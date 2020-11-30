John Lewis Cyber Monday 2020 deals: top offers still in stock today from Le Creuset to Sonos

Black Friday may be over, but there are still Cyber Monday deals today. And John Lewis proves that Cyber Monday offers go beyond tech deals.

One of the long-standing UK high-street giants, John Lewis had some great Black Friday deals and is still offering great discounts today. Never Knowingly Undersold, the store’s policy, means it constantly compares its prices to competitors and then matches or betters them, often slapping on solid product guarantee for good measure.

While shops in England are currently closed for us to visit until 2nd December, it’s online where you’ll need to look for the best offers – and we have you covered.

John Lewis is continuing its Black Friday sale for Cyber Monday, so you still have today to snap up a bargain. There are hundreds of offers across its home, electricals, fashion, and gifts to take advantage of and we have trawled through to find the best of the best. Stock has been running low on many items at John Lewis, so it might be best to move quickly if you spot something on your list.

Here are our picks of the best John Lewis deals to take advantage of right now. And remember, buy more from one place to stop racking up the delivery costs if possible.

Among the most popular of last year’s savings was the store’s discounts on premium French cookware brand Le Creuset. Not one to disappoint, John Lewis has brought back the savings, offering up to 40% off Le Creuset.

There are offers across almost everything so shop all Cyber Monday deals at John Lewis, or discover our experts’ stand-out savings below.

Best John Lewis Cyber Monday deals

There are big savings available on popular brands such as Bugaboo, Apple, and Mulberry at John Lewis right now. We’ve listed the best Cyber Monday deals below, so you can find the cheapest prices easily – we’re good like that.

Le Creuset Toughened Non-Stick Cookware Pan Set, 4 Piece | £420 now £300

There is a lot to be said about the price of Le Creuset products, but there are some things worth bearing in mind. You get a lifetime guarantee with a lot of its products (these included) which means you will never need to buy them again as long as you take care of them. Their non-stick is second to none too, so if you tire of having bits stuck to the bottom of a pan, that won’t happen here. These are an investment and well worth the price.

Buy now for £300 (save £120 or 40%)

Sonos One (Gen 2) Smart Speaker with Voice Control | £199 now £159 (save £40 or 20%)

Amazon

Sonos speakers have been one of the hottest items this Black Friday, and it’s easy to see why. Its signature smart speaker not only comes with the premium sound quality Sonos is known for, but has both Google Assistant and Alexa built-in – voice control has never sounded so good.

There are discounts across the entire Sonos range, but the Sonos Beam has already sold out – so you might want to grab this quick.

Buy now for £159 (save £40 or 20%)

Samsung The Frame Art Mode 65-inch TV (2020) plus free Samsung Soundbar | £1,899 £1,699 now £1,499 (save £400 or 21%)

QLED is one of the reasons Samsung is so revered at making stellar TV sets, and this is an amazing one at an amazing price. The added bonus of this is that it can blend in with your wall, so it does not even look like a TV when it switched off – instead, it can look like whatever you want.

On top of that, you can save a £100 when you buy a Samsung HW-S6OT Soundbar also with the code 83701354 at checkout.

Buy now for £1,499 (save £400 or 21%)

Apple MacBook Air 13.3-inch Retina Display, Intel Core i3, 8GB RAM, 512GB | £1,188 now £1,139 (save £49 or 4%)

The Apple MacBook Air is one of the best gadgets around and it, like many other Apple products, rarely see discounts unless there is a specific Apple sale. That is especially true of newer models, which is why John Lewis have surprised us here, by putting the 2020 edition on offer.

Buy now for £1,188 (save £49 or 4%)

ghd Gold Hair Straightener | £149 now £119.20 (save £29.80 or 20%)

The coveted ghd Gold straighteners are now in the John Lewis sale, and they are well worth snapping up. The set features new-generation heat sensors to keep the heat at a constant level. This helps a lot with controlled styling as your hair can be treated evenly. Sleep mode (turning off after 30 minutes) is also included. They come with a two-year guarantee too which means you can use them with peace of mind for a while before having to worry about replacing them.

Buy now for £119.20 (save £29.80 or 20%)

Miele WEG365 Freestanding Washing Machine, 9kg Load, 1400rpm, A+++ Energy Rating, White | £1,199 now £999 (save £200 or 16%)

Featuring a 9KG load size, this Miele washing machine is a smart choice for large, busy households keen to cut down energy bills. With 12 programmes, including a Quick PowerWash function, it is one of the best going. And also, in welcome news, it is quiet so no worrying that the house will fall down when your machine hits the top level of spin (maybe we just need a new one).

Buy now for £999 (save £200 or 16%)

Bosch Serie 4 WAN28281GB Freestanding Washing Machine, 8kg Load, 1400rpm Spin | £449 now £349 (save £100 or 22%)

Bosch knows what they are doing with washing machines and this one is freestanding and can take loads of up to 8kg which would be ideal for a family. It has a rating of A+++ for being energy efficient so it should save you money on running costs in the long run compared to less efficient machines. £100 off is a great saving for this particular machine.

Buy now for £349 (save £100 or 22%)

Sage the Duo Temp Pro Espresso Coffee Machine | £379 now £299 (save £80 or 21%)

We can’t even think about starting the day until we have had a coffee. Luckily, coffee machines have been popular choices so far this Black Friday. This Sage machine is one of the latest to be reduced in the John Lewis sales, from £379 to just £299, and it promises to create coffee at the ideal temperature of 93 degrees using high tech features. Perfect temperature coffee ready in an instant? Count us in.

Buy now for £299 (save £80 or 21%)

ASUS Chromebook Flip C436FA-E10097 256GB | £999 now £799 (save £200 or 20%)

8GB RAM, 256GB storage capacity, and a 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor is packed into this snazzy Chromebook that does all you need it to. The screen flips around and makes a stand, so you can use this as a tablet or a laptop to create a stand. And you can get £20 off the marked price on Microsoft 365 Personal (£59.99) or Family by using the code M365SAVE20 at checkout (£79.99). As an alternative, there’s the cheaper Asus at John Lewis for £399, saving you £100. Either way, a new fancy bit of tech can be yours at a great price.

Buy now for £799 (save £200 or 20%)

Sony WF-1000XM3 Noise Cancelling True Wireless Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones with Mic/Remote | £169 now £149 (save £20 or 11%)

Apple AirPods and AirPods Pro are all the rage for Apple users, but here is an alternative from Sony. These wireless earbuds actively cancel out background noise thanks to a QNI processor taken from the brand’s award-winning WHo-1000XM3 headphones. Google Assistant is built-in, so listening to music, making calls, and controlling smart home devices is all possible handsfree. Sounds like a worthy investment.

Buy now for £149 (save £20 or 11%)

Theragun Prime 4th Generation Percussive Therapy Massager | £274.99 now £225 (save £49.99 or 18%)

Theragun gadgets are designed to offer deep muscle treatment by stimulating circulation, which helps any sore muscles you get after a workout. By generating heat and releasing tension, this 4th Generation edition will definitely do the job. Plus, it comes with a dampener, standard ball, thumb, and cone attachments for switching between targeted and broader therapy.

Buy now for £225 (save £49.99 or 18%)

LEGO Creator London Bus | £109.99 now £93.49 (save £16.50 or 15%)

There are some amazing LEGO sets around this sale weekend, but this is one of our favourites. The London Bus set has always been popular, so if you have had your eyes on it for a while (like we have) then this is a good time to invest and build that collection.

Buy now for £93.49 (save £16.50 or 15%)

See by Chloé Joan Suede Leather Small Satchel Bag | £395 now £296 (save 20% or £99)

Fancy saving some cash on a grained and suede cowhide leather bag by Chloé? Well, now you can save 20% in Motty Grey, Rust, Cement, and Classic Navy shades. Undo its top zip fastener and you’ll find a slip pocket and fully lined interior. A detachable cross-body strap is included and let’s be honest, it would look great over our shoulder.

Buy now for £296 (save 20% or £99)

Sony ZV-1 Compact Vlogging Camera with 24-70mm Lens, 2.7x Optical Zoom, 4K Ultra HD £599.99 now £599 (save £170.99 or 10%)

4K is fast becoming the only way to take pictures, with the quality you get from your snaps being better than it has ever been. They can, of course, be pricier, but here is one, from Sony no less, that clocks in at under £600. A great camera at an even better price.

Buy now for £599 (save £100)

What is John Lewis’ Price Match Guarantee?

John Lewis has what it calls its Never Knowingly Undersold policy, in order to ensure it has the most competitive prices on the market for its products. The company routinely cross-compares its prices with those of both high-street competitors and online-only sellers. You’ll always find the same prices in John Lewis stores and on its site.

What does this mean for you? If you find a product on the John Lewis site that’s sold cheaper elsewhere, you can make a price match request through an online form. This might sound like a hassle, but John Lewis aims to reply to all requests within 24 hours.

How to get the best John Lewis Cyber Monday deals: shopping tips

Have a wishlist: With so many new deals appearing (and disappearing just as quickly) during Black Friday, it’s good to keep a John Lewis wishlist of items. That way, you can keep track of products that you’re interested in, and monitor their prices.

Price-matching: John Lewis offers a price-match policy on all its products. But a good rule to follow, if you’ve found something you like, is to add it to your shopping basket, then look at prices on other retailers’ sites before you head to the checkout. Best be quick, though: retailers often leave a short window of opportunity before the product leaves your basket.

Look at the guides: If you’re shopping for a type of product you know little about, take a look at the series of John Lewis buying guides – they’re remarkably helpful and in-depth.

