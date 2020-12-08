Missed Black Friday? Here are the best deals still live and new Christmas sales

Black Friday is over for another year but that doesn’t mean you have to wait until 2021 for more deals.

A number of brands including Amazon, O2 and Sky have replaced their Black Friday deals immediately with Christmas sales in a bid to persuade you to do your last bits of Christmas shopping with them.

And, there are still some decent savings to be found. Amazon’s latest sale is called ‘Last Minute Christmas’ and includes discounts on the likes of Oral-B, Samsung and LEGO, along with money off Amazon’s own Kindles. As the name suggests, the sale runs through until 23rd December to give you plenty of time to find those remaining few gifts.

If you’re looking to treat yourself, there are also deals on mobile phone contracts, gaming and home appliances such as coffee machines and stand mixers to take advantage of. Mobile phone deals were extremely popular throughout the Black Friday period and network providers such as EE and O2 have extended their offers into December.

So if you missed out on Black Friday, or are just looking for gift inspiration, here are the best deals still live post-Black Friday, along with all the latest offers from the Christmas sales.

Best deals still live

The Black Friday deals have been almost continuous since the beginning of November, but that hasn’t stopped retailers from going straight into their Christmas sales. From Amazon to Sky, here are the best deals on offer right now.

Which retailers have Christmas sales this year?

There are a number of retailers that have switched their Black Friday deals for Christmas sales. This gives you a chance to save a little more money before the year is out.

Here’s a list of retailers with Christmas or clearance sales live right now:

Amazon – ‘Last Minute Christmas’ deals running until 23rd December.

John Lewis – Up to 50% off womenswear, electricals and toys.

Argos – Clearance sale on everything from gifts to technology.

Very – Clearance sale including gaming, home appliances and gifts.

Smyths – Savings on toys and gaming.

O2 – Christmas sale including SIM-only and mobile phone deals.

EE – Black Friday sale continues.

Sky – TV and broadband bundles including Sky Sports.

Best tech deals

iPhone 11 64GB | £729 £549 at Very (save £180 or 25%)

With the release of four new iPhone 12 models, the prices of the iPhone 11 have got a lot more competitive. Most iPhone 11 models are now £599, but the yellow model has an extra £50 off at Very. That’s a saving of £180 in total.

Fitbit Versa 2 | £199.99 £159.99 at Currys PC World (save £40 or 20%)

Fitbits were extremely popular throughout the Black Friday period and there are still some good savings to be found. The Fitbit Versa 2 still has £40 off, and features include being water resistant, voice commands and heart rate monitoring.

Bose Home Speaker 500 | £329 £279 at John Lewis (save £50 or 15%)

With built-in voice control from Google Assistant and Alexa, the Bose Home Speaker 500 has a custom-designed eight-microphone array so that it can pick up your voice from anywhere in the room or over loud music. Now with £50 off, this is the lowest price we’ve seen it this year.

GoPro Hero 9 | £429.99 £379.99 at Amazon (save £50 or 12%)

The GoPro Hero 9 is a waterproof action camera with front LCD and touch rear screens. It can shoot in 5K video and has slo-mo and timewarp modes. Now £379.99, that’s a saving of £50.

Best gaming deals

Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing Edition | £329.99 £319.99 at Very (save £10 or 3%)

Very has been one of the best retailers for keeping stock levels high, even while Nintendo Switch deals have been a little scarce. However, you can now save £10 on this Animal Crossing special edition console at Very.

Nintendo Switch Lite + Minecraft | £218.99 £199.98 at Amazon (save £19 or 9%)

The Nintendo Switch has been highly sought after throughout 2020 leaving many retailers with little to no stock. However, you can now save £19 on the cheaper, handheld console with this Nintendo Switch Lite Minecraft bundle.

Need help deciding which Nintendo console to buy? Read our Nintendo Switch vs Lite guide to find out which one is right for you.

FIFA 21 (PS4) | £54.99 £47 at Amazon (save £8 or 15%)

With an RRP of £54.99, FIFA 21 on PS4 is now on sale at Amazon for £47. It may only be an £8 discount but if you’ve been considering for a while, now might be the time to get it.

Star Wars: Squadrons (Xbox One) | £34.99 £30.99 at Very (save £4 or 11%)

Having only been released in October this year, we were excited to see any money of this Star Wars game. Star Wars: Squadrons allows you to fly in the X-wing and TIE fighter and fight in strategic 5 vs. 5 space battles.

Best home appliance deals

Nespresso Vertuo LE Coffee Machine | £149.99 £69.99 at Very (save £80 or 54%)

If that £80 saving wasn’t enough, Very is also offering 4 months of free coffee with this purchase when you activate a coffee subscription. Features including five coffee sizes, a simple touch system and a movable water tank.

Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Vacuum Cleaner | £379.99 £219.99 at Argos (save £160 or 42%)

Shark was another in-demand brand during Black Friday but there are still a few cordless vacuum cleaner deals live. Argos currently has a huge £160 off the Shark Cordless Pet Vacuum Cleaner, bringing the price down to £219.99 from £379.99.

Kenwood KMix Stand Mixer | £429.99 £229.99 at Very (save £200 or 47%)

If you want to channel your inner Bake Off contestant, this stand mixer deal is a great choice. It comes with a K-beater, dough hook and balloon whisk, has a 5-litre bowl and a powerful 1000w motor. Now with £200 off, it might be just the right time to upgrade your baking equipment.

What were the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals this year?

Many of the best deals could be found on technology and gaming. There were some brilliant iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 offers, discounted Nintendo Switch bundles and savings on wearables such as Fitbit Versa 3 and Apple Watch Series 5.

Here is a selection of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals this year:

Fitbit Versa 3 | £199 £179 at Amazon (save £20.99 or 10%)

£179 at Amazon (save £20.99 or 10%) AirPods Pro | £198 at Amazon (save £51 or 20% – and Prime delivery)

2x Fire TV Sticks Lite for £35 | usually £29.99 for one, £19.99 in the Cyber Monday sale at Amazon

Nintendo Switch Lite + Animal Crossing New Horizons | £239.99 £209.99 at Very (save £30 or 13%)

£209.99 at Very (save £30 or 13%) NOW TV Smart Stick with 1 month Entertainment Pass, 1 month Sky Cinema Pass + Sky Sports Day Pass | £29.99 £19.85 (save £10.14 or 34%)

£19.85 (save £10.14 or 34%) All-new Echo Dot (4th generation) | £49.99 £28.99 at Amazon (save £21 or 42%)

£28.99 at Amazon (save £21 or 42%) iPhone 12 64GB, Three – unlimited data, text, minutes | £47 a month, £0 upfront

