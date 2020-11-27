Pandora’s UK Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals arrive with 20% off charms, Harry Potter and Disney

Pandora has finally joined in with the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

Pandora has launched its sale with discounts on charms and bracelets and more including collaborations ranging from Harry Potter to Disney as well as all the brand’s classic items.

The sale ends after Cyber Monday, so make sure you snap up any presents in time for Christmas. Speaking of Christmas, there are festive charms included in the sales too, such as the Sparkling Snowflake Pavé Charm and Red Nose Reindeer Charm.

Many other retailers got in early with Black Friday sales and, in Amazon’s case, began offering discounts as early as October.

Despite a few rumours in the past few weeks, Pandora is one of the few retailers to actually wait until Black Friday week to launch its sale.

However, it seems to have been worth the wait as there is a whole range of products on offer in the sales. Below we list our top picks which are discounted and still in stock now.

Best Pandora Deals 2020: Quick Links

A blanket 20% off (though, there a few exclusions) means all of Pandora’s deals are the same. Nevertheless, here are a few notable picks, including Christmas-themed charms as well as the ever-popular Disney x Pandora collection.

Pandora Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals UK

This year Pandora UK is offering 20% off in the Black Friday sale, last year it offered a bit more off, but there are still offers to be had.

Pandora’s Black Friday page is already up and lists charms, bracelets, and rings.

Top picks include the Disney Cinderella Suzy Mouse charm (was £45, now £36) as well as Mickey and Minnie Christmas Present Charm (was £55, now £44). See some more of the top deals below:

Pandora Black Friday and Cyber Monday Charms deals

Pandora Black Friday and Cyber Monday Bracelet deals

Pandora Black Friday and Cyber Monday Ring Deals

Pandora Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals USA

In the USA Pandora is offering 35% off.

On Facebook Pandora said: “This has been an unprecedented year, and we know that adjusting to this new normal has been no small feat.

“While the holiday season will be different from any we’ve experienced before, we still want to deliver the excitement you, our Pandora community, deserves.

“For the first time in Pandora’s history we will have Black Friday sales every Friday both online and in-store for the month of November.

“You will have the opportunity to shop various collections and receive 35% off the total purchase.

“As always, thank you for your ongoing support and we look forward to being part of your holiday story this season.”

While Black Friday is popular for tech deals, you can now find offers on pretty much anything! For more Black Friday jewellery deals, you can check out Beaverbrooks (their biggest ever Black Friday sale), TH Baker and H Samuel (who’s offering 25% off full-priced items).

