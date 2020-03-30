Amazon offer gives kids 3-months of books, TV, movies, and apps for just 99p

With schools shut across the UK and kids stuck at home, Amazon‘s latest offer may come as a much-needed blessing, offering three months access to a range of shows, movies and apps for 99p.

Advertisement

Fire for Kids Unlimited includes access to kid-friendly books, movies, TV shows, educational apps, Audible books, and games.

Parents also have controls where they can choose what their child sees, set educational goals and screen time limits — all managed from the device or from the Amazon Parent dashboard. Parents can also manage web browsing and content usage based on their preferences.

The content can be tailored to the age group, either three to five, six to eight or nine to twelve.

Some of the shows included are Cbeebies, Peppa Pig, Thomas the Tank Engine, Mr Men and Angry Birds as well as Nickelodeon.

You can sign up to the three-month family plan of Fire for Kids Unlimited for £0.99 now, the offer ends 15th April at midnight.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for a Fire Kids Tablet too, Amazon has dropped the price on the Fire 7 from £99.99 to £64.99 – that’s 35% off.