To help you find a steal that doesn't break the bank we've got some of the best genuine Prime Day deals for under £100. These Prime Day deals are all cut price and many have savings of over 50%!

Best Amazon Prime Day deals under £100 at a glance

Here is a glance at our best genuine Amazon Prime Day deals for under £100:

Best Amazon Prime Day deals we’ve found for less than £100 today

These are our top genuine Amazon Prime Day deals for under £100. Remember, to access the discounts you have to be signed up for Amazon Prime.

Get the Ninja Air Fryer 4-in-1 3.8L for half price

This Prime Day Deal will save you £75 and promises to revolutionise your kitchen and cooking methods. The Ninja 4-in-1 Air Fryer has four settings so as well as air frying you can roast, reheat and dehydrate.

It promises to save you money on your energy bill as it uses an average of 55% less energy than a conventional oven. It also has a 3.8L cooking basket so can fit 1.35kg of chicken or 900g of chips (with little to no oil).

Ninja Air Fryer 4-in-1 3.8L | £ 149.99 £74.99 (Save £75 or 50%) at Amazon

Save £40 on this Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen)

The Ring Video Doorbell is wireless and lets you answer the door from anywhere using their handy app. It is currently £40 off during Amazon Prime Day and comes with 1080p HD video and night vision.

Its features are made with security in mind to let you see, hear, and speak to anyone from your linked phone or tablet. The doorbell is powered by a rechargeable battery and you have the option of connecting it to your existing doorbell wires for constant power.

Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) | £ 99.99 £59.99 (Save £40 or 40%) at Amazon

Get £40 off Apple AirPods with wired Charging Case (2nd generation)

If you're looking for some wireless headphones then this Prime Day deal is not one to miss. The Apple AirPods are Bluetooth connected and automatically link to all your other Apple devices.

The listening options are endless with the battery letting you enjoy 5 hours of continuous music before the earpods are quickly charged in the portable case.

Apple AirPods with wired Charging Case (2nd generation) | £ 139.99 £99.99 (Save £40 or 29%) at Amazon

Get £190 off an Oral B iO5 electric toothbrush with charger and travel case

We do it twice a day, but why should brushing your teeth have to be a chore? With this eclectic toothbrush from Oral B it's sure to become a delight. The iO artificial intelligence allows you to track your brushing habits and choose between five brush settings from daily cleaning to super sensitive cleaning and even whitening.

It will also signal to you if you're using too much force or are brushing too softly. Plus, it's now over 68% off at Amazon with a saving of £190.

Oral B iO5 electric toothbrush with charger and travel case | £ 280 £89.99 (save £190.01 or 68%) at Amazon

Save £115 on the Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet

The Amazon Fire HD 10 is a great tablet and at over half price it is one of the best Amazon Prime Day deals we've seen today. It comes with a respectable 64GB of data and a battery life of 12 hours, perfect for long trips away!

The tablet has a 1080p full HD display that is 10% brighter than the previous Fire tablet. When it comes to apps you can enjoy all your favourites including Netflix, Instagram and Tik Tok.

Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet | £ 199.99 £84.99 (Save £115 or 58%) at Amazon

Get £85 of the Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee Machine

Get your coffee fix for cheaper with this huge savings on the Nespresso Coffee machine. The machine works with capsules which can be purchased from Nespresso and there are over 30 different blends.

The machine includes a complimentary 12 pods and is a sleek matt black. It only takes 30 seconds to heat up and even connects with your phone to tell give you updates and tell you when the machine needs descaling.

Nespresso Vertuo Next 11719 Coffee Machine | £ 150 £65 (Save £85 or 57%) at Amazon

Get 60% off this Echo Dot 5th generation (2022 release)

The Echo Dot might look small but this speaker packs a punch with big and vibrant sound promised to fill any room you place it in. It is voice operated via Alexa, through Wi-fi, and you can also connect your phone to the speaker with Bluetooth.

The smart speaker can be linked to your home and can turn on lights, set alarms, operate smart fans and even tell jokes. Over Wi-Fi, it can connect to Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, and Deezer, whilst also being environmentally friendly.

Echo Dot 5th generation (2022 release) | £ 54.99 £21.99 (Save £33 or 60%) at Amazon.

How to find genuine Amazon Prime Day deals

When trawling through Amazon Prime Day deals it can be a struggle to work out what is a genuinely good deal. You can of course stay up to date with us at RadioTimes.com, but how do you find one independently?

The best practice for finding a genuine deal is based on several aspects. If you've got your eye on a specific item, it's important to do your research beforehand. Make sure you know what the RRP is, that's the usual retail price, so you have a comparison number in mind.

It's also important to check other retailers as well as Amazon, as there might be better deals out there. Just remember, the main thing is that you trust a retailer before you spend your money — if it's somewhere you've never heard of, look at product reviews or the About Us page on the website.

On their customer reviews, you can consider whether you think the deal is genuine and if the reviews are favourable. Be wary of a place that doesn't have many reviews and try not to buy a product where the retailer or seller is rated 3 stars or less.

When it comes to buying something you're investing your hard-earned money so you want to make sure you're splashing out on an item which works well and is going to last. If it's tech you're after, check out our Technology section where we've reviewed lots of the latest phones, tablets and more.

