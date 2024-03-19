Now known as the Amazon Spring Deal Days, this six day-long shopping period is packed full of savings across hundreds of Amazon products.

From price slashes on the latest Amazon Echo, to discounts on Cybex car seats, dozens of retailers will be taking part and offering deals across the Amazon website.

You’re also likely to see a number of savings on Amazon subscription services as well as special offers reserved exclusively for Prime members.

As usual, the RadioTimes.com team will be spending the next week going through the deals with a fine-tooth comb, so we can bring you the best prices available. But for now, allow us to outline exactly what you can expect from this latest sales period.

What are the Amazon Spring Deal Days?

The Amazon Spring Deal Days – AKA the Amazon Spring Sale – is a six-day shopping event which sees massive savings across hundreds of products from Amazon and other retailers.

For those who might be confused, it’s essentially the same as Amazon Prime Day, which normally takes place in July. Over the next few days, you’ll be able to grab discounts on tech, homeware, sports equipment and so much more whether you’re an Amazon Prime member or not.

The deals will run across Amazon-only products and services like the Amazon Echo devices, while also applying to major brands such as Bose, Shark and Ninja. Unlike Amazon Prime Day, you don’t have to be a Prime member to take advantage of these deals, although you will be offered a few extra exclusives if you are.

When does Amazon's UK Spring Sale 2024 start?

The Amazon Spring Deal Days will start at 12am (midnight) on Wednesday 20th March.

We can’t be sure if all the best deals will fall at once so it might be worth waiting until a few days in to see what the prices look like. Luckily, you’ve got plenty of time to shop around before the sale ends.

When does Amazon's UK Spring Sale end?

The Spring Deal Days will end at 23:59pm on Monday 25th March.

Does Amazon do summer sales in the UK?

Amazon’s summer sale is Amazon Prime Day, a two-day period that normally takes place in July.

Prime Day is considered a much bigger event than the Spring Deal Days, having taken place every year since 2015, but that doesn’t mean the deals will be better.

While Prime Day is almost exclusively for Amazon Prime members, the Spring Sale has deals available for all, which means it’s the best time to grab a saving if you don’t want to start an account.

How to spot the best deals in Amazon’s Spring Sale

Our biggest piece of advice would be do your own research before you make a purchase. Just because the product has a big flashy percentage or a savings graphic on it, doesn’t mean it’s actually worth the money. You should always check what the RRP is and make sure other retailers aren’t offering something better – outlets like Very, Argos, John Lewis and Currys are likely to be putting out competitive deals.

If you need help, Google Shopping will sometimes pop up and tell you if there’s a better price elsewhere, or you could just keep an eye on RadioTimes.com. After years covering sales events, from Black Friday to the back-to-school shop, we’re well used to sniffing out the real deals from the phony ones. And, to tell you a secret, we make use of the free Amazon price tracker, camelcamelcamel, to keep on top of things.

Best Amazon spring deals we've seen so far

Unsurprisingly, a lot of the early spring deals are on Amazon's own products, here's a look at what we've found:

Save 56% on the Amazon Echo Pop

Amazon

What's the deal: The Amazon Echo Pop is not on sale for just £20, down from £45. That's a 56% saving on this brilliant Alexa device.

Why we chose it: The Amazon Echo Pop is a small and unobtrusive version of the Amazon Alexa, which means you can fit it in any office, kitchen or small space.

Buy the Amazon Echo Pop for £44.99 £19.99 (save £25 or 56%) at Amazon

Get £30 off the Amazon Fire TV Cube

What's the deal: Save £30 or 21% on the Amazon Fire TV Cube.

Why we chose it: Looking for a next step up from the Amazon Fire Stick? The Amazon Fire TV Cube has octa-core processor which makes it twice as fast plus a built-in mic and speakers giving you voice control.

Buy the Amazon Fire TV Cube for £139.99 £109.99 (save £30 or 21%) at Amazon

Save up to 50% on Ring Security devices

Amazon Amazon

What's the deal: Ring doorbells are now on sale for up to 50% off, including the basic outdoor video camera which is now available for under £60.

Why we chose it: If you've been waiting to invest in a home security setup, now is the time to jump on it.

Buy Ring Video Doorbell (2nd gen) for £99.99 £59.99 (save £40 or 40%) at Amazon

Get 25% off the Kindle Paperwhite

Kindle Paperwhite Kids Amazon

What's the deal: Amazon is running discounts across all Kindle devices, but in particular this Kindle Paperwhite Kids for 25% off.

Why we chose it: The Kindle Paperwhite Kids is a perfect way to get your child into the world of reading and now you can do it for less.

Buy Kindle Paperwhite Kids for £139.99 £104.99 (save £35 or 25%) at Amazon

Save £100 on the Amazon Fire TV

Amazon Fire TV Amazon

What's the deal: You can save £100 on this Amazon Fire TV, taking the price down to under £200.

Why we chose it: The Amazon Fire TVs are packed full of your favourite streaming services like Netflix, Disney Plus and, of course, Amazon Prime. They also come fully kitted out with Alexa, which means you can control all your other devices from your living room.

Buy Amazon Fire TV for £299.99 £199.99 (save or 33%) at Amazon

