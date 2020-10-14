Amazon 4K Fire TV Stick £29.99 lightning deal ends but here’s an alternative

There have never been so many ways to enjoy great entertainment content at home, and Amazon’s 4K Fire TV Stick is one of the best of the bunch. Simply plug the pocket-sized device into the back of your TV and you’ll almost instantly have access to a whole range of apps and services.

We waited a while yesterday, but then the 4K Fire TV Stick finally went on sale for Amazon Prime Day, joining the Fire TV Cube which already had its price slashed from £109.99 down to £69.99.

The 4k Fire Stick proved extremely popular and sold out within hours, as many limited Prime Day deals had a maximum capacity. Amazon opened a waiting list which has now closed but you can now pre-order for when stock comes back in on 23rd October. However, the 4K Fire TV Stick back to its usual price of £49.99.

If you’re still in the market for a streaming player deal, Roku streaming sticks remain on sale as an alternative – you can read more about Roku devices below.

The stick allows you to watch subscriber content like Netflix as well as classic TV from ITV Player, BBC iPlayer and more. You’re also able to listen to music and watch YouTube, all in the one place. The best part is you can control it all without lifting a finger, thanks to Alexa voice control.

The Fire Stick 4K is the premium upgrade of the standard smart stick, offering Ultra HD quality streaming for a smoother, higher quality entertainment experience.

Usually £49.99, the device was slashed down to just £29.99 in one of the limited time ‘lightning deals’ part of the Amazon Prime Day sales event yesterday. However, the device was so popular that all of the original allotted devices sold out, so Amazon opened pre-orders. More devices are expected on 23rd October, but unfortunately, you’ll now have to pay full price again.

Pre-order the Amazon Fire 4K stick for £49.99

Alternatives to the 4k Fire Stick this Prime Day

Of course, the Amazon Fire Stick isn’t the only streaming device available and there are others you can get hold of with a hefty discount, no waiting list needed. The latest smart stick to join the main brands is the Roku smart TV stick and it is currently on offer right now.

Save up to 41 per cent on Roku streaming devices – from £17.99

Amazon

There are three Roku sticks to choose from, ranging from standard (Roku Express) to premium (Streaming Stick+) models. The testers in our Roku Premiere review (the mid-range device) were impressed with the image quality and performance of the streaming stick. Right now, you can get hold of all three devices in the Amazon Prime Day sale, while they’re still available:

Find out more about the Roku deal.

Save 36 per cent on the Fire TV Cube

Usually £109.99, the Fire TV Cube is now just £69.99 in the Prime Day sale – and there’s still stock. In a recent Fire Cube review, we awarded the device four out of five stars and particularly liked that it doubled up as an Echo smart speaker, able to control your lights, music and thermostat using Alexa, too.

Only Amazon Prime members are able to access these savings, so make sure you are signed up or on a free trial to snap it up. Sign up for a free trial.

In search of more offers? We’re constantly updating the best Amazon Prime Day deals but remember, Prime Day ends tonight.