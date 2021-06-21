Amazon Prime Day 2021: best (genuine) deals on Apple, Fitbit, Garmin and more

Amazon Prime Day is well underway. Taking place on 21st (today) and 22nd June (tomorrow), the annual sales event is a great chance to save a bit of cash on those tech products you’ve been eyeing up for a while.

Advertisement

And, the deals are off to a strong start. Amazon’s own devices have seen their prices slashed by up to half, with the Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) now just £24.99 (50% off), while there’s £70 off the Fire HD Kids Tablet. There are also savings across the big brands like Apple, Fitbit and Samsung, with the new Samsung Galaxy S21, Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple AirPods Pro all discounted to their lowest ever Amazon price, too.

The products featured in our deals pages have been hand-picked by our tech experts, and many have been tried and tested by us, too. We will only be recommending the products we think are good value for money, and we’ll explain why we think it’s genuinely a good deal. So, if you know you’re looking for a new pair of earbuds or a smartwatch to finally kick start that fitness journey, make sure to read our reviews so that you’re confident you’re making the right choice.

In addition to our expert take on the products on sale, this best Amazon Prime Day deals guide offers useful tips for shopping with confidence. There will be plenty of lesser deals floating around, so don’t forget to check CamelCamelCamel to compare Amazon prices over time to be sure you’re getting a genuine bargain.

Here is our expert pick of the 20 best Amazon Prime Day deals on offer.

Sign up to Amazon Prime now for a 30-day free trial

Best Amazon Prime Day deals: quick links

To give you an idea of the scale of deals we might see over the next two days, Amazon sold $10.4 billion (£7.4 billion) worth of products last year. The most popular items included plenty of Amazon devices, including the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) and Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, along with the Nintendo Switch and Shark vacuums.

Short on time? Here are some of the best Prime Day deals in the UK on top tech products. Or, scroll down for the best deals in detail and why we’re recommending them.

Amazon isn’t the only retailer putting on a sale either, Currys’ Epic Deals rival event kicked off on 17th June. The tech sale sees deals across TVs, smartphones and smart speakers, including £20 off the new Google Nest Hub. Very’s also been holding a deals event, while Carphone Warehouse has treated us to plenty of the best Amazon Prime Day phone deals.

Searching for elusive PS5 stock? Check out our page dedicated to answering the question ‘Will there be a PS5 restock on Amazon Prime Day?‘.

Best Amazon Prime Day deals 2021

Chosen by our experts, here are 20 of the best Amazon Prime Day deals available right now.

What’s the deal: This is the lowest ever price the Samsung Galaxy S21 has been on Amazon.

Released in January this year, the Samsung Galaxy S21 is still one of the brand’s newest models, so it’s always good to see a decent deal.

Now with £155 off, the SIM-free smartphone is just £614.

Why we chose it: Featuring a decent 128GB storage, a 6.2-inch AMOLED display and a triple camera set-up, the Samsung Galaxy S21 has a lot to offer. For the clumsy among us, it also has tough Gorilla Glass Victus for the screen and AL7s10 Metal Frame to prevent chips or cracks.

Know you want a new Samsung phone, but not sure which one is the best deal? Take a look at our Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra review to see how the S21 compares to its more expensive brother, or check out our best Samsung phones guide.

What’s the deal: The Amazon Echo Dot, Amazon’s popular Alexa-powered smart speaker, is now £24.99 for Prime members during the sale event – which is a reduction of £25 (or 50% off).

This is the best deal we’ve ever seen on the Echo Dot. Previously, the lowest we’d seen the smart speaker drop to was £28.99, but that was during Black Friday last year, and we haven’t seen anything similar since.

If you’re looking for an even cheaper deal, the older Echo Dot (3rd Gen) is now only £19.99 for Prime Day. Usually £39.99, that’s a saving of £20.

Why we chose it: The Echo range, which most recently welcomed its 4th generation models, first hit the U.K. market in 2016 and has since grown to be the best-selling smart devices in the world – powering smart home technology, TVs and audio systems.

The Amazon Echo Dot is the cheapest of the bunch, and the 4th Gen model was given a major design update when it was first unveiled in October 2020 – going from a flat disc design to a spherical one. It typically retails for £49.99.

In our Echo Dot (4th Gen) review, our critic Holly Pyne said: “If you’re looking to dip your toes into the smart speaker world, there is no better option than the new Echo Dot. It is small, unassuming and has all features you’d expect for less than £50.”

For comparison, the flagship Echo – which has also taken on the sphere aesthetic over the prior version’s longer cylinder design – has an RRP of £89.99. It comes in a variety of colours, including charcoal, glacier white, red and twilight blue.

Apple Watch SE | £349.99 £286.99 (save £62 or 18%)

What’s the deal: Amazon has slashed the price of the Apple Watch SE down to its lowest ever price of £286.99.

If it’s the premium Apple Watch Series 6 you’re after, you’re in luck – it’s on offer too. Usually £409, the Apple Watch Series 6 is now £349 (Amazon’s lowest ever price). With a saving of £60, this 44m model comes with a Space Gray Aluminium Case and a Black Sport Band.

Why we chose it: These are the best Apple Watch deals we’ve seen so far for Amazon Prime Day. The Apple Watch SE may be the more affordable of the two new Apple Watch models, but it still has some stellar features, including being a GPS and Cellular model so that you can text, call and get directions without reaching for your phone.

In our Apple Watch SE review, our expert Matt Breen praises how extensive and reliable the features were and how seamlessly it worked with an iPhone. This is why it made it onto our best smartwatch list.

However, if you want all the bells and whistles, the Apple Watch Series 6 offers them all.

If you’ve been thinking about getting a new smartwatch for a while, now might be the time to take the plunge.

What’s the deal: For £299.99 (and a saving of £40), this bundle includes the classic Neon/Red Nintendo Switch console and three game codes for Monopoly, Sports Party and Rayman Legends.

Why we chose it: Finding a decent Nintendo Switch offer can be tough when the console is so highly sought-after. This is the best Nintendo Switch deal we’ve seen so far.

Nintendo Switch Lite | £199.99 £174.99 (save £25 or 13%)

What’s the deal: There’s currently £25 off the Nintendo Switch Lite. With an RRP of £199.99, the handheld device is now just £174.99. You have the choice between the grey and yellow colourways for this price.

Why we chose it: As a handheld console, the Nintendo Switch Lite is the more budget-friendly of the two Nintendo devices. However, it is also extremely popular, which means decent discounts are hard to find.

This is the best deal we’ve seen on the Nintendo Switch Lite for some time. The last time it went any lower than this was Black Friday last year.

Nintendo Switch Lite | £199.99 £174.99 (save £25 or 13%)

What’s the deal: The Nintendo-licensed micro-SD card from Sandisk is now only £17.99. Usually £40.99, that’s a saving of 56% or £23.

Why we chose it: If you do end up buying a Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite this Prime Day, we suggest taking advantage of the offers to buy yourself a micro-SD card, too.

We’d also give the same advice even if you already have the console. It might seem like a boring purchase but you’ll thank us when you have oodles of storage for all those new games.

The Sandisk 128GB micro-SD for Nintendo Switch is now just £17.99 on Amazon. That’s a saving of 56%, down from £40.99. For even more options, read our best micro-SD cards for Nintendo Switch.

Fitbit Versa 2 | £199.99 £119 (save £80.99 or 40%)

What’s the deal: The Fitbit Versa 2 currently has a decent £80 off for Prime members. Usually priced between £160-£200 on Amazon, the smartwatch is now just £119.99. This is the lowest price it has ever been sold by the retailer.

Why we chose it: With the release of the Fitbit Versa 3 and Fitbit Sense at the end of last year, the Fitbit Versa 2 may no longer be the latest model but it still has some superb features.

You can use built-in Alexa for news and weather updates or reminders and alarms, measure your heart rate, track your sleep and get notifications for calls and texts.

Want to see how it compares to other smartwatches? Read out Fitbit Versa 3 review or head to our best android smartwatch guide.

Fitbit Versa 2 | £199.99 £119 (save £80.99 or 40%)

Roku Express | £29.99 £16.99 (save £13 or 43%)

What’s the deal: Usually £29.99, the Roku Express is now on sale for just £16.99 on Amazon. That’s a saving of £13 or a decent 43% off.

Why we chose it: Roku’s streaming devices are already extremely affordable, so £16.99 for the Roku Express is a steal. The streaming stick allows you to stream shows from the likes Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video on your TV without it having to be “smart”.

Rated 4/5 stars in our Roku Express review, the device was awarded best budget option in our best streaming stick guide.

At £16.99, this is a ridiculously cheap way to upgrade your TV.

Roku Express | £29.99 £16.99 (save £13 or 43%)

What’s the deal: The Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen), Amazon’s smart home touchscreen display, is currently £84.99 for Prime members, which is a reduction of £35.

Only released this month, this is the first time we’ve seen discounts on this model, making it one of the best Echo Show deals you can get this Prime Day.

Why we chose it: Taking their names from screen sizes, there are multiple generations of the smart display line-up. Only released earlier this month, the Echo Show 8 features an 8-inch HD display, a 13MP camera for video calls, and doubles up as a digital photo frame.

In our Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) review, our reviewer Holly Pyne described it as “one of the best smart displays you can buy right now” and awarded it 4.5 out of 5 stars.

To see how the Echo Show 8 compares to its fellow models, be sure to read our Echo Show 5 (2nd gen) review and the Echo Show 10 review.

The prior models should not be overlooked; however, the first-gen Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 8 are both on sale, too. They remaining compelling options if you are searching for an Alexa-powered display to show recipes, news, weather, alerts or play music.

What’s the deal: Save over £20 with this PS5 bundle. Featuring a PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller and Charging Station, the bundle will save you a little bit of cash compared to buying the two separately.

Why we chose it: Ever since its launch last year, the PS5 and all its accessories have been flying off the shelves. The knock-on effect is that PS5 deals and bundles have been far and few between.

If you’ve been thinking about buying an extra controller, now would be a good time to do it and take advantage of this Prime Day deal.

Fire HD 8 Kids | £139.99 £69.99 (save £70 or 50%)

What’s the deal: This is another Amazon device with its price slashed to an all-time low. Typically costing £139.99, the tablet is now just £69.99 – that’s half price.

Why we chose it: Amazon’s tablets have dominated our best tablets for kids guide and rightfully so. Awarded the title of ‘best tablet designed for children’ by our tech expert Victoria Woollaston, the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition is easy to use, features a 8-inch HD screen and comes with a kid-proof case, parental controls, 2-year worry-free guarantee and 1 year of Amazon Kids+ with apps, games and videos.

Awarded 4/5 stars in our Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids review.

Fire HD 8 Kids | £139.99 £69.99 (save £70 or 50%)

Jabra Elite 75t earbuds | £149.99 £99 (save £50.99 or 34%)

What’s the deal: When we put these earbuds to the test, we awarded them 4 stars, and they’re now on offer with a saving of £50 (or 34% off).

Now just £99, this is the best deal we’ve ever seen on these true wireless earbuds.

Why we chose it: Featuring an IP55 rating for water resistance, personalised EQ settings and in-ear detection to stop music playing when you remove them, the Jabra Elite 75t are a great pair of true wireless earbuds.

In our Jabra Elite 75t review, we loved the comfortable fit of the Elite 75t, with our expert Holly Pyne saying they were “some of the best true wireless earbuds you can buy”.

Jabra Elite 75t earbuds | £149.99 £99 (save £50.99 or 34%)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus | £799 £679 (save £120 or 15%)

What’s the deal: The 256GB model is now on sale for just £689. That’s a huge amount of storage and a discount of £180.

This is the Wi-Fi-only model, but there is an LTE/5G option on sale, too.

Why we chose it: Featuring a 12.4-inch display, S pen and Dolby Atmos sound, we loved this tablet in our Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus review awarding it five stars. The only downside? The price.

That’s why we’re so excited to see Amazon has cut it to its lowest ever price.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus | £799 £679 (save £120 or 15%)

Kindle | £69.99 £49.99 (save £20 or 29%)

What’s the deal: This Prime Day, there are discounts across the Kindle models. The original Kindle is now just £49.99 – that’s a saving of £20 or 29% off.

The Kindle Paperwhite – the thinnest and lightest Kindle available – is also on sale. It is now £89.99 for members on Amazon Prime Day, which is a reduction of £40.

Why we chose it: While modern tablets like the Apple iPad Air or Fire HD 10 can also be used to read books, many people still prefer to have a dedicated machine like the Kindle – which remains one of the most popular e-reader brands on the market.

It has long been the go-to for holiday goers, and while that may not be happening as much this year, it’s still perfect for enjoying a read in your back garden.

If you do manage to get to the seaside, the Paperwhite’s IPX8 waterproof rating means it can survive being in up to 0.25 metres for 3 minutes. If dropped in fresh water, it can actually last for up to an hour. It comes in 8 GB or 32 GB models – enough to hold thousands of books – while a single charge lasts for weeks.

If you do pick up a new Kindle Paperwhite, you may want to also consider buying a case. If so, read our buyer’s guide for the best Kindle Paperwhite cases.

Kindle | £69.99 £49.99 (save £20 or 29%)

£49.99 (save £20 or 29%) Kindle Paperwhite | £129.99 £89.99 (save £40 or 31%)

Amazon Fire TV Cube | £109.99 £59.99 (save £50 or 45%)

What’s the deal: Usually £109.99, the streaming device is now just £59.99. This is the best deal we’ve seen on this streaming device, as we’ve never seen the price drop lower.

Why we chose it: In our Amazon Fire TV Cube review, we praise the streaming device‘s simple yet sophisticated set-up and loved how comprehensive the voice control via Alexa was.

As the most powerful Fire TV device available, the Fire TV Cube is a streaming stick and Amazon Echo speaker in one. If you’ve been thinking about buying an Echo or Fire TV Stick for a while, getting the Fire TV Cube is a great way of saving a bit of cash by buying one device instead of two.

Amazon Fire TV Cube | £109.99 £59.99 (save £50 or 45%)

Apple iPhone 12 mini (64GB) | £699 £579 (save £120 or 17%)

What’s the deal: The iPhone 12 mini has always been the “affordable” option for those looking to buy one of the new iPhone 12 models.

Now, the iPhone 12 mini is even cheaper. It typically retails at £699 for the 64GB handset, but it is now just £529 (a saving of £120).

Why we chose it: In our iPhone 12 mini review, the smartphone received a solid four stars. Our tech expert Natalya Paul found the smaller size to feel great, it’s 5g-ready, and it has a great range of colours available.

The smartphone is a great option for anyone looking to upgrade from their old iPhone but doesn’t quite want to spend the £1,000 price tag that comes with the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max models.

Not sure which iPhone 12 model to buy? Read our iPhone 12 vs iPhone SE and iPhone 12 vs mini vs Pro vs Pro Max guides to help you decide which features really matter to you.

What’s the deal: This 4K 43-inch TV is now just £329. That’s a saving of £50 or 13% off. The fact it offers hands-free control from Alexa at just a little of £300 is a seriously good offer.

Why we chose it: Now that 4K is the industry standard, we know that lots of people are keen to upgrade from HD to Ultra HD television – but at no great cost. So if you’re looking for a great budget TV deal in the Prime Day sales, this is the best we’ve seen so far.

Give the built-in Fire platform is an Amazon-created technology, we’re not surprised to see this 43-inch TV from JVC on offer in the retailer’s site-wide sale. If you’re keen to catch the remainder of the Euros in glorious Ultra HD glory, and this is the right size set for you (you can always check out our which size TV should I buy guide), this is an excellent budget choice.

Garmin Forerunner 45 | £159.99 £105 (save £54.99 or 34%)

What’s the deal: The Garmin Forerunner 45 is another product now available at its lowest ever price on Amazon. Usually floating around the £130-£160 mark, the smartwatch is now on sale for just £105.

Why we chose it: Any dedicated runners who are searching for a fitness tracker in the Prime Day sale should come to an abrupt halt and pay close attention to the 34% price drop on Garmin’s excellent wearable, the Forerunner 45.

As you can read in our Garmin Forerunner 45 review, our reviewer Matt Breen loved the no-nonsense design of this watch, and for a wearable at this end of the price spectrum, it delivers some solidly accurate metrics. But best of all for runners, it has built-in GPS: you no longer need to take your phone out with you on your run for wayfinding or route recording. Make sure you pick this up while it’s going for £54.99 less.

Garmin Forerunner 45 | £159.99 £105 (save £54.99 or 34%)

Audible membership | £23.97 £0.99 for three months (save £22.98 or 95%)

What’s the deal: Looking forward to some holiday reading this summer? Now might be the time to give some holiday listening a go if you’re a Prime member, as Amazon is currently offering the first three months of Audible for a mere 99p.

Why we chose it: Since Audible offers you one audiobook download per month, that’s three titles that you would be getting for a very low price indeed. Head to our how does Audible work page for more info on the service and the various benefits it offers. Keep in mind that after three months, your membership will be auto-renewed at the standard £7.99-per-month rate.

Audible membership | £23.97 £0.99 for three months (save £22.98 or 95%) £0.99 for three months (save £22.98 or 95%)

Kindle Unlimited | £23.97 £0 for three months (save £23.97 or 100%)

What’s the deal: Even better than the Audible deal is Amazon’s offer on its Kindle Unlimited service: Prime members can enjoy three whole months for free.

Why we chose it: Since the service puts over a million different books at your fingertips in – as the name would suggest – unlimited supply, that’s a lot of cost-free reading being offered. Read our what is Kindle Unlimited article to find out more about the membership, which will cost £7.99 a month once that three-month period comes to an end.

Kindle Unlimited | £23.97 £0 for three months (save £23.97 or 100%)

Are there Amazon Prime Day deals for non-members?

Many of the best deals around Amazon Prime Day will be exclusively for Prime members.

However, there are still a few decent offers floating about for those who do not have a Prime membership.

Here is our pick of the best.

Calling technology fiends! Sign up for our deals newsletter to get the latest offers on TV tech, streaming, gaming, smart home and more. You are now signed up to our deals newsletter! Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register /user-settings/ Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of RadioTimes.com) would love to send you our deals newsletters, together with relevant offers and other promotions from our carefully selected partners. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

How to get a good deal on Amazon Prime Day

To take advantage of Amazon Prime Day, you need to be an Amazon Prime member. This can be done by signing up for the 30-day free trial or for £7.99 a month.

While you’ll likely see products across Amazon drop in price, many retailers will also put on sales to draw you to their websites instead. Therefore, it is always a good idea to check prices at other retailers in case the product you’re after is being sold for an even lower price elsewhere.

in case the product you’re after is being sold for an even lower price elsewhere. If there’s a particular pair of earbuds or smart speaker you’re after, it is also a good idea to keep an eye on prices in the run-up to Amazon Prime Day . This way, you’ll know how much of a saving you’re getting if they’re discounted during the event. CamelCamelCamel is a brilliant tool to help you do this as it tracks the price of any product sold on Amazon and can alert you of price drops.

. This way, you’ll know how much of a saving you’re getting if they’re discounted during the event. CamelCamelCamel is a brilliant tool to help you do this as it tracks the price of any product sold on Amazon and can alert you of price drops. Read reviews , but make sure they’re trustworthy. There can be a lot of deals, reviews and product pages to sift through during Prime Day, but it’s encouraging to see that Amazon is cracking down on fake reviews appearing on the site. If it’s a particular product you’re after, have a browse of our tech reviews section to see what our experts thought of it before taking the plunge.

, but make sure they’re trustworthy. There can be a lot of deals, reviews and product pages to sift through during Prime Day, but it’s encouraging to see that Amazon is cracking down on fake reviews appearing on the site. If it’s a particular product you’re after, have a browse of our tech reviews section to see what our experts thought of it before taking the plunge. Many of the best Prime Day deals are lightning deals, too, meaning they’re only of limited quantity and for a set amount of time. If you’re looking for a specific product, we suggest regularly checking for new deals – the best ones usually sell out quickly, and new ones will appear throughout the day.

Our expert reviewers are constantly putting new devices to the test. So before you snap up a bargain, it’s also worth doing your research. Whether you’re after a new phone or a printer, read our tech guides and reviews before you start shopping:

We’ve also tested out a number of Amazon devices, including the Amazon Echo Show 10 review, Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite review, Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus review and Amazon Echo Dot review.

Head to our tech reviews section for a full list.

How often is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is an annual sales event put on by the retailer. While it started off as a 24-hour sale, it has now morphed into a two-day event. However, it remains exclusively for Amazon Prime members so you will need a Prime membership to take part.

There’s a monthly cost of £7.99 a month, or £3.99 if you’re a student. Or, if you just fancy trying it out, there is also a 30-day free trial, which will also allow you to take advantage of the deals.

The event traditionally takes place in the summer months of June or July, although the chaos that was 2020 meant that it was postponed until October last year.

Because it is only a once-a-year event, if you see a deal you like the look of, we would probably suggest taking advantage of it while you can. This year we’ve already seen numerous products including the Apple Watch Series 6 and Echo Dot drop to their lowest ever price on Amazon.

With these events, stock levels are also a concern with popular tech products like the Nintendo Switch often selling out before the deals officially end. We are already starting to see low and out of stock across some brands so it can be dangerous to wait until the second day in the hopes of a better offer. There’s no guarantee this will happen. If you know it’s a good saving, you might want to snap it up before it disappears altogether.

How to sign-up for Amazon Prime

Signing up for Amazon Prime is simple. Sign-up on Amazon for exclusive access to deals, free delivery and Amazon Prime Video.

There’s a monthly cost of £7.99 a month, or £3.99 if you’re a student. This will renew automatically each month, and if you change your mind, there’s the option to cancel anytime.

However, if you just fancy trying it out, there is also a 30-day free trial. You can create an account the same way you would with the standard Amazon Prime membership and get all the same benefits (including Amazon Prime Day deals).

Sign up for a 30-day free trial now

Amazon Prime vs Black Friday: What’s the difference?

Amazon Prime Day isn’t the only major annual shopping event if you are hunting for tech deals and discounts. The other notable sales period known as Black Friday/Cyber Monday is scheduled to kick off this year on 26th November.

While Prime Day price slashes are geared towards Prime members (although many businesses will attempt to match Amazon’s deals and capitalise on the branding), the Black Friday/Cyber Monday sales generally include a wider variety of retailers, including Currys/PC World, Argos, Very, AO and John Lewis.

With so many retailers taking advantage of Black Friday, you are more likely to see a wider variety of products or services discounted and for longer.

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is limited to a two-day period: taking place this year on June 21 and June 22, as previously mentioned. Black Friday will last from Friday 26th to Sunday 28th November, with Cyber Monday on Monday 29th.

Much like previous years, however, discounts are expected to actually start much sooner – with retailers marketing Black Friday deals throughout the entire month and launching sporadic price drops on everything from TVs to tumble dryers. Cyber Monday always takes place on the first Monday after Black Friday.

Both events will see major discounts on tech products, but Prime Day is likely to see especially great discounts on Amazon’s own devices and services – such as the Echo Show, Echo Buds, Fire TV sticks, Audible, and its Ring Doorbells.

Amazon markets 30-day free trials for anyone who wants to participate in Prime Day, while Black Friday is generally open to everyone in-store and online. Prime Day also offers Lightning Deals, which typically only last for a few hours.

Typically, the events are separated by months – leaving Prime Day to cover the summer period and Black Friday to capture those shopping for Christmas.

Last year was different due to disruptions related to the Covid-19 pandemic, with Prime Day being delayed to the 13th and 14th of October – pushing the two shopping events closer together. Historically, Prime Day took place around July.

For technology deals, however, both Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday offer fantastic price drops. Be sure to stay with RadioTimes.com for the highlights.

Read more on Amazon Prime Day

Advertisement

For more of the latest news, product guides and reviews, head to our dedicated Technology hub. And don’t forget to bookmark our Black Friday 2021 guide for more shopping and product discount news.