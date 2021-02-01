Whatever the time of year, you’ll always find a wide range of televisions on sale, and as you’ll see from our round-up, there’s plenty of smart TV deals to be had this February.

Advertisement

If you’re planning on buying a new TV, but you’re unsure which one is right for you, then take a look at our comprehensive guide on which TV to buy. Head to the spending section, where we’ll talk you through what you can expect to get for your budget.

TV prices vary – a lot. You can buy 32-inch smart TVs for as little as £150, with prices going up to about £350. For 43-inch models, you’ll generally pay in the area of £400 to £800, though we’ve seen 2020 models cost another £1,000. For 55-inch smart TVs, you can find older 4K models for a little over £400, with recent OLED TVs costing as much as £1,400. Then there are 65-inch and 75-inch models: recent models usually cost between £1,000 and £2,000, with OLED and 8K sets costing around £3,000 to £5,000.

Don’t miss our article on what is an OLED TV for more information about this high-end class of television – you’ll find a few OLED deals in our round-up below. And if you’re seeking out a TV from Samsung’s hugely popular QLED line, don’t miss our pick of the best QLED TV deals.

How to find a smart TV deal

Searching during key sales periods: the New Year sales, Easter sales, and Black Friday sales are all perfect times to find the best smart TV price drops.

Subscribe to retailers’ newsletters: they’ll keep you alerted with news of the latest deals and discounts.

Many retailers, such as John Lewis and Currys, offer a price-match guarantee. So if you see a TV that’s cheaper elsewhere but no longer available, make sure you hold them to it!

Amazon TV deal prices change rapidly, and it’s not always easy to see if a price drop is all that good. CamelCamelCamel is a handy online tool that tracks a product’s price history, to give you a better sense of the bargain.

Best cheap smart TV deals in February 2021

We’ve listed the hottest deals by screen size. If you’re not sure which size is right for you, so make sure you look at our what size TV should I buy guide, as well as our how to measure your TV screen explainer.

Deal of the month: LG NANO866NA 55-inch 4K TV with Google Assistant & Amazon Alexa | £999 £699 at Amazon (save £300 or 30 per cent)

Much like Samsung’s QLED series, LG’s NanoCell TVs hit that sweet spot between run-of-the-mill 4K televisions and the premium (and mega-pricey) OLED sets. If you’re after a TV that delivers an image with better colours, better contrasts and better blacks, but you want to keep your spending on a leash, we suggest you take a look over this deal at Amazon.

Buy the LG NANO866NA 55-inch 4K TV from Amazon | £999 £699 at Amazon (save £300 or 30 per cent)

32-inch smart TV deals

A 32-inch TV isn’t going to make much of an impact in most living rooms. But you’re seeking out a mini-size telly – for your kitchen counter, perhaps – you’ll still find a few discounted models out there. Take note though, there aren’t any 4K sets on offer right now.

43-inch smart TV deals

Now’s a great time to pick up a 43-inch set, especially if you’re looking to upgrade to a 4K television. They’re growing increasingly ubiquitous, but to see them priced around the £300 mark is still a real find.

48-inch to 50-inch smart TV deals

As we move into the mid-size televisions, we’re pleased to see that a lot of the TVs on offer are not only from well-respected brands like Sony and Samsung, but many also feature a built-in voice assistant, offering you hands-free control over your television.

55-inch smart TV deals

All the 55-inch TVs we’re seeing on sale will offer you 4K picture quality. We’re hugely excited to see the price of the BX6LA OLED drop to £1,098 – a sign that we’ll start to see these illustrious televisions soon come in at less than a grand.



<section><h2> <h2><span style="font-size: 18px"></span><span style="font-size: 20px">If you were to buy a TV today, what would be the most important factor in you making your decision?</span></h2> </h2> <p>We created this short poll to understand our audience’s TV buying preferences. Thank you for taking part and helping us with our research.</p> </section><section><h3> <h2><span style="font-size: 20px">What brand is the main TV in your house?</span></h2> </h3> <p>We created this short poll to understand our audience’s TV buying preferences. Thank you for taking part and helping us with our research.</p> </section><section><h3> <h2><span style="font-size: 20px">How many TV sets do you currently own?</span></h2> </h3> <p>We created this short poll to understand our audience’s TV buying preferences. Thank you for taking part and helping us with our research.</p> </section><section><h3> <h2><span style="font-size: 20px">What size is the main TV in your house?</span></h2> </h3> <p>We created this short poll to understand our audience’s TV buying preferences. Thank you for taking part and helping us with our research.</p> <p><em>The main TV is the TV in your living room, or the TV set that you spend the majority of your watching time using.</em></p> </section><section><h3> <h2><span style="font-size: 20px">How much would you typically spend on a new TV?</span></h2> </h3> <p>We created this short poll to understand our audience’s TV buying preferences. Thank you for taking part and helping us with our research.</p> </section><section><h2></h2> </section><p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p></p>

Quiz Maker – powered by Riddle

65-inch smart TV deals

As you can see, prices start to vary wildly in the larger screen sizes – you can spend as little as £429 or as much as £1,999 on a 65-inch TV right now. (The more expensive models boast OLED and 8K picture quality.) It’s also somewhere we’re seeing some of the hottest savings in February.

75-inch smart TV deals

Got the space for a 75-inch television? There’s a few on offer right now, but we’re going to steer you in the direction of that 42% price drop on the Sony Bravia KDXH80 at Amazon. That’s a saving of almost £800 on a TV that uses Google’s hugely respected Android TV platform.

Advertisement