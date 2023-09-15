And you better be quick because this deal ends at 11:59pm today! We've rounded up everything you need to know about Amazon's 25th UK anniversary deal to help you save.

Our RadioTimes.com Technology section is packed full of deals on the most popular products, including the best AirPods alternatives and the best Nintendo switch deals.

What is the Amazon 25th anniversary deal?

For today only (Friday 15th September), Amazon are offering discounts on hundreds of their most popular products in celebration of their 25th anniversary of operating in the UK.

Many of these products were revealed in a brand new quiz from the tech giant, which was hosted by comedian Tom Allen and featured contestants including Babatúndé Aléshé, Sam Thompson and Dani Dyer answering questions on popular Amazon products and trends covering areas such as books, music, film, video games, beauty, fashion and toys. You can catch up with the Amazon quiz on Youtube.

Customers can also receive £5 off orders of £25 or more.

How to get the Amazon 25th anniversary deal?

In order to receive the £5 off your order of £25 or more, all you need to do is apply voucher code AMAZONUK25 at checkout.

How long does the Amazon 25th anniversary deal last?

All good things must come to an end - some sooner than expected. This Amazon deal is a one-day only event, so be sure to make the most of it before prices revert back to normal at midnight tonight.

When was Amazon founded?

Amazon was first founded on 5th July 1994 in Washington by Jeff Bezos. On 16th July 1995, they officially opened as an online bookseller, selling what was, at the time, the largest collection of books on the young internet.

Amazon gradually diversified its range of products sold online, and in 2011 they began offering streaming services such as Amazon Video. Along the way, they acquired other well-known companies like Twitch and Whole Foods.

Nowadays, Amazon is a household name, offering services and products including Amazon Prime, Amazon Alexa and Amazon Music.

When did Amazon start selling in the UK?

Amazon's UK branch arrived in 1998, only four years after they were founded in Washington state. They entered the UK market by buying online bookseller bookpages.co.uk, which eventually became Amazon UK.

