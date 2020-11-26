Save hundreds on Oral-B and Philips electric toothbrushes at Amazon and Boots for Black Friday

Everyone knows Black Friday deals are for splashing out on fancy tech – and they don’t come much fancier than this.

Advertisement

As part of their Black Friday sale, Amazon is offering 61% off the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Electric Toothbrush, saving you a whopping £245. But that’s not all, Oral-B is also in on the dental deals action. You can save a huge £400 on a duo set of Oral-B iO8 electric toothbrushes.

Get 61% off Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Electric Toothbrush

Electric toothbrushes are among the most popular Black Friday deals year after year. You’ll find big offers at Amazon, but also Boots and Superdrug, too.

The Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Electric Toothbrush isn’t just any electric toothbrush – it removes 7x more plaque than a manual toothbrush, uses sonic technology to pulse water between teeth, and has five dedicated modes depending on use – namely clean, white, sensitive, gum care, and polish.

It also comes with 14 hours of battery life, two USB charging cases, and two handles and brush heads – ideal either for couples or as a backup. If you need to justify a hefty purchase, not only is this an incredible deal but it is also good for your health after all:

More electric toothbrush deals

Amazon isn’t holding back when it comes to dental health – they’re also offering up to 75% off Oral-B electric toothbrushes, including more wallet-friendly options. Boots have also got some great offers on electric toothbrushes, too.

More Amazon Black Friday deals

The Philips Sonicare toothbrush may be one of the big tech deals – but Amazon’s Black Friday sale encompasses all of their many categories. You can see the full list on our Amazon Black Friday deals page, but here is a taster of their other offers:

Read more on Black Friday

However, Amazon is far from the only retailer to launch an early Black Friday sale – for all the best deals see our list of dedicated brand and retailer pages.

Want more offers? Keep checking our Black Friday deals 2020 guide as we work hard to source and research the best and cheapest deals for you. We’ll also have all the latest news from our experts in the lead up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday. For more tech deals check out the technology section.

Advertisement

Wondering what to watch? Visit our TV Guide.