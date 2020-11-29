Save up to £270 on the Microsoft Surface Pro in this Black Friday weekend deal

Black Friday itself may have ended – but Black Friday deals are still running all weekend and right through to Cyber Monday.

If you ever needed proof that Black Friday deals are a weekend-long affair, look no further than the Microsoft Surface Pro which is now seeing up to 27% off, including a whopping £270 off the 256GB edition.

2-in-1 laptop computers are becoming all the rage these days, offering all the power of a laptop with the versatility of a tablet – as well as art and design capabilities when paired with the Surface Pen.

With so many of us working from home now, the Surface Pro can adapt to just about any working environment whether that be a desk, a sofa, or even a bed – and the ultra-slim design is effortlessly portable, perfect for when we’re all commuting once again.

For other brands, you can also save up to £200 off a Chromebook Flip, and don’t miss the chance to get 35% off Ring doorbells this weekend.

Save up to £270 off a Microsoft Surface Pro

Despite being the size of a tablet, the Microsoft Surface Pro is no slouch in the specs department – the 2-in-1 laptop boasts 8GB RAM, an Intel 10th Gen Quad Core i5 processor, a 12.3-inch Pixelsense screen, and a choice of 128GB or 256GB storage thanks to a super-speedy SSD:

For those after a bit more oomph, the 16GB RAM editions are also seeing a saving, complete with an Intel 10th Gen Quad Core i7 processor:

More Black Friday weekend Laptop deals

Amazon is also offering up to 20% off laptops from a variety of brands, including the more budget-friendly 2-in-1 Chromebooks:

More Amazon Black Friday weekend deals

This being Amazon, there is far more than laptops on offer – their Black Friday Week deals run right through to Cyber Monday, and cover everything from streaming sticks to stand mixers:

