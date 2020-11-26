EE Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals 2020: free AirPod, free Nintendo Switch, TV bundles and cheap phones

Black Friday may be over but there is still plenty of opportunity to grab Cyber Monday deals at EE. Over the sales period we have seen big savings across SIM-only and devices such as iPhone, Samsung and Google.

In previous years, EE has been known to pull it out of the bag with freebies sprinkled throughout their deals, and 2020 has been no different. Last year, the network offered a whole host of Cyber Monday phone deals with offers covering everything from extra data to add-ons.

This year, we have seen a 43-Inch LG TV included in a Google Pixel 4A contract for just £31 a month, and a free Nintendo Switch thrown in with certain OPPO A72 contracts.

EE is a good network to choose, too, as the network not only has better 5G coverage than its rivals, but also the fastest 4G in the business.

EE has SIM-only Cyber Monday deals with 160GB data on offer for just £20, too. This is the most data EE has ever offered for this price point and will likely be extremely popular.

Whether it’s iPhone, Android, or just a SIM for your Nokia brick, we’ve got all the best EE deals covered.

Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday EE deals

This year’s EE Black Friday sale is continuing into Cyber Monday until 7th December and there are some truly great bundle deals still available. Discounts on EE can also be found at Mobiles.co.uk and Fonehouse.co.uk.

EE Black Friday and Cyber Monday SIM-only deals

There are some SIM-only offers too if you don’t need a new handset:

EE Black Friday and Cyber Monday iPhone deals

Some of the best iPhone Cyber Monday deals have been on the iPhone 11, for which EE has some great discounts.

EE is also showcasing a few other iPhone contracts as deals, which isn’t strictly accurate – they’re simply new, lower-priced offers rather than price drops. Regardless, they’re still worth considering if you’re set on having a new iPhone 12.

EE is also the exclusive home of the Full Works Plan – which gets you Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade and the BT Sport app for the duration of your contract.

EE Black Friday and Cyber Monday Samsung deals

For those who prefer an Android set-up, EE has you covered, too. Here are the cheapest EE Samsung deals on offer.

If you’re dead set on getting a Samsung device, take a look at our dedicated Samsung Cyber Monday deals page.

EE Black Friday and Cyber Monday Google Pixel deals

The network also has Black Friday weekend discounts across a number of other brands including Google, Sony and Nokia.

What other deals are there?

If the deals so far haven’t taken your fancy then check out these offers on other brands and handsets.

When did EE Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals start?

Black Friday officially started on 27th November, with Cyber Monday falling on 30th November, and deals running throughout the weekend. Last year, EE kicked off its deals on Black Friday itself, with offers on iPhone, Android, and pretty much all the big flagship phones.

This year, EE decided to launched its Black Friday sale early with discounts across the iPhone 11, Samsung Galaxy S20 and Google Pixel 4A. Many of the contracts also come with some pretty epic freebies including an LG TV and Nintendo Switch.

While some deals are due to run until 7th December, stock on the most popular handsets is beginning to run low. You might want to take advantage of any deals you like sooner rather than later to avoid being disappointed.

EE isn’t the only place you could get one of the best Cyber Monday phone deals though. Fonehouse, Mobiles.co.uk, Affordable Mobiles, and Carphone Warehouse all ran Black Friday deals – some before the event with EE plans. Cyber Monday is known for its tech-based deals so you are currently spoilt with choice when it comes to big savings on Apple, Samsung and Google handsets.

What to expect from EE Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale

Another year, another cycle of mobile phones and we’re seeing the upgraded counterparts of last year’s models featuring in the deals this year – namely the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition, the Google Pixel 5, the new iPhone SE, and even the iPhone 12.

5G is becoming standard with phones released this year – so look out for 5G phones and SIMs on offer if you fancy a network speed boost.

However, if you don’t want to shell out for a new release and are happy with an older model, there are still plenty of offers available – last year there were deals on phones as far back as the iPhone 8 and this year there are plenty of choices for the iPhone 11, iPhone SE and iPhone XR.

As with last year, there’s plenty of chances of getting a free console bundled into your phone contract (though don’t hold your breath for a PS5 or Xbox Series X).

There are still more deals to come on Cyber Monday – but, traditionally, the best mobile discounts have come from the following retailers.

Are there iPhone 12 Black Friday EE deals?

Yes! Lots. You can see all the iPhone 12 deals, many of which have continued into Cyber Monday, in our section above. Here’s a snippet of them in case you missed them higher up:

Save up to £300 upfront when you trade in your iPhone XS or XS Max at EE

What does EE charge for delivery?

All of EE’s online orders are free of charge. Packages are typically dispatched within 24 hours and are delivered via the courier DPD. If you’re planning to upgrade your phone with a sales representative over the phone, there will be a delivery charge.

Does EE have any other offers?

Students can claim a 20 per discount on their EE plan through the Student Beans offer scheme. All you’ll need to do is get a discount code from Student Beans before you buy your plan.

We’re pleased to say that EE also offers a flat 20% off their pay-monthly and tablet plans to emergency services staff, who can also claim it for up to four other friends and family members. Take a look at EE’s emergency services page for a full list of which services are included in the scheme.

