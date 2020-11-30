NOW TV Cyber Monday 2020 deals include huge savings on Smart Sticks, passes and broadband

If you’re on the lookout for great Cyber Monday deals on TV packages this year, there’s good news – NOW TV‘s big savings are carrying on right through today.

Bringing together the best of Sky Sports, Sky Cinema, and Sky TV, NOW TV is a streaming service giving you everything from Premier League football to the latest movies and all the latest HBO shows under one roof.

NOW TV offers subscriptions so fans can watch shows, films and sport on a short term contract, with three specific subscription types or “passes” available – Entertainment, Sky Sport and Sky Cinema – so you can choose what you pay for.

However, if you’re a fan of all three, these passes can quickly add up, so is there a cheaper way to watch the latest and greatest in entertainment? The answer is yes, and Cyber Monday is the perfect time to grab a cheaper deal.

Our favourite offer gets you the NOW TV Smart Stick with 1 Month Cinema, Entertainment & Sports Pass at Amazon for just £19.85 (save 34%) – great for watching all the NOW TV shows (Chernobyl anyone?), movies and sport as well as bringing together all your streaming sites in one easy-to-use place.

If you’re looking for more sporting action there are deals for you too. The NOW TV Smart Stick and one month Sky Sports pass has dropped to £29.99 – that’s 25% off.

NOW TV passes have also been discounted including Sky Sports, Sky Cinema, and Entertainment, and prices have dropped across NOW TV’s broadband plans, too.

We’ll be updating this page throughout Cyber Monday to bring you the latest and cheapest NOW TV deals.

Get the latest NOW TV offers

Best NOW TV Cyber Monday deals

If you’re not quite ready to commit to another subscription service, NOW TV also offers a 7-day free trial on some of its TV passes. This includes Sky Cinema and NOW TV’s Entertainment Pass so you can watch the likes of JoJo Rabbit, Chernobyl, Watchmen, and Hugh Grant’s new show The Undoing.

Start your 7-day free trial now

Does NOW TV have any additional costs?

There’s just one upfront cost for the NOW TV deals and bundles. If you sign up for any bundle just make note of the timeframe you’ve paid for, once the period of the offer is up you will carry on paying but at the standard price and monthly rate. If you don’t want to do this you will have to cancel before your deal finishes.

If you have two or more passes, both revert to the regular price when they renew too unless you cancel first.

NOW TV broadband deals are all non-contract, and there’s an additional £5 delivery fee for the hardware that’s on top of the monthly cost.

What NOW TV passes are there?

Sky Entertainment Pass

NOW TV is owned by Sky, which means you can watch all the big Sky shows with a NOW TV pass. The Sky Entertainment Pass includes on-demand access to NOW TV’s collection of over 300 box sets, which includes Sky originals, catch-up from Sky TV channels as well as American imports from channels such as HBO.

New Hugh Grant drama The Undoing is currently streaming weekly, as well as Jude Law’s The Third Day and Paul Giamatti financial drama Billions – it truly is the home of A-List celebrity television.

The Sky Entertainment Pass is available to buy for £9.99 and is available as a 7-day free trial. NOW TV is offering a 7-day free Entertainment Pass trial which gets you the Entertainment Pass, Sky Cinema, and a NOW TV Boost (that’s several devices with full HD).

Sky Cinema Pass

The aptly named Sky Cinema Pass is just what you’d expect – on-demand access to Sky’s extensive film library. Over 1000 films are available to stream on TV, mobile, and desktop, with a brand new premiere every day and access to live Sky Cinema channels.

Sky Cinema often gets the latest film releases before other streaming services – including new addition Zombieland 2 and Sky Original The Secret Garden.

Sky Cinema is available to buy for £11.99 a month and is available as a 7-day free trial.

Sky Sports Pass

The Sky Sports Pass is exactly what it says on the tin – access to Sky’s enviable catalogue of sports content. The Pass allows you to view 11 Sky Sports channels on TV, mobile, or desktop and can be viewed on 2 screens at the same time – ideal for watching the Premier League with the family.

Sky Sports is available to buy as a Day Pass for £9.98, or as a Month Pass for £33.99 a month for three months.

Kids Pass

Another fairly self-explanatory pass, the Kids Pass allows you to watch six channels that aren’t on Freeview, which include Nickelodeon and Cartoon Network. The shows are ad-free and include Dora the Explorer, Spongebob Squarepants, and Deadly 60.

The Kids Pass is available for £3.99 a month and there is 7-day free trial.

Hayu

Hayu is the UK home of US reality shows, boasting over 5000 episodes of drama and glamour. The biggest selling point is the entire collection of reality juggernaut Keeping Up With The Kardashians – including the latest season the day it airs in the US.

Hayu is available to buy for £4.99 a month and is available as a 7-day free trial.

NOW TV Stick Bundle Deals

NOW TV

The NOW TV Stick is a small, portable device that plugs into your TV, allowing you to watch streaming services on your big screen. As well as the obvious ability to stream NOW TV cast, the stick also supports services such as Netflix, BBC iPlayer, BT Sport, and YouTube, which can all be searched by voice alone.

The NOW TV stick is available from a variety of retailers meaning you can shop around for the best offer.

If it’s just a streaming stick that you’re after, you have a couple of alternatives with Amazon Fire Stick and Roku. Don’t miss our round-up of the best Black Friday Fire Stick deals and our review of the Roku Premiere. We found this mid-range streaming stick particularly suitable for first-time streamers or those looking to upgrade an older, or non-smart, TV without parting with a lot of cash. Take a look at our Roku Black Friday guide for all the latest deals.

NOW TV Box

The NOW TV Box hooks up to your TV, allowing you to watch all your NOW TV content on the big screen, as well as other streaming services such as Netflix, BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, and YouTube. Better yet it can stream in glorious 4K, can be controlled by voice search, and can connect to hotel Wi-Fi for those who travel.

NOW TV Box | £107.85 at Amazon

NOW broadband deals

NOW TV also offers broadband packages. The cheapest plan starts at £18 a month for 11 Mbps, but there are some Cyber Monday broadband deals that will help you save on the faster speeds. None of the plans has an activation free but there is a £5 delivery cost to factor in.

Read more on Cyber Monday

