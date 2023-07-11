To get access to these deals you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member and you can sign up for just £8.99. You can also get 30 days of Amazon Prime for free if you haven't signed up before. But, you must be quick because Amazon Prime Day deals don't last forever.

Despite the name, Amazon Prime Day isn't just over one day so deals don't always last for all of Amazon Prime Day and can quickly become sold out if popular.

To help you navigate Amazon Prime Day and not miss any bargains, we've got the answers to your commonly asked questions. We explain if Amazon Prime Day deals change, how long Prime Day lasts and how often Prime Day comes about.

What deals are trending on Prime Day today? Technology deals are already trending with big savings to be made on gaming consoles and streaming products. Xbox Series S (Certified Refurbished) | £ 229.99 £149.99 (Save 35% or £79.01) at Amazon

£149.99 (Save 35% or £79.01) at Amazon Roku Streambar | £ 129.99 £58.99 (Save 55% or £71) at Amazon One of the biggest deals we've seen this first Amazon Prime Day is on an Oral B electric toothbrush. Oral B iO5 electric toothbrush with charger and travel case| £ 280 £89.99 (Save £190.01 or 68%) at Amazon. There's also money to be saved when it comes to kitchen appliances with Amazon slashing the price of air fryers. Ninja Air Fryer MAX | £189.99 £109.99 (Save £80 or 42%) at Amazon

When does Amazon Prime Day 2023 end?

Amazon Prime Day 2023 ends on Wednesday 12th July at 12 am (midnight). The official Prime Day sales will end at this point.

Do Amazon Prime Day deals change?

The simple answer is yes. The Amazon Prime Day deals are likely to change and unfortunately, it's hard to work out when they will do so. With the event lasting for two days, Amazon releases thousands of deals but not all of them are done at once.

Deals are released and changed throughout Prime Day whilst some can span the whole two-day sale event. There will likely be different deals today on Amazon to the ones that are on tomorrow. Amazon might also reduce prices of items which aren't selling as well as expected while others could sell out and end that deal.

When did the Amazon Prime Day 2023 sales start in the UK?

Amazon Prime Day 2023 sales started at 12am this morning, Tuesday 11th July.

How long do the Amazon Prime Day 2023 sales last in the UK?

The Amazon Prime Day deals officially last until tomorrow, Wednesday 12th July, at 12am. In recent years, many retailers have carried on their deals for the days after Prime Day.

We expect that several deals will last long after the deadline time tomorrow and may well continue until the product has been sold out on Amazon. To be safe, try to make your discount purchases before the end of Wednesday 12th.

How often is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is an annual event so the sale only comes about once a year. The dates vary as well. This year it is over 11th and 12th July whilst last year Amazon Prime Day was on 12th and 13th July. Back in 2021, Amazon Prime Day was in June! So, don't rely on Amazon Prime Day being the same date each year.

