Very Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals 2020: AirPods Pro on sale for just £198, best offers live now

Very’s Black Friday deals have offered discounts on tech, fashion, kitchen appliances, and toys, and their deals are carrying through into Cyber Monday.

Very is well worth visiting if you’re looking for decent Black Friday or Cyber Monday offers. As it’s often overlooked by shoppers in favour of giants like Amazon and Currys PC World, Very is often one of the last retailers to go out of stock and is a great place to keep an eye on for those sell-out products and releases.

One of our top TV deals across the board is Very’s £320 discount on this 4K LG TV; we were also impressed to see that Very has matched Amazon’s own discount on its Echo Show 8 (was £119.99, now £59.99).

Very has also been a leading seller of Apple’s AirPods Pro, having reduced the cost from £249 to £198 while stock remains unsteady at the same price at Amazon. L.O.L Surprise! toys are also seeing sizeable discounts.

We’ve seen Very be particularly popular around PS5 pre-orders too, so it’s definitely one to watch if you’re looking for gaming – mainly Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals.

With almost 20,000 deals on the Very website finding the best from the heaps of offers is no easy task. We’ve sifted through it all to find some of the best Very deals available right now and have listed what we think are the most exciting below.

Best Very Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

Just like last year, Very launched their Black Friday deals three weeks before the event itself, giving shoppers plenty of time to order those early Christmas presents. However, now the big day has come we are now seeing their very best deals:

Very Black Friday and Cyber Monday tech deals

Electricals and tech always see some of the best deals – and Very currently has a very generous discount on some huge products. So whether you’re after a new smartphone, trendy wireless earphones, or just a massive TV, Very has you covered. We’ve rounded up some of the best deals below, or you can see their entire lists of TV deals and Amazon product deals, too.

Very Black Friday and Cyber Monday home deals

Home and garden is a sizeable category at Very and it’s very likely that we’ll see good offers on kitchen electricals, as well as home furnishings.

Very Black Friday and Cyber Monday toy deals

Very has plenty of choice when it comes to toys. From Playmobil and Evo electronic ride-on toys to slides and scooters, it’s well worth browsing Very’s toy deals to tick some things off Santa’s list.

What products to look out for in Very’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale

Last year, Very saw discounts of up to 60 per cent, in additional to a special discount code. Shoppers received £10 back with orders over £100 using the code 10FORYOU. Until 3rd November, this year’s shoppers can also receive £10 back on orders over £100. This time, enter the code 10BACK.

Last year, Very also claims to have received 92.5 million visits to their group of websites and delivered a huge 6.9 million parcels nationwide. Since it’s launched its Black Friday sale at the exact same time this year, we’ll be very interested to see if the retailer plan to smash these figures again for 2020.

