for bedside tables or office desks. It has three fan speeds and a 70-degree oscillation. The dial on the top of the tower fan is how you switch between modes – simple.

Buy Zanussi 13-inch Portable Tower Fan for £14.89 at Amazon

4UMOR 10-inch Desk Fan | £99.99 £63.99 (save £36 or 36%)

This sleek desk fan features a wood-grain base, 12 adjustable wind speeds and three smart modes (sleep mode, cycle mode and normal mode). It has 3D oscillation so can swing 70 degrees horizontally and 85 degrees vertically for a fuller room coverage.

Buy 4UMOR 10-inch Desk Fan for £63.99 at Amazon

ULTTY Bladeless Tower Fan | £159.99 £127.99 (save £32 or 20%)

The ULTTY Bladeless Tower Fan is a great option if you're short on space. The tower fan doesn't have a traditional blade but rather comes in a compact, column design. The 102cm tall fan has three modes, nine speeds and can oscillate up to 90 degrees. It is supplied with a remote control so you don't have to cross the room every time you want to change a setting.

Buy ULTTY Bladeless Tower Fan for £127.99 at Amazon

Duux Whisper Flex Ultimate Smart Standing Fan | £249.99 £179.99 (save £70 or 28%)

The Duux Whisper Flex Ultimate is for those who want to treat themselves. And in this heat, we all deserve to give ourselves a little slack.

This standing fan comes with 30 wind speeds, can be operated via an app so you don't have to get up to change those speeds, and boasts of being extremely quiet. It can also be used wireless, powered by a battery pack, so you can easily move it around the house.

This is a fan you'll want to get out year after year.

Buy Duux Whisper Flex Ultimate Smart Standing Fan for £179.99 at Amazon

Zanussi 9-inch Portable Desk Fan | £17.99 £14.39 (save £3.60 or 20%)

In need of a small fan for your home office or work? This 9-inch desk fan is cheap and cheerful at less than £15. As you'd expect from the price, the fan has just two speeds but still offers a decent 90-degree oscillation. The controls couldn't be simpler with the buttons for each mode found on the front of the fan.

Buy Zanussi 9-inch Portable Desk Fan for £14.39 at Amazon

Calling technology fiends! Sign up for our newsletter to receive the latest reviews, insights and offers, covering everything from TVs to new gaming tech. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

For more deals, head to our recommendations on the best Disney Plus offers and BT Sport offers available right now. Or make the most of your Prime membership with these Audible deals.