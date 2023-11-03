Customers who purchase a tech product either in store or online from Currys between 1st November and 28th November will receive up to five months free Apple TV+. After purchasing a product, a link to your free subscription will appear in your inbox, which needs to be redeemed before 28th December 2023.

Apple TV+ normally costs £8.99 a month, meaning that this deal can help you save up to £44.95 with this deal. If you choose to keep your subscription once the five month period is up, the price will revert to the standard £8.99 a month.

There's no shortage of things to enjoy on Apple TV+. To help you out, we've put together a guide to what is Apple TV+, as well as the best TV shows on Apple TV+.

When does the Currys Black Friday Apple TV+ deal start?

The Currys Black Friday Apple TV+ deal started on 1st November and is in full swing now, along with the initial Currys Black Friday deals.

How long does the Currys Black Friday Apple TV+ deal last?

The Currys Black Friday Apple TV+ deal is running from 1st November until 28th November, and you must redeem your subscription before 28th December.

The wider Currys Black Friday sale is running throughout the entire month of November, with deals on all your favourite tech products and home appliances, including air fryers, washing machines, TVs, laptops and more.

Our pick of the best Currys Black Friday deals that get you Apple TV+ free

All of the products listed below come with the Currys Black Friday Apple TV+ deal.

Save £250 on the LENOVO Yoga Slim 6i 14" laptop

Currys Currys

What's the deal: Save 33% on the Lenovo Yoga Slim laptop. Usually priced at £749, this laptop is now just £499.

Why we chose it: This unique laptop is perfect for anyone looking to get creative, thanks to its superior graphics, and now, with a price reduction of £250, it's the perfect time to buy one.

Buy LENOVO Yoga Slim 6i 14" Laptop - Intel® Core™ i5, 512 GB SSD, Grey for £749 £499 (save £250 or 33%)

Get a HISENSE 65A6KTUK 65" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV with a 44% discount

Currys Currys

What's the deal: Save £350 or 44% on this HISENSE Smart TV, which also comes with Amazon Alexa enabled.

Why we chose it: TVs are an investment, so there's really no better time to pick one up than in the Black Friday sale. This deal is one of the best ones we've seen - don't miss out!

Buy HISENSE 65A6KTUK 65" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV with Amazon Alexa for £799 £449 (save £350 or 44%) at Currys

Save £50 on the NINJA Foodi MAX Dual Zone AF451UK Air Fryer - Black

Currys Currys

What's the deal: Currys are offering a dual zone Ninja air fryer for 19% less than RRP, taking the price from £269 to just £219.

Why we chose it: Air fryers are everywhere right now. Not only are they easy to use and clean, they're also more energy efficient than ovens. This is a great deal on a top brand, so you can make some smart savings this Black Friday season.

Buy NINJA Foodi MAX Dual Zone AF451UK Air Fryer for £269 £219 (save £50 or 19%) at Currys

