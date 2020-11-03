Apple AirPods price slashed to £129 in Amazon early Black Friday sale

It’s not Black Friday just yet – but there’s already incredible Apple Black Friday deals just not from the tech giant itself.

Advertisement

AirPods, Apple’s wildly popular wireless earphones, saw some great offers last Black Friday – offers which might have just been beaten.

Amazon is offering AirPods for as low as £129, great news for Apple fans everywhere – especially as the newly released iPhone 12 will arrive without earphones for the first time…

Get the Apple AirPods Deal

The deal gets you AirPods with a charging case for £129 – £30 less than the original price. Grab it while you can, as there’s no indication how long this offer will last.

Best Apple Airpod deals

AirPods were one of last Black Friday’s hottest items, with retailers across the board competing on price – Amazon, eBay, Very, Currys, and John Lewis all had discounts on AirPods.

There’s a reason why the Apple Store was not listed above, however – the tech giant’s official shop does not take part in Black Friday in a traditional sense. They may offer bundles or gift cards – last year Apple offered free engraving on AirPods and gift cards with selected products – but tend to not give any discounts at all.

So if you’re after a traditional discount on an Apple product you may have to look elsewhere – but luckily several other retailers offer Apple deals:

Does Apple do Black Friday deals?

Apple

Apple will likely offer bundles or gift cards with purchases this Black Friday, but not full-on discounts. Apple typically releases new products a month or two before Black Friday – the iPhone 12 has only just released, along with new iPads and Apple Watches – and especially this year may not have the stock to meet the demand of a big discount. It’s also part of Apple’s business model not to offer deals unless a newer model is released – iPhones sell just fine without discounts.

You can see our Apple Black Friday deals page for a list of retailers that offer discounts on Apple products – including AO, Argos, Carphone Warehouse, Currys, Very, and John Lewis.

When is Black Friday 2020?

Black Friday 2020 falls on 27th November. However, many retailers now offer deals right through the weekend and up to Cyber Monday, instead branding the four-day event as Black Friday weekend.

Cyber Monday was initially branded as an online-only alternative to Black Friday, but the rise of internet shopping means there’s now little to distinguish them – you can read more about the difference between Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Read more on Black Friday 2020

Want more offers? Check out our Black Friday 2020 guide for the best and cheapest deals as well as the latest news in the lead up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Don’t forget to check out our guide to the best Apple Black Friday deals too.

Advertisement

Wondering what to watch? Visit our TV Guide.