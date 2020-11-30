Best Cyber Monday deals 2020: best UK offers still live from Currys, Amazon and Argos (updated)

Cyber Monday is almost over, which means there is still a chance to grab the last of the Black Friday deals but you’ll need to be quick! Most offers will expire at midnight tonight, so there isn’t much time to snap up all those last minute offers.

Advertisement

We know how confusing Black Friday and Cyber Monday can be, so if your inbox is saturated with emails about deals, discounts and sales, we’re here to bring you a clear guide on the best of what’s left of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday extravaganza of 2020.

Traditionally, Black Friday took place primarily in-store, with some stores even seeing queues of shoppers waiting at the doors for opening time. Cyber Monday followed the next Monday and was the digital sibling of the Black Friday sales event, offering deals exclusively online. However, over the years as shopping habits have changed and migrated increasingly online, the two have blended together to create one long weekend of discounts and deals.

Due to the 2020 lockdowns, the majority of physical stores have remained closed over November and the entire deals period meaning that all the deals this year took place online. We saw many retailers like Currys, Argos and Boots kicking off even ahead of the 27th (official Black Friday) in a bid to spread out the strain on delivery services and make up for the lost footfall in shops.

Amazon began weeks ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend and has been launching new deals every day – don’t miss getting two Fire TV Sticks Lite for £35 (usually £29.99, on sale individually for £19.99).

Certain retailers have been very clear that their discounts will run from Black Friday right through until the end of Cyber Monday, while others held one event on Friday and planned another for Cyber Monday itself. Either way, it has meant plenty of great offers for shoppers.

Popular products such as Nintendo Switch bundles, the iPhone 11 and Dyson cordless vacuums have been selling extremely well which means stock has run low or sold out completely in places. Having said that, there are still some places throwing in products like the Switch with phone deals or contracts as well as simply lowering prices.

As today is most people’s payday (and for some, the final payday before Christmas), we’re expecting more products to run out of stock as UK shoppers make the most of the sales. So, if you haven’t picked up everything on your list yet, you might want to start searching before the clock strikes 12!

Before you check out, don’t forget to check the delivery options in case you’re looking to get a product for a specific date. Due to the popularity of certain items stock levels are fluctuating resulting in either things selling out, longer delivery times or collection only. For instance Argos and Currys are now removing the option for home delivery on some items and listing them as collect only, meaning your location could also determine which items you can get hold of.

Our experts have been monitoring stock and offers throughout the Cyber Weekend to bring you the very best deals that are still live and in stock this evening. To help you cut through the noise (and all the sold-out offers), we’ve rounded up the very best and biggest Cyber Monday deals and savings in the UK, all still available right now.

Best Cyber Monday deals still in stock

Some deals are new for Cyber Monday, while others have been the standout offers for this year’s Black Friday event. We’ve rounded up the best discounts out of all the deals still available and in stock now:

Best Currys Cyber Monday deals still live

Currys Black Fri-YAY sale has made way for their Cyber Monday deals today. The offers end at midnight and while stock has run out on some popular items, you can still pick up some brilliant savings, including:

Shop all Cyber Monday deals at Currys.

Best Amazon Cyber Monday deals still live

Amazon’s sale has felt somewhat never-ending. The retail giant kicked off proceedings in late October, just days after its Amazon Prime Day event. We’ve been treated to almost six weeks of offers, but most will come to an end on Cyber Monday. Amazon’s own devices also remain on sale today, here’s our top picks:

Shop all the Cyber Monday deals at Amazon.

Best Argos Cyber Monday deals still live

Argos kicked off their Black Friday sale earlier in November, first dropping prices on different toy brands like Mattel and Chad Valley. LEGO is seeing some particularly good discounts at Argos, but there are still plenty of tech deals on sale for Cyber Monday at Argos:

Shop all Cyber Monday deals at Argos.

Where to find the best Cyber Monday deals

Fashion and clothing Cyber Monday deals

It’s common for fashion retailers to hold separate Black Friday and Cyber Monday events, often dropping different discounts on the Monday. Here are the retailers offering deals today:

Cyber Monday TV and tech deals

In the world of tech, many big name retailers like Currys launched their sales early this year and have been clear that offers end on Cyber Monday.

Cyber Monday homeware and appliance deals

Alongside TVs and tech, home appliances are a staple of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. Many offers will remain live at big names like Currys, Very, AO.com and Amazon, but we’re keeping an eye out for any Cyber Monday exclusives on coffee machines, stand mixers and more.

Broadband and phone deals

There are a few different end dates when it comes to phone and mobile providers, though it’s common for these offers to outlive the end of Cyber Monday. O2’s deals, for example, end on 2nd December.

Cyber Monday gift deals

Cyber Monday is another great opportunity to pick up a few early Christmas gifts. Many retailers are continuing their sales today:

Cyber Monday travel and holiday deals

If 2020’s travel plans didn’t go… well, to plan, then there are plenty of optimistic Cyber Monday holidays deals for 2021.

Expedia | Up to 30% off select stays until 1st December. Plus you can save an extra 12% on select activities and hotels when booked through the Expedia App with the coupon code GOAPP12. Valid until September 2021.Offers valid between 23/11/2020 and 1/12/2020. 2000 total coupons.

First Choice | Save up to £250 on holidays before October 2021. Eligible dates include, March – April 2021 holidays, May – July 2021 holidays and August – October 2021 holidays.

Save £100 when you spend £1000 | Using code BF100

Save £150 when you spend £2000 | Using code BF150

Save £250 when you spend £3000 | Using code BF250

Virgin – Save 10% with code BF2020

Secret Escapes – Up to 75% off on dates from now until September 2021 including on refundable trips.

Voyage Privé – Save on flights and luxury hotels containing 4 and 5 stars. You’ll also receive up to £50 in vouchers when your sign up to become a Voyage Privé member.

British Airways – Save up to £100 on holidays and £200 on All Inclusive holidays

Best Cyber Monday tech deals

The tech deals continue for Cyber Monday, and many of the most popular Black Friday deals have stuck around, from Apple AirPods Pro to Fitbits. Here are some of the top deals.

Apple AirPods Pro | £249 £198 at Amazon (save £51 or 20%)

Apple AirPods have been a popular discount this year. You can still save £51 on the AirPods Pro at Amazon, though they’re actually still cheapest at Laptops Direct, for £195.

Buy now for £198

Other AirPods models remain on sale for Cyber Monday, too:

AirPods | £159 £124.37 at Very (save £34.63 or 22%)

AirPods (2nd Gen) | £159 £124.37 at Amazon (save £34.63 or 22%)

Apple Watch Series 5 44mm | £529 £399.99 at Amazon (save £129.01 or 24%)

We’re pleased to see the Apple Watch discounts continuing for Cyber Monday, especially as we were only expecting to see deals on the Series 3 this Black Friday. The Apple Watch Series 5 has been on offer this weekend and there are plenty of models and strap styles included, so you’ll be sure to find one you like.

Buy for £399.99

More Apple Watch Cyber Monday deals:

Fitbit Versa 3 (2020) | £199.99 £179 at Amazon (save £20.99 or 10%)

We’ve been really excited to see the first ever discounts on the new Fitbit Versa 3 and Fitbit Sense for Black Friday. Both 2020 releases are seeing 10 per cent discounts at Very and Amazon, which are continuing for Cyber Monday. For larger discounts, check out the Fitbit Versa 2, which is now £129 at Amazon and seeing a £70.99 saving.

Buy now for £179

Cyber Monday smartwatch deals not to miss:

Get the best Black Friday deals! Sign up for our deals newsletter to get the latest offers on TV tech, streaming, gaming, smart home and more. You are now signed up to our deals newsletter! Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our deals newsletters, together with relevant offers and other promotions from our carefully selected partners. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

New Amazon Echo Dot (4th gen) | £49.99 £28.99 at Amazon (save £21 or 41%)

Amazon

During the Black Friday sale we’ve seen the prices slashed on many of Amazon’s own devices, including smart speakers and Fire TV Sticks. These deals are hanging around for Cyber Monday, so you can still get the new (4th gen) Amazon Echo for just £28.99 (usually £49.99). The previous 3rd gen Echo Dot is also seeing 53% off.

Buy now for £28.99

More Amazon products still on sale for Cyber Monday:

Cyber Monday console deals: where is the Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PS4 still in stock?

The Xbox One and PS4 have been hard to come by this Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping period. It’s much the same in the case of their successors – it’s nigh on impossible to get your hands on new PS5 stock, sadly. We’ve not seen any big bundles deals for these older consoles, but the Xbox One S has seen a £20 discount at Argos, though stock is limited.

Xbox One S in stock | £229.99 at Argos (save £20 – limited stock)

PS4 500GB console in stock | £249 at Currys

The Nintendo Switch, however, has seen new bundles deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Though, it’s been the supermarkets that have had the biggest savings on the console alone. Tesco slashed prices on the neon Switch (RRP £279) down to £229. But, you guessed it, stock ran out extremely quickly. On Cyber Monday, bundle deals remain your best bet for getting a good deal on a Nintendo Switch.

Cyber Monday video game deals still in stock:

Cyber Monday homeware and appliance deals

KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer | £499 £399 at Currys (save £100 or 20%)

This deal carries on for Cyber Monday and it’s been one of our top picks all weekend. If you’re already missing the Bake Off, this KitchenAid in a lovely neutral ‘milkshake’ shade is seeing a 20% discount (£100 off) at Currys. Unfortunately, it’s been so popular that it’s now collect in-store only though.

Buy for £399 at Currys

More stand mixer deals for Cyber Monday:

Cyber Monday vacuum cleaner deals: Shark vs Dyson

Vacuum cleaners are some of the most popular products during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. If you waited until today to pick up a new machine, you may have missed out in places. The Dyson V8 cordless vacuum cleaner went on sale last week and sold out at Dyson itself and John Lewis. You can still find it at Currys, but it’s for collection only. In the battle of the vacuum cleaner this Black Friday, Shark has been another top brand to watch – especially as many models come in cheaper than Dysons. Today we’re seeing more great deals from Shark, though again, some models are out of stock at Amazon and Very.

Tassimo by Bosch Coffee Machine | £89.99 £29 at Currys (save £60.99 or 67%)

With over £60 off, this is one of the best coffee machine deals we have seen all sale season. The pod-style machine makes Costa, Kenco, and L’or coffee, as well as Twinnings tea and Cadbury and Milka hot chocolate. Available in five colours (all of which are discounted), this coffee machine offer is perfect if you want quick and easy coffee at home.

Buy now for £29

There are plenty more top coffee machine offers for Cyber Monday, including:

Ninja Foodi Electric Multi Cooker | £199.99 £149 at Very (save £50.99 or 25%)

This multi-cooker has a 6L capacity making it ideal for a family of four. There are nine ways of cooking in total (in case you get bored of one), which include pressure cooking, air frying, slow cooking and grilling. Now on offer with 25% off, down from £199.99.

Buy now for £149

And, there are plenty more home appliance deals on offer too:

When does Cyber Monday 2020 end?

Cyber Monday is always the first Monday after Thanksgiving. It takes place today, 30th November and ends at midnight.

This means that most of the deals we’ve seen for Black Friday will also be ending today. There are a few exceptions, such as some broadband and phone providers, who plan to continue their offers for a day or so longer. But in short, most Cyber Monday deals will end tonight, so if there’s something you’ve yet to buy on your list, today may be the last chance to grab it at a discounted price.

Why is Cyber Monday called Cyber Monday?

Good question. The term was coined by Ellen Davis and Scott Silverman of the US’ National Retail Federation and Shop.org. The aim was to promote online shopping, hence ‘cyber’, back in 2005 when people typed with one finger and accidentally added three of the same item to their shopping basket, because it was the dark ages of course. Thank goodness, we all got the handle of the World Wide Web and now Cyber Monday has grown into nearly as much as a shopping phenomenon as Black Friday.

The other idea was to get smaller retailers on a level playing field with the big giants. Of course, it didn’t take long for the big brands to jump on Cyber Monday too.

Read more on Cyber Monday

Amazon Cyber Monday | AO Cyber Monday | Apple Cyber Monday | Argos Cyber Monday | BT Cyber Monday | Currys Cyber Monday | Dell Cyber Monday | Dyson Cyber Monday | EE Cyber Monday | Game Cyber Monday | iPhone Cyber Monday | John Lewis Cyber Monday | LEGO Cyber Monday | Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday | NOW TV Cyber Monday | Phone Cyber Monday | Samsung Cyber Monday | Sky Cyber Monday | Smyths Cyber Monday | TV Cyber Monday | Very Cyber Monday | Virgin Media Cyber Monday

Our experts are working hard to source and research the best deals for you. For the cheapest and latest Black Friday offers still in stock, keep checking our Cyber Monday deals guide. And for more tech discounts, check out the technology section.

Advertisement

Wondering what to watch? Visit our TV Guide.