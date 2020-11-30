Best Cyber Monday mobile phone deals 2020 – don’t miss mobiles.co.uk Google Pixel deals ending this afternoon
The best mobile phone and contract Cyber Monday deals still live from EE, Virgin Mobile and more by retailer and by phone – but hurry, some deals end earlier than expected.
Black Friday might be over, but there are still plenty Cyber Monday deals out there to be had, including some red-hot Cyber Monday mobile phone deals and pay-monthly contracts.
Much of normal life has been put on hold this year, but we’ve still seen saw many major new handsets launched in 2020, from the Google Pixel 4a to the iPhone 12. If it is an iPhone you’re after, we recommend taking a look at our iPhone Cyber Monday deals page.
It’s also worth noting that some Cyber Monday mobile phone deals are ending in a matter of hours. Mobiles.co.uk has a number of excellent-value Vodafone contracts for the iPhone 12 Pro, Google Pixel 4a and Google Pixel 5 that are coming to an end at 3pm today (30 November) – so if you’re interested, take a look as soon as you can.
There are plenty of other fantastic Black Friday deals still running for Cyber Monday. We have seen Virgin give away a free Nintendo Switch with every Huawei P30 Lite New Edition, free AirPods Pro in their iPhone 11 deal, and the Samsung Galaxy A21s on offer for just £13.99 a month.
If you’ve already got the handset you want, then it’s worth taking a look at some of the SIM-only Cyber Monday deals being offered by some of the providers: we’ve seen some absolute bargains in the past.
Otherwise, keep an eye on our Carphone Warehouse Cyber Monday and EE Cyber Monday deal guides for tips on how to find the best savings today. Below are the best Cyber Monday mobile phone deals available right now.
Best Cyber Monday phone deals
If you’re looking to buy a new smartphone, the Black Friday and Cyber Monday period will be your best bet to get a great deal – whether that’s an iPhone, Samsung or Pixel.
- Best iPhone 12 deal: iPhone 12 64GB, Three – unlimited minutes, texts and data (free AirPods) | £31.50 for 6 months (then £63), £29 upfront
- Best iPhone 11 deal: iPhone 11 64GB, Vodafone – unlimited minutes and texts, 100GB data | £32.50 per month, £0 upfront (£252 cashback)
- Best iPhone 12 Mini deal: iPhone 12 Mini 64GB, Sky Mobile – unlimited minutes and texts, 30GB data | £39 a month, £0 upfront
- Best iPhone 12 Pro Max deal: iPhone 12 Pro Max 5G 128GB, EE – unlimited minutes and texts, 40GB data | £73 a month, £0 upfront
- Best iPhone XR deal: iPhone XR 64GB, Virgin – unlimited minutes, texts and data | £34 a month, £0 upfront
- Best iPhone SE deal: iPhone SE 128GB, Virgin – unlimited minutes, texts and data | £30 a month, £0 upfront
- Best Huawei deal: Huawei P30 Lite New Edition 256GB, Virgin – unlimited minutes, texts and data (free Nintendo Switch) | £32 a month, £0 upfront
-
Best Samsung Galaxy S20 deal: Samsung Galaxy S20 5G 128GB, Three – unlimited minutes, texts and data |
£54£45 a month, £49 upfront (save £312 and get four months Youtube Premium)
- Best Samsung Galaxy A21s deal: Samsung Galaxy A21s 32GB, Tesco Mobile – 5000 minutes, 5000 texts, 500MB data | £13.99 a month, £0 upfront
- Best Samsung Galaxy A41 deal: Samsung A41 64GB, Virgin – unlimited minutes and texts, 100GB data (free Samsung 32-inch TV) | £24 a month, £0 upfront (save £180)
- Best Google Pixel 4a deal: Google Pixel 4a 128GB, Vodafone – unlimited minutes and texts, 60GB data | £18 a month, £0 upfront
Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday mobile phone deals
iPhone 12
It’s finally here – there was a longer wait than usual thanks to the pandemic, but the iPhone 12 is finally here with a new design, a speedy new processor, and 5G support. As a new release, it’s not seeing massive discounts this Black Friday – but there’s still deals on data free AirPods to be had:
- iPhone 12 64GB, Vodafone – unlimited minutes and texts, 100GB data | £43 a month, £79 upfront
- iPhone 12 Mini 64GB, Sky Mobile – unlimited minutes and texts, 30GB data | £39 a month, £0 upfront
- iPhone 12 Mini 5G 64GB, EE – unlimited minutes and texts, 100GB data | £44 a month, £0 upfront
- iPhone 12 64GB, Three – unlimited minutes, texts and data (free AirPods) | £31.50 for 6 months, £29 upfront
-
iPhone 12 64GB, iD Mobile – unlimited minutes, texts and data | £42.99 a month,
£79.99£29.99 upfront
-
iPhone 12 64GB, Sky Mobile – unlimited minutes and texts, 30GB data |
£58£43 a month, £0 upfront
- iPhone 12 128GB, Three – unlimited minutes, texts and data | £49 a month, £0 upfront
- iPhone 12 Pro 128GB, EE – unlimited minutes, texts and data | £68 a month, £0 upfront
- iPhone 12 Pro 128GB, iD mobile – unlimited minutes, texts and 20GB data | £47.99 a month, £99.99 upfront
- iPhone 12 Pro Max 5G 128GB, EE – unlimited minutes and texts, 40GB data | £73 a month, £0 upfront
- iPhone 12 Pro Max 5G 128GB, iD Mobile – unlimited minutes, texts and 20GB data | £59.99 a month, £49.99 upfront
iPhone 11
Unlike the iPhone 12, the older iPhone 11 has actually seen a price drop recently, with some even better deals as part of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. It’s still a great phone too, with a dual-lens rear camera, a liquid retina display, and Haptic Touch:
- iPhone 11 64GB, Vodafone – unlimited minutes and texts, 100GB data | £32.50 per month, £0 upfront
- iPhone 11 64GB, Vodaphone – unlimited minutes and texts, 54GB data | £30 per month, £79 upfront
- iPhone 11 64GB, Vodafone – unlimited minutes, texts, 60GB data | £26 per month, £199 upfront
- iPhone 11 64GB, Vodafone – unlimited minutes and texts, 24GB data | £47 a month, £0 upfront
- iPhone 11 64GB, Three – unlimited minutes, texts and data| £42 a month, £49 upfront (save £168)
- iPhone 11 64GB, iD Mobile – unlimited minutes and texts, 20GB data | £29.99 a month, £49.99 upfront (save £120)
- iPhone 11 64GB, EE – unlimited minutes and texts, 50GB data | £38 a month, £0 upfront
- iPhone 11 64GB, O2 – unlimited minutes and texts, 90GB data | £36 a month, £0 upfront
-
iPhone 11 64GB |
£729£599 at Currys PC World (save £130 or 18%)
Samsung Galaxy S20
One of iPhone’s strongest Android competitors, the Samsung Galaxy S20 boasts a 120Hz screen, a hyperfast processor, and one of the best smartphone camera arrays out there. Samsung has also recently released a Fan Edition, which much like the iPhone SE removes a few features – but most importantly, slashes the price:
-
Samsung Galaxy S20 128GB, O2 – unlimited minutes and texts,
60GB160GB data | £41 a month, £0 upfront
- Samsung Galaxy S20 128GB, iD Mobile – unlimited minutes and texts, 5GB data | £39.99 a month, £49.99 upfront
- Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, Tesco Mobile – 5000 minutes, 5000 texts, 6GB data | £34.99 a month, £0 upfront (claim 4 months YouTube Premium and 6 months Spotify Premium)
- Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G 128GB, Vodafone – unlimited minutes and texts, 60GB data | £30 a month, £0 upfront
-
Samsung Galaxy S20 5G 128GB, Three – unlimited minutes, texts and data |
£54£45 a month, £49 upfront (save £312 and get four months of YouTube Premium)
Samsung Galaxy S10
The predecessor to the S20 is still an impressive device with a full-screen Infinity-O display, an in-screen fingerprint sensor, and – a rarity for smartphones these days – a headphone jack. Now seeing some great prices now the S20 is out, it’s a real bargain considering the powerful tech:
-
Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB |
£799£564.99 at Amazon (save £234.01 or 29%)
-
Samsung Galaxy S10+ 128GB |
£799 £499£399 at Argos (save £100 or 20%)
- Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB, EE – unlimited minutes and texts, 50GB data | £32 a month, £0 upfront
- Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB, Three – unlimited minutes, texts, 100GB Data | £31 a month, £0 upfront
- Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB and Tab A 10.1-Inch, Virgin – unlimited minutes, unlimited texts, 100GB data | £39 a month, no upfront cost (out of stock)
- Samsung Galaxy S10+ 128GB, O2 – unlimited minutes, unlimited texts, 15GB data | £39.59 a month, £30 upfront (includes Disney+ for 6 months) (out of stock)
Samsung Galaxy A21s
For a more mid-range phone, the A21s has everything you need from a smartphone without unnecessary fancy features and a premium price tag. The large 6.5inch Infinity-O screen, quad-camera system, and long-lasting battery can handle any daily task, and is now on offer around the £20 a month mark:
- Samsung Galaxy A21s 32GB, Tesco Mobile – 5000 minutes, 5000 texts, 500MB data | £13.99 a month, no upfront
- Samsung Galaxy A21s 32GB, EE – unlimited minutes and texts, 4GB data | £21 a month, no upfront
- Samsung Galaxy A21s 32GB, Three – unlimited minutes and texts, 30GB data (six months Spotify Premium) | £21 a month, £19 upfront
- Samsung Galaxy A21s 32GB, EE – unlimited minutes and texts, 2GB data | £7.75 a month, no upfront
Google Pixel 5
The newly released Google Pixel 5 boasts 8GB RAM, water resistance, wireless charging, and the honour of being the internet giant’s first 5G phone. Google Home owners will find the rather familiar Google Assistant also comes installed:
-
Google Pixel 5 128GB, Three – unlimited minutes and texts, 30GB data |
£43£35 a month, £49 upfront
-
Google Pixel 5 128GB, Vodafone – unlimited minutes and texts,
30GB60GB data | £30 a month, £9.99 upfront
- Google Pixel 5 128GB, EE – unlimited minutes and texts, 40GB data | £51 a month, £30 upfront
- Google Pixel 5 5G 128GB, Vodafone – unlimited minutes and texts, 60GB data | £30 a month, £9.99 upfront (was £0)
Google Pixel 4A
A budget version of the Google Pixel 4, the 4a gives you the best part of Google phones – particularly their great cameras – for a more affordable price. The 5G edition is also one of the cheapest 5G handsets out there for those curious to try the new data network:
- Google Pixel 4a 128GB, Vodafone – unlimited minutes and texts, 24GB data | £28 a month, £25 upfront
-
Google Pixel 4a 128GB, Vodafone – unlimited minutes and texts,
24GB60GB data | £18 a month, £0 upfront
- Google Pixel 4a 128GB, iD Mobile – unlimited minutes and texts, 50GB data | £21.99 a month, £0 upfront
- Google Pixel 4a 128GB, EE – unlimited minutes and texts, 10GB data (free LG 43-inch 4K TV) | £31 a month, £30 upfront
- Google Pixel 4a 128GB, Three – unlimited minutes and texts, 12GB data | £24 a month, £19 upfront (Claim 3 Months free YouTube Premium, Google One, and Google Play Pass)
- Google Pixel 4a 5G 128GB, Vodafone – unlimited minutes and texts, 60GB | £26 a month, £9.99 upfront
- Google Pixel 5 5G 128GB, Vodafone – unlimited minutes and texts, 60GB | £30 a month, £9.99 upfront
- Google Pixel 4a 128GB, Vodafone – unlimited minutes and texts, 60GB data | £18 a month, £0 upfront
Motorola Razr 5G
Bringing back the flip phone design that dominated the mid-2000s, this pocket-friendly mobile’s touch screen folds in half, allowing you to use a quick view display on the front. The 48MP camera and 5G support are an added bonus:
- Motorola Razr 5G 256GB, O2 – unlimited minutes and texts, 15GB data | £59.31 a month, £30 upfront
- Motorola Razr 5G 256GB, O2 – unlimited minutes, texts and data | £73.31 a month, £30 upfront
- Motorola Razr 5G 256GB, Vodafone – unlimited minutes and texts, 24GB data | £75 a month, £29 upfront (with choice of YouTube Premium, Amazon Prime, or Spotify Premium)
- Motorola Razr 5G 256GB, Tesco Mobile – 5000 minutes and 5000 texts, 6GB data | £56.49 a month, £0 upfront (out of stock)
Where to find the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday phone deals
These are all the major phone networks and retailers who have been running Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales this year:
Best EE deals
EE is the largest mobile operating network in the UK and always has a collection of offers on the go. Some of the best deals include access to smart benefits like Apple TV, BT Sport, and Prime Video. when you order phones such as the brand-new Samsung Galaxy s20 FE 5G. You can also get a £50 Amazon voucher if you refer a friend, and students can get 20% off their monthly bill.
- OPPO A72 128GB, EE – unlimited minutes and texts, 10GB data (free Nintendo Switch) | £29 a month, £30 upfront
- Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G 256GB, EE – unlimited minutes and texts, 40GB data | £73 a month, £70 upfront
- Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, EE – unlimited minutes and texts, 40GB data| £55 a month (was £47) £30 upfront
- Google Pixel 4a 128GB, EE – unlimited minutes and texts, 10GB data (free LG 43-inch TV) | £31 a month, £30 upfront
EE has also partnered with Apple to bring you some exclusive iPhone deals. The Full Works Plan will get you Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade with unlimited data for 24 months, or choose one of them for free as a smart benefit with an iPhone purchase.
Best Vodafone deals
Across a number of different handsets, Mobiles.co.uk has badged several Vodafone plans as Cyber Monday deals. They’re not necessarily new to Cyber Monday, but they’re set to end at 3pm on Monday 30 November. So if any of them take your fancy, make sure you buy straight away.
- iPhone 12 Pro 128GB 5G, unlimited minutes and texts, 60GB data | £30 a month, £620 upfront
- Google Pixel 4a 128GB, unlimited minutes and texts, 60GB data | £18 a month, £0 upfront
- Google Pixel 5a 128GB 5G, unlimited minutes and texts, 60GB data | £30 a month, £9.99 upfront
Carphone Warehouse is offering an array of discounted Vodafone contracts that are offering extra data at no added cost. Apple, Samsung, Google, and Huawei all have models that benefit from the deal. There are also some very tempting 56GB Vodafone packages from Mobiles.co.uk across a number of handsets.
- iPhone SE 128GB, Vodafone – unlimited minutes, texts and data | £30 a month, £0 upfront
- iPhone SE 64GB, Vodafone – unlimited minutes and texts, 60GB data | £24 a month, £0 upfront
- Google Pixel 4a 128GB, Vodafone – unlimited minutes and texts, 6GB data | £20 a month, £29.99 upfront
- Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G 256GB, Vodafone – unlimited minutes, texts and data | £70 a month, £79 upfront
- Huawei P30 Lite 128GB, Vodafone – unlimited minutes and texts, 6GB data | £20 a month, £0 upfront
- Samsung Galaxy A71 128GB, Vodafone – unlimited minutes and texts, 60GB data | £26 a month, £0 upfront
- Huawei P Smart 2020 128GB, Vodafone – unlimited minutes and texts, 60GB data | £16 a month, £0 upfront
- Google Pixel 4a 128GB, Vodafone – unlimited minutes and texts, 60GB data | £18 a month, £0 upfront
Vodafone themselves are offering an Annual Upgrade Promise when you buy an iPhone 11 or iPhone SE on a 24-month plan – meaning you get the latest iPhone every year with no upgrade fees.
Best iD Mobile deals
Carphone Warehouse-owned iD Mobile is a low-cost network that consistently has a range of Pay Monthly and SIM-only contract deals. Savings can be found on Apple and Samsung at the moment and many of the offers start with the low upfront cost of just £9.99.
iD Mobile also dropped prices across a number of different handsets, including big-hitters like the iPhone 12. Take a look below:
- iPhone 12 Mini 5G 64GB, iD Mobile – unlimited minutes and texts, 50GB data | £33.99 a month, £99.99 upfront
- iPhone 12 Pro Max 5G 128GB, iD Mobile – unlimited minutes and texts, 50GB data | £53.99 a month, £99.99 upfront
- iPhone 11 64GB, iD Mobile – unlimited minutes and texts, 54GB data | £30 a month, £99.99 upfront
- Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G 128GB, iD Mobile – unlimited minutes and texts, 20GB data | £29.99 a month, £49.99 upfront
- Google Pixel 4A 128GB, iD Mobile – unlimited minutes and texts, 20GB data | £20.99 a month, £0 upfront
- Huawei P30 Lite 128GB, iD Mobile – unlimited minutes and texts, 20GB data | £16.99 a month, £0 upfront
- Huawei P40 Pro 256GB, iD Mobile – unlimited minutes and texts, 20GB data | £33.99 a month, £49.99 upfront
- Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB, iD Mobile – unlimited minutes and texts, 5GB data | £33.99 a month, £49.99 upfront
Best Three deals
Three’s mobile phone contract deals include a range of free benefits such as free Spotify and YouTube Premium. It is also a great network to consider if you are often travelling because Three was voted the Best Network for Roaming at the uSwitch Mobile Awards 2020.
- Samsung Galaxy Note20 4G 256GB, Three – unlimited minutes and texts, 4GB data | £51 a month, £79 upfront (claim four months free YouTube Premium)
- Samsung Galaxy A21s 32GB, Three – unlimited minutes and texts, 30GB data | £21 a month, £19 upfront (claim six months free Spotify Premium)
- Xiaomi Mi 10 5G 256GB, Three – unlimited minutes and texts, 4GB data | £18 for 6 months, £49 upfront (out of stock)
- Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G 128GB, Three – unlimited minutes and texts, 30GB data | £36 a month, £49 upfront
- iPhone 11 64GB, Three – unlimited minutes, texts and data | £42 a month, £29 upfront
Best Virgin deals
All of the plans below come with unlimited texts and minutes and then varying data depending on your usage. The best offers include a free Google Nest Mini when you buy an OPPO Find X2 Lite on a monthly contract.
- iPhone SE 128GB Virgin, unlimited minutes, texts and data | £30 a month, £0 upfront
- Huawei P30 Lite New Edition 256GB, Virgin – unlimited minutes and texts, 100GB data (free Nintendo Switch) | £27 a month, £0 upfront
- OPPO Find X2 Lite, Virgin – unlimited minutes and texts, 1GB data (free Google Nest Mini) | £19 a month, £0 upfront
- Huawei P40 Pro 5G, Virgin – unlimited minutes and texts, 100GB data (free Huawei Watch GT2e) | £34 a month, £0 upfront
- Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, Virgin – unlimited minutes and texts, 100GB data | £33.50 a month, £0 upfront
Best 02 deals
O2 is renowned for throwing in freebies with its plans so it is no surprise that the network’s current deals offer more than the typical unlimited data package. Customers buying Pay Monthly contracts from O2 are able to claim a bunch of free subscriptions to the likes of Disney+, Audible, Apple TV+, and Amazon Prime Video.
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, O2 – unlimited minutes and texts, 5GB data | £55.50 a month, £30 upfront (includes six months free Disney+)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 256GB, O2 – unlimited minutes and texts, 15GB data | £50.84 a month, £40 upfront (includes six months free Disney+)
- Motorola Razr 5G 256GB, O2 – unlimited minutes and texts, 15GB data | £59.31 a month, £30 upfront (includes six months free Disney+)
- iPhone 11 64GB, O2 – unlimited minutes and texts, 90GB data | £44.81 a month, £30 upfront
Best mobiles.co.uk deals
Mobiles.co.uk locked in the prices on certain handsets for Black Friday. That means you shouldn’t find a cheaper price on mobiles.co.uk now than you have in the lead up to the big sale. However, if the price does change, the Price Guarantee means they’ll refund you the difference, so you can’t say fairer than that. For all the Ts and Cs, you can read more about this offer here.
The following brands are included:
Mobiles.co.uk also released these Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals – and some of the year’s biggest mobile releases are included.
- Google Pixel 4a 5G, Vodafone – unlimited minutes and texts, 60GB data | £26 a month, £9.99 upfront
- Google Pixel 5 5G 128GB, Vodafone – unlimited minutes and texts, 60GB data | £30 a month, £9.99 upfront
- Google Pixel 4a 128GB, Vodafone – unlimited minutes and texts, 60GB data | £18 a month, £0 upfront
- iPhone SE 64GB, Vodafone – unlimited minutes and texts, 60GB data | £26 a month, £0 upfront
- Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G, Vodafone – unlimited minutes and texts, 60GB data | £30 a month, £0 upfront
- Samsung Galaxy FE 5G, iD Mobile – unlimited minutes and texts, 60GB data | £30 a month, £79 upfront
- Samsung Galaxy A71, Vodafone – unlimited minutes and texts, 60GB data | £26 a month, £0 upfront
- iPhone 12 Pro Max 5G 128GB, iD Mobile – unlimited minutes, texts and 50GB data, 1 free year of Apple TV+ and 3 months free trial Apple Music| £55.99 a month, £99.99 upfront
Best Tesco Mobile deals
Tesco’s phone network has rolled out a number of enticing offers for Black Friday. Among them are two very nice giveaways with the iPhone SE and the iPhone 11: with the former, you get a set of Apple Airpods, with the latter you get a set of the newly released Apple Airpods Pro. The allowances on either plan are a little meagre, but if you’re fine with that, these are two solid phone deals.
- iPhone 11 64GB, Tesco Mobile – 5000 minutes, 5000 texts, 3GB data | £36.49 a month, £0 upfront (inc. Airpods Pro for £6.50)
- iPhone SE 64GB, Tesco Mobile – 5000 minutes, 5000 texts, 500MB | £20.99 a month, £0 upfront (inc. Airpods for £4)
You’ll also find a number of highly affordable contracts on Samsung’s lower-end Galaxy handsets. Oh, and check out the 6 months of free Spotify Premium you get with that S20 contract!
- Samsung Galaxy A21s (blue) 32GB, Tesco Mobile – 5000 minutes, 5000 texts, 500MB data | £13.99 a month, £0 upfront
- Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, Tesco Mobile – 5000 minutes, 5000 texts, 500MB data | £22.99 a month, no upfront (inc. 6 months of Spotify Premium)
Are there SIM-only Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals?
You better believe it! We’ve seen some awesome SIM-only deals out there this Black Friday. What we saw last year was lots of triple-digit monthly data packages having their prices slashed, sometimes as much as 50%. In 2020 that’s being matched by deals such as quintuple data allowances – for a complete run down, head to our Black Friday SIM-only deals page.
So if you’re something of a data-guzzler who needs a regular Netflix hit when you’re out and about, you may well want to keep your handset but switch to a new SIM.
Read more on Cyber Monday
