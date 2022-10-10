From 10th October to 18th December, you can get Audible for just £2.99 per month for four months. That's a huge saving that represents over 60 per cent off the standard price of £7.99 per month.

Prime Day is back, more or less, in the form of the brand new Prime Early Access sale. Starting today, Amazon is offering up a range of mouth-watering deals, including this great saving on Audible.

Get Audible for £2.99 per month for four months — then £7.99 (auto renews)

But first, it's worth asking: why should you get Audible?

Amazon's audio entertainment platform has an amazing range of audiobooks and podcasts, from well-loved classics to the latest new releases. So, whether you want classic period pieces from Jane Austen and Charles Dickens, contemporary crime from Richard Osman, or the latest sci-fi and fantasy from Neil Gaiman, Audible has something for you!

Having a basic Audible subscription bags you one credit per month which can be spent on a book of your choice. Spending more gets you more credits — check out our How does Audible work? explainer for more on this. There's also a host of books and podcasts which are available completely free to Audible members, without spending a credit.

For example, Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders's podcast, Titting About, is available as part of your subscription and offers a hilarious and open discussion with two icons of British comedy. Elsewhere, Stephen Fry's podcast series interrogate Victorian history, the make up of your brain and more.

If all of this sounds appealing, read on for the latest on how and where to get the deal for yourself. Or, for more great sales content and deals, check out our What is Prime Early Access? explainer.

How to get the Audible deal: save over 60% for four months

If you sign up for the deal today using the links we've provided below, you'll get Audible for just £2.99 per month for four months. After that, the subscription returns to its normal cost of £7.99 per month. It's only for new customers though, so if you're an existing subscriber, or you're currently in a trial period, then this won't be available.

This permits you to one book credit per month to spend on a title of your choice, or you can get the £14.99 per month subscription which gets you two credits per month.

Get Audible for £2.99 per month for four months — then £7.99 (auto renews)

For more entertainment from Amazon, check out our guide to the best TV shows to watch on Amazon Prime Video right now.

Advertisement

Head over to our Technology section for more great deals on top tech, and check out our best smartphones guide for the greatest in pocketable tech right now.