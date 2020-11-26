Save up to £280 off Sonos speakers including the Sonos Beam in new Black Friday offer
Fill your home with the sound of music with up to 25% off Sonos speakers.
After a month of early sales and warm-up discounts, the big Black Friday deals are officially starting – and Sonos is kicking off the shopping weekend in style.
The home audio giant is offering discounts on everything from smart speakers to full surround sound sets, so if you’re after a premium speaker Sonos will have you covered whatever the intended purpose.
A new soundbar would go nicely with a brand new PS5 or Xbox Series X – or perhaps you’re after a smart speaker with the latest and greatest in audio technology?
Either way, there’ll be a speaker deal for you – and to pair it with a smart thermostat you can see our Hive Black Friday deals.
Save up to £280 on Sonos speakers
Sonos is offering discounts across its entire range – from the Sonos One home smart speaker to the portable Sonos Move to home theatre surround sets. The Sonos Beam, in particular, is proving very popular – the smart HD soundbar comes with Google Assistant and Alexa built-in for hands-free music listening, and can clarify quiet dialogue when connected to your TV with Speech Enhancement:
-
Sonos One |
£199£159 (save £40 or 20%)
-
Sonos One SL |
£179£139 (save £40 or 22%)
-
Sonos Move |
£399£299 (save £100 or 25%)
-
Sonos Beam |
£399£299 (save £100 or 25%)
-
Sonos Sub |
£699£599 (save £100 or 14%)
-
Sonos Indoor-Outdoor Set |
£598£458 (save £140 or 23%)
-
Sonos Two-Room Set (2x Sonos One)|
£398£318 (save £80 or 20%)
-
Sonos Two Room Set (2x Sonos One SL) |
£358£278 (save £80 or 22%)
-
5.0 Surround Set |
£757£577 (save £180 or 23%)
-
3.1 Entertainment Set |
£1,098£898 (save £200 or 18%)
-
5.1 Surround Set |
£1,456£1,176 (save £280 or 19%)
Amazon is also offering a discount on Sonos speakers as part of their Amazon Black Friday deals:
-
Sonos One |
£159£149 (save £10 or 6%)
-
Sonos Move |
£399£299 (save £100 or 25%)
-
Sonos Beam |
£399£299 (save £100 or 25%)
…and the John Lewis Black Friday deals include Sonos speakers also:
-
Sonos One |
£199£159 (save £40 or 20%)
-
Sonos Sub |
£699£599 (save £100 or 14%)
-
Sonos Move |
£399£299 (save £100 or 25%)
-
Sonos One SL |
£179£139 (save £40 or 22%)
-
Sonos Beam |
£399£299 (save £100 or 25%)
Black Friday speaker deals
Smart speakers are all the rage these days, and there are few better times to pick one up than Black Friday – enter the smart home market on the cheap with these audio deals, or perhaps you’re after a second speaker or accessory to fully kit out your home:
Amazon Smart Home deals
-
All-new Echo Dot (4th generation) |
£49.99£28.99 (save £21 or 42%)
-
Echo Dot (3rd Gen) |
£39.99£18.99 (save £21 or 53%)
-
All-new Echo (4th generation) + Philips Hue White Bulb E27 |
£104.98£59.99 (save £44.99 or 43%)
-
Echo Show (2nd Gen) + Philips Hue White Bulb E27 |
£219.99£159.99 (save £60 or 27%)
-
Ring Video Doorbell 3 |
£179£119 (save £60 or 34%)
-
Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus |
£199£129 (save £70 or 35%)
-
Echo Show 5 |
£79.99 £64.99£39.99 (save £40 or 50%)
-
Echo Show 8 |
£119.99 £94.99£59.99 (save £60 or 50%)
-
Echo Show 8 + Ring Indoor Cam |
£168.99 £143.99£69.99 (save £99 or 59%)
Argos Smart Home deals
-
Google Nest Mini |
£49£24 (save £25 or 50%)
-
Google Nest Cam Indoor |
£129.99£79.99 (save £50 or 38%)
-
Google Nest Audio Smart Speaker |
£89.99£69.99 (save £20 or 22%)
-
Google Nest Hub Smart Display |
£79.99£59.99 (save £20 or 25%)
-
Google Nest Hub Max Smart Display |
£219£169 (save £50 or 23%)
-
Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell |
£229£149 (save £80 or 35%)
-
Google Home Max Smart Speaker |
£299£199 (save £100 or 33%)
If you’re torn between Amazon Echo and Google Assistant, you can see our Google Home vs Alexa guide for all the key differences.
Read more on Black Friday
As the big day arrives, we’ll keep you updated with the very very best flash deals, ongoing offers, and latest news with our dedicated Black Friday guides:
- Amazon Black Friday
- AO Black Friday
- Apple Black Friday
- Argos Black Friday
- BT Black Friday
- Carphone Warehouse Black Friday
- Currys Black Friday
- Dell Black Friday
- Dyson Black Friday
- EE Black Friday
- Fitbit Black Friday
- GAME Black Friday
- iPhone Black Friday
- John Lewis Black Friday
- Nintendo Switch Black Friday
- PS4 Black Friday
- Samsung Black Friday
- Sky Black Friday
- Smyths Black Friday
- Very Black Friday
- Virgin Media Black Friday
Want more offers? Keep checking our Black Friday deals 2020 guide as we work hard to source and research the best and cheapest deals for you. We’ll also have all the latest news from our experts in the lead up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday. For more tech deals check out the technology section.
Wondering what to watch? Visit our TV Guide.