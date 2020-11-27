Save hundreds on ASUS laptops at Amazon this Black Friday – here are the best offers
Amazon has slashed prices on ASUS laptops for Black Friday.
The big day is finally here and the Black Friday deals most definitely aren’t over yet. Amazon may have gone early with its sale, but this doesn’t mean the retailer isn’t dropping plenty of fresh deals every day. The latest to catch our eye is a 20% discount on selected ASUS laptops.
Traditionally, you’d shop online during Cyber Monday, but with physical stores closed this year, Black Friday has become an even more online-focused event.
Black Friday ASUS laptop deals
-
ASUS C434 Full HD 14 Inch Touchscreen ChromeBook |
£499.99£ 449.99
-
ASUS VivoBook M413 Full HD 14 Inch Laptop |
£549.99£ 429.99
-
ASUS TUF FX506LI Full HD 144Hz 15.6″ Gaming Laptop |
£899.99£ 749.99
-
ASUS ROG Strix G512LU 15.6 Inch NanoEdge Full HD 144 Hz Gaming Laptop|
£1199.99£ 999.99
-
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G GA502IU 15.6 Inch Full HD 144 Hz Gaming Laptop |
£1299.99£ 999.99
-
ASUS ZenBook UX325JA 13.3 Inch IPS Full HD Laptop |
£1099.99£ 899.99
-
ASUS VivoBook M413DA 14 Inch Full HD Laptop|
£599.99£ 499.99
-
ASUS ZenBook UX325JA 13.3 Inch IPS Full HD Laptop |
£1299.99£ 999.99
-
ROG Strix GT15 |
£999.99£ 799.99
-
ASUS ZenBook Flip UX363EA Full HD 13.3″ Touchscreen Laptop |
£999£ 799.99
-
ASUS VivoBook Slim S433EA Full HD 14″ Metal Laptop |
£699.99£ 599.99
-
ASUS TUF FX506 144Hz Full HD 15.6″ Gaming Laptop |
£1099.99£ 879.99
There are more than just that on offer, so take a look at all the Amazon Black Friday ASUS laptop deals that are currently seeing reductions. If you’re a gamer, you may also be interested in our Black Friday video game deals, or our Black Friday gaming chair highlights.
