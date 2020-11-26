Save hundreds on Oral-B and Philips electric toothbrushes at Amazon and Boots for Black Friday
These are some of the biggest savings on electric toothbrushes for Black Friday, from Amazon to Boots.
Everyone knows Black Friday deals are for splashing out on fancy tech – and they don’t come much fancier than this.
As part of their Black Friday sale, Amazon is offering 61% off the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Electric Toothbrush, saving you a whopping £245. But that’s not all, Oral-B is also in on the dental deals action. You can save a huge £400 on a duo set of Oral-B iO8 electric toothbrushes.
Get 61% off Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Electric Toothbrush
Electric toothbrushes are among the most popular Black Friday deals year after year. You’ll find big offers at Amazon, but also Boots and Superdrug, too.
The Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Electric Toothbrush isn’t just any electric toothbrush – it removes 7x more plaque than a manual toothbrush, uses sonic technology to pulse water between teeth, and has five dedicated modes depending on use – namely clean, white, sensitive, gum care, and polish.
It also comes with 14 hours of battery life, two USB charging cases, and two handles and brush heads – ideal either for couples or as a backup. If you need to justify a hefty purchase, not only is this an incredible deal but it is also good for your health after all:
- Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Electric Toothbrush |
£399.99£ 154.99
More electric toothbrush deals
Amazon isn’t holding back when it comes to dental health – they’re also offering up to 75% off Oral-B electric toothbrushes, including more wallet-friendly options. Boots have also got some great offers on electric toothbrushes, too.
-
Oral-B SmartSeries Black 6500 CrossAction Electric Toothbrush |
£229.99£94.99 (save £135 or 59%) at Amazon
-
Oral-B iO8 – Electric Toothbrushes (2 set) |
£649.99£244.99 (save £400 or 62%) at Amazon
-
Oral-B iO8 Violet Ultimate Clean Electric Toothbrush |
£449.99£179.99 (save £270 or 60%) at Amazon
-
Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4300 Blue Electric Toothbrush |
£140£50 (save £90 or 64%) at Boots
-
Oral B Genius X Rose Gold Electric Toothbrush with Travel Case |
£340£90 (save £250 or 73%) at Boots
More Amazon Black Friday deals
The Philips Sonicare toothbrush may be one of the big tech deals – but Amazon’s Black Friday sale encompasses all of their many categories. You can see the full list on our Amazon Black Friday deals page, but here is a taster of their other offers:
-
Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular, 44mm) |
£749£495.99 (save £253 or 34%)
-
Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular, 40mm) |
£499£379.65 (save £119.35 or 24%)
- 30% off games for PS4 and Xbox, including FIFA 21 and Watch Dogs Legion
-
Fitbit Charge 4 |
£129.99 £116£99 (save £30.99 or 24% – further price drop)
-
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K |
£49.99£29.99 (save £20 or 40%)
-
All-new Echo Dot (4th generation) |
£49.99£28.99 (save £21 or 42%)
