On Tuesday the 11 th and Wednesday the 12 th of July, Prime members will be able to win this trip to Melbourne for the price of any regular Prime Day deal.

This year’s Amazon Prime Day is coming with an extra special offer for Prime members: the chance to win a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Australia to visit the set of Neighbours.

This offer has come from Amazon Prime Experiences; a new opportunity to win a number of unique trips and days out with famous faces when you buy certain Prime Day products.

We don’t yet know which products you’ll need to buy to enter this competition, but we’ll be sure to update you as Prime Day approaches.

The trip to Australia is only the first of the experiences to be announced, with many more to come. It will give one lucky Neighbours fan a flight to Australia as well as the chance to visit the fictional town of Erinsborough and meet some of the actors on set.

The original series of Neighbours ran from 1986 to 2022, but only last November was it announced that the series would be revived and played on Amazon Freevee.

To be considered for this incredible offer, you need to sign up for Amazon Prime before the 11th of July. New Amazon Prime members will get a 30-day free trial before the subscription auto-renews at £8.99 a month.

Sign up for a 30-day free Amazon Prime trial

To find out more about Amazon's free streaming service, head over to our guide on What is Amazon Freevee.

What are Amazon Prime Experiences?

Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Amazon Prime Experiences is a new programme offering members the chance to win unique experiences when they buy certain Amazon Prime products.

On Prime Day, members will be able to enter the competition if they buy a specific product from Amazon. As we’ve said, we don’t yet know what these products are.

With Neighbours announced as the first experience, customers can expect the other opportunities to feature high-profile celebrities and a range of fun activities. In fact, Amazon said: “Each experience represents the best of Amazon Prime and the value it brings, with a host of big names lined up to take part.”

We’ll be sure to update you as more experiences come out nearer the time.

