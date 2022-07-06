Music Unlimited builds on the huge existing library of Amazon Music Prime, giving users more features and choice.

Amazon Music Unlimited gives listeners instant access to a huge and varied music library. From top pop hits to soulful sounds and folk classics – there’s something for everyone. Now, you can get six months of Amazon Music Unlimited free with an Amazon Echo Dot speaker.

All Amazon Prime members get access to Amazon Music Prime and you will need to be a subscriber to use the app. However, if you’re already an Amazon Prime user there are no additional charges for Music Prime.

Be aware that the special deals listed on this page are only available until the end of Amazon Prime Day on July 13th, so you'll have to snap them up quickly if you want to save on your music streaming.

What is Amazon Music Unlimited?

Amazon Music Unlimited is for listeners who want even more from their listening experience. For comparison, while the base Amazon Music Prime library offers an impressive two million hand-curated songs, the Music Unlimited Library offers 90 million songs, plus millions of podcasts and music videos.

So whether you want Bob Dylan or bassline rap, there’s bound to be music to enjoy on Amazon Music Unlimited.

An Amazon Music Unlimited subscription would typically cost you £8.99 a month. However, Amazon is currently offering fantastic discounts for new users, including six months free Unlimited for those who pick up an Amazon Echo Dot speaker.

Buy an Echo Dot and get six months free Amazon Music Unlimited

Anyone buying a third or fourth-generation Echo Dot smart speaker will also get their hands on a whopping six months free Amazon Music Unlimited.

The Echo Dot has been out for a couple of years now, but it still offers fantastic functionality and impressive value. Our reviewers gave the smart speaker a four-star rating in our full Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) review thanks to the speaker's multi-functional voice assistant and compact design.

Buy Echo Dot (4th gen) with six months Amazon Music Unlimited (with auto renew)

Four months free Amazon Music Unlimited

Amazon Prime members can pick up a free four-month membership of Amazon Music Unlimited right now, while non-members can still bag a free three-month membership. It’s that simple.

Get three or four months Amazon Music Unlimited free (with auto renew)

Amazon Music Unlimited single device plan

This deal gives those with an existing single-device plan the option to upgrade to Amazon Music Unlimited for free, for two months – giving you the ability to stream more great music across all your devices.

Buy Amazon PMusic Unlimited single device plan for £4.99 per month

Amazon Music Unlimited family plan

The family plan is perfect for big families who all want to access Amazon's huge music library. With the Amazon Music Unlimited family plan you get up to six accounts for £14.99.

Currently, Amazon is offering the option to upgrade to the family plan for free for four months, if you're a Prime member and for three months if you're not.

It's ideal for large family groups who want to pay for their accounts together and save a little money in the process. Check out the buying link below for more details.

Buy Amazon Unlimited family plan for £14.99 per month

For more great tech deals and reviews head over to the RadioTimes.com Technology section, or check out our Amazon Prime Day guide.