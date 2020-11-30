Best Lego Cyber Monday deals 2020 from Star Wars to Technic and Harry Potter (updated with new offers)
The Lego Store Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale is still on, plus we've rounded up the best Lego set savings from other brands like Amazon and Argos.
Lego has come a long way since it founded in 1932 and now you can get designs to build, brick by brick, for almost all different genres – from recreations of classic programmes such as Friends to the famed Aston Martin from James Bond to the recently announced, biggest ever, Lego Colosseum set.
The popularity of the interlocking toy bricks is higher than ever, and we’re pleased to report we’re still seeing great Lego Cyber Monday deals at retailers such as Argos, Amazon and Smyths – both for adults and kids.
The Lego Store’s own sale is well underway, running throughout Cyber Monday – but move quickly, we’re already seeing out of stock products. There were some queues for The Lego Store website on Black Friday, but this no longer seems to be an issue. The new Colosseum set seems to have already sold out – despite not even being on sale! Lego is accepting back orders on this item, however.
Lego remains a hit on kids’ Christmas lists, with the toymaker taking up two of the coveted slots on the DreamToys list of top toys for Christmas 2020. Some of the best Lego Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers include 20% off the Lego Harry Potter Hedwig set and 2 for £30 on sets at Argos. Today Very also has some good offers on Lego.
Scroll down for our pick of the best Cyber Monday Lego deals still in stock – just make sure not to step on your brand new purchase!
Best Lego Cyber Monday deals 2020
Lego deals continue today including at The Lego Store which is holding a four-day sale event:
- Two for £15 at Argos: includes Lego Star Wars, Lego Minecraft and Ninjago
- Two for £30 at Argos: includes Lego City, Lego Minecraft and Ninjago
Lego Star Wars The Mandalorian The Child “Baby Yoda” Building Set |
£69.99£61.99 at Smyths (save £8 or 12%)
Lego Star Wars Imperial Star Destroyer |
£649.99£519.99 at John Lewis (save £130 or 20%)
Lego Star Wars D-O Droid |
£64.99£49.99 at Amazon (save £15 or 23%)
New Lego Harry Potter Hedwig the Owl Figure |
£34.99£27.99 at Amazon (save £6.99 or 20%)
Lego Harry Potter Knight Bus Toy |
£34.99£29.99 at Smyths (save £5 or 15%)
Lego F.R.I.E.N.D.S Central Perk Set |
£64.99£58.95 at Amazon (save £6.04 or 9%)
Lego Technic Porsche 911 RSR Race Car Set |
£139.99£111.98 at Amazon (save £28 or 20%)
Lego Technic Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 Race Car Set |
£349.99£239.99 at Amazon (save £110 or 31%)
Technic Rough Terrain Crane |
£229.99£183.99 at The Lego Store (save £46 or 20%)
LEGO Architecture Statue of Liberty |
£89.99£67.99 at Very (save £22 or 25%)
Lego Harry Potter collection for Nintendo Switch |
£29.99£24.99 at Smyths Toys (save £5 or 17%)
Lego Super Mario Toad’s Treasure Hunt Expansion Set Buildable Game |
£74.99£59.99 at Amazon (save £15 or 20%)
Lego Super Mario Adventures Starter Course Toy Game |
£50£45 at Argos (save £5 or 10%)
The Lego Store Black Friday deals
The Lego Store’s Black Friday sale ends tonight. They’re offering 20% off selected sets but move fast as we’re already seeing popular products go out of stock.
Lego Technic Rough Terrain Crane |
£229.99£183.99 (save £46 or 20%)
Lego Friends Party Boat |
£74.99£59.99 (save £15 or 20%) (out of stock but accepting back orders for 7th December delivery)
Lego City Deep Space Rocket and Launch Control |
£89.99£71.99 (save £18 or 20%)
Lego Marvel Iron Man Hall of Armor |
£54.99£43.99 (save £11 or 20%
Amazon Lego Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals
Amazon Cyber Monday deals are underway and there are a ton of savings on a huge variety of Lego products. We have listed some of the best below but do check out the retailer’s deals pages for 30% off LEGO Hidden Side and Art collection.
Lego 42098 Technic Car Transporter |
£139.99£108.99 (save £31.90 or 22%)
-
Lego 42114 Technic 6×6 Volvo Articulated Hauler Truck |
£229.99£199.99 (save £30 or 13%)
Lego Harry Potter Hedwig the Owl Figure Collectible Display Model |
£34.99£27.99 (save £6.99 or 20%)
-
Lego Harry Potter 4 Privet Drive House Set |
£64.99£51.99 (save £14 or 21%)
Lego Technic Fast & Furious Dom’s Dodge Charger |
£89.99£68.99 (save £21 or 23%)
-
Lego Technic Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 Race Car |
£348.99£239.99 (save £109 or 31%)
Lego Star Wars D-O Droid |
£64.99£49.99 (save £15 or 23%)
John Lewis Lego Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals
For the Lego collector, John Lewis Cyber Monday deals are worth checking out. John Lewis is a must-visit due to its numerous exclusive sets – including the absolutely monstrous Imperial Star Destroyer, which, at over 110cm long, is the biggest Lego set ever made. We also have our eye on the impressive-looking James Bond Aston Martin, though it’s currently on at full price.
Lego Imperial Star Destroyer |
£649.99£519.99 (save £130 or 20%)
-
Lego Creator Old Trafford – Manchester United |
£249.99£199.99 (save £50 or 20%)
-
Lego City Rocket Assembly & Transport Space Port |
£119.99£95.99 (save £25 or 20%)
Lego Creator Fiat 500 |
£79.99£63.74 (save £16.25 or 15%)
Lego Creator London Bus |
£116.99£93.49 (save £23.50 or 15%)
Very Lego Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals
Very may not be the first place you think of when you’re looking for big savings on LEGO, but the retailer’s Cyber Monday deals have been some of the strongest. Top offers from the Very Cyber Monday sale include 30% off the Lego Classic Brick Set.
Lego Architecture Statue of Liberty |
£89.99£67.99 (save £22 or 25%)
-
Lego Harry Potter Room of Requirement |
£17.99£14.90 (save £3 or 17%)
Lego Disney Princess Rapunzel’s Tower Set |
£54.99£43.99 (save £11 or 20%)
Lego Speed Champions Lamborghini Urus ST-X & Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo EVO |
£54.99£48.99 (save £6 or 11%)
Lego Classic Brick Set |
£17.99£12.99 (save £5 or 30%)
Smyths Lego Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals
Smyths Cyber Monday deals are worth checking out too. Smyths has some great prices on LEGO sets and, if there’s something here that catches your eye, don’t hesitate in buying since lots of these deals are selling out.
Lego Star Wars Death Star Model |
£409.99£349.99 (save £60 or 15%)
-
Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon |
£149.99£139.99 (save £10 or 7%)
-
Lego Star Wars Tantive IV Cruiser Building Set |
£179.99£149.99 (save £30 or 17%)
- Lego Star Wars The Mandalorian The Child “Baby Yoda” Building Set | £69.99 £61.99 (save £8 or 12%)
Lego City Deep Space Rocket and Launch Control Set |
£89.99£69.99 (save £20 or 22%)
Argos Lego Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals
As well as the wider Argos Cyber Monday deals, with 2 for £15 and 2 for £30 on selected Lego sets, Argos has the brand-new Lego Super Mario sets which are a must-buy for any Lego and Mario fan.
-
Lego Jurassic Park T Rex Rampage |
£220£164 (save £56 or 25%)
-
Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Clock Tower |
£85£56.50 (save £28.50 or 34%)
-
Lego Star Wars TIE Fighter Pilot Helmet |
£55£36.66 (save £18.34 or 33%)
- Lego Speed Champions McLaren Senna Model Toy Car | £13 (included in 2 for £15)
- Lego Creator Deep Sea Creatures Toy Shark Playset |£12 (included in 2 for £15)
- Lego Dots Rainbow Jewellery Stand DIY Craft Set | £13 (included in 2 for £15)
- Lego Ninjago Legacy Jungle Raider Building Set | £9 (included in 2 for £15)
- Lego Star Wars Sith Troopers Battle Pack Building Set | £13 (included in 2 for £15)
- Lego Dots Animal Picture Holders DIY Craft Decor Set | £13 (included in 2 for £15)
Does Lego charge delivery?
Lego has a 2-4 day delivery service for orders over £50 online or by phone, otherwise, it’s £3.95. For all the Lego delivery information, check out Lego.com.
