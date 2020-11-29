Save up to £270 on the Microsoft Surface Pro in this Black Friday weekend deal
Can't decide between a laptop or a tablet? Get both in one with up to 27% off the Microsoft Surface Pro.
Black Friday itself may have ended – but Black Friday deals are still running all weekend and right through to Cyber Monday.
If you ever needed proof that Black Friday deals are a weekend-long affair, look no further than the Microsoft Surface Pro which is now seeing up to 27% off, including a whopping £270 off the 256GB edition.
2-in-1 laptop computers are becoming all the rage these days, offering all the power of a laptop with the versatility of a tablet – as well as art and design capabilities when paired with the Surface Pen.
With so many of us working from home now, the Surface Pro can adapt to just about any working environment whether that be a desk, a sofa, or even a bed – and the ultra-slim design is effortlessly portable, perfect for when we’re all commuting once again.
For other brands, you can also save up to £200 off a Chromebook Flip, and don’t miss the chance to get 35% off Ring doorbells this weekend.
Save up to £270 off a Microsoft Surface Pro
Despite being the size of a tablet, the Microsoft Surface Pro is no slouch in the specs department – the 2-in-1 laptop boasts 8GB RAM, an Intel 10th Gen Quad Core i5 processor, a 12.3-inch Pixelsense screen, and a choice of 128GB or 256GB storage thanks to a super-speedy SSD:
-
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with 8GB RAM, 128GB storage |
£899£659 (save £240 or 27%)
-
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with 8GB RAM, 256GB storage |
£1,169£899 (save £270 or 23%)
For those after a bit more oomph, the 16GB RAM editions are also seeing a saving, complete with an Intel 10th Gen Quad Core i7 processor:
-
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with 16GB RAM, 256GB storage |
£1,449£1,249 (save £200 or 14%)
-
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with 16GB RAM, 512GB storage |
£1,849£1,379 (save £470 or 25%)
More Black Friday weekend Laptop deals
Amazon is also offering up to 20% off laptops from a variety of brands, including the more budget-friendly 2-in-1 Chromebooks:
-
HP Chromebook X360 14c-ca0003na 14-inch HD Touch-screen |
£499£399 at Amazon (save £100 or 20%)
-
ASUS C434 M3-8100Y Chromebook 14-inch Touchscreen Laptop, 4GB RAM |
£499.99£449.99 at Amazon (save £49.01 or 10%
-
ASUS C434TA-A10041 Chromebook 14-inch Touchscreen Laptop 8GB RAM |
£801.99£649.99 at Amazon (save £152 or 19%)
-
ASUS Chromebook C223NA Laptop |
£229.99£199 at Amazon (save £30.99 or 13%)
-
ASUS Chromebook Flip C436FA-E10097, 256GB |
£999.99£799 at Amazon (save £200 or 20%)
More Amazon Black Friday weekend deals
This being Amazon, there is far more than laptops on offer – their Black Friday Week deals run right through to Cyber Monday, and cover everything from streaming sticks to stand mixers:
-
Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular, 44mm) |
£749£495.99 (save £253 or 34%)
-
Apple AirPods Pro |
£249£198 (save £51 or 20%)
-
Fire 7 Tablet |
£49.99£34.99 (save £15 or 30%)
-
Amazon Fire TV Stick |
£39.99£24.99 (save £15 or 38%)
-
Kenwood KMix Stand Mixer |
£429.99£299.99 (save £130 or 30%)
-
De’Longhi Eletta Fully Automatic Bean to Cup Coffee Machine |
£829£499.99 (save £330 or 40%)
Read more on Black Friday weekend
Burnt out by a weekend of deal hunting? Have no fear – our dedicated Black Friday guides will have you covered for the rest of the sales weekend and Cyber Monday:
- Amazon Black Friday
- AO Black Friday
- Apple Black Friday
- Argos Black Friday
- Currys Black Friday
- Dell Black Friday
- EE Black Friday
- GAME Black Friday
- John Lewis Black Friday
- LEGO Black Friday
- Nintendo Switch Black Friday
- Samsung Black Friday
- Sky Black Friday
- Smyths Black Friday
- Very Black Friday
Want more offers? Keep checking our Black Friday deals 2020 guide as we work hard to source and research the best and cheapest deals for you. We’ll also have all the latest news from our experts in the lead up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday. For more tech deals check out the technology section.
Wondering what to watch? Visit our TV Guide.