Very Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals 2020: AirPods Pro on sale for just £198, best offers live now
Very's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale is live and there are big savings on everything from tech to toys, fashion and gaming – these are the best deals.
Very’s Black Friday deals have offered discounts on tech, fashion, kitchen appliances, and toys, and their deals are carrying through into Cyber Monday.
Very is well worth visiting if you’re looking for decent Black Friday or Cyber Monday offers. As it’s often overlooked by shoppers in favour of giants like Amazon and Currys PC World, Very is often one of the last retailers to go out of stock and is a great place to keep an eye on for those sell-out products and releases.
One of our top TV deals across the board is Very’s £320 discount on this 4K LG TV; we were also impressed to see that Very has matched Amazon’s own discount on its Echo Show 8 (was £119.99, now £59.99).
Very has also been a leading seller of Apple’s AirPods Pro, having reduced the cost from £249 to £198 while stock remains unsteady at the same price at Amazon. L.O.L Surprise! toys are also seeing sizeable discounts.
We’ve seen Very be particularly popular around PS5 pre-orders too, so it’s definitely one to watch if you’re looking for gaming – mainly Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals.
With almost 20,000 deals on the Very website finding the best from the heaps of offers is no easy task. We’ve sifted through it all to find some of the best Very deals available right now and have listed what we think are the most exciting below.
Best Very Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals
Just like last year, Very launched their Black Friday deals three weeks before the event itself, giving shoppers plenty of time to order those early Christmas presents. However, now the big day has come we are now seeing their very best deals:
-
Nintendo Switch Lite Console with Minecraft & Mario Kart 8 |
£259.99£229.99 (save £30 or 12%)
-
Echo Dot (4th generation), Smart Speaker with Alexa |
£49.99£28.99 (save £21 or 42%)
-
Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet |
£139.99£84.99 (save £55 or 39%)
-
KitchenAid KSM125BQG Artisan Stand Mixer |
£399.99£349.99 (save £50 or 12.5%)
-
Shark Cordless Vacuum Cleaner with Anti Hair Wrap |
£349.99£199 (save £150.99 or 43%)
-
Shark Anti Hair Wrap Upright Vacuum Cleaner with Powered Lift-Away & True Pet |
£349£197 (save £152 or 43%)
-
Beats by Dre Solo Pro Wireless Noise-Cancelling On-Ear Headphones |
£269£159 (save £110 or 40%)
-
Beats by Dr Dre EP On-Ear Headphones |
£86£68 (save £18 or 20%)
-
Save up to £1500 on Samsung QLED TVs | From
£599£399
-
Apple AirPods with charging case |
£159£124.37 (save £34.63 or 22%)
-
AirPods Pro |
£249 £209 £199£198 (save £51 or 20%)
-
Apple MacBook Air, 13-inch (2020) |
£1,399.99£1,249 (save £150 or 10%)
- 40% off selected Silentnight mattresses and pillows
- 40% off fragrance
-
Ninja Foodi OP300UK Pressure & Multi-Cooker |
£199.99£149 (save £50.99 or 25%)
-
Apple Watch Series 3 |
£279£189 (save £90 or 32%)
Very Black Friday and Cyber Monday tech deals
Electricals and tech always see some of the best deals – and Very currently has a very generous discount on some huge products. So whether you’re after a new smartphone, trendy wireless earphones, or just a massive TV, Very has you covered. We’ve rounded up some of the best deals below, or you can see their entire lists of TV deals and Amazon product deals, too.
-
Apple MacBook Air, 13-inch (2020) |
£1,399.99£1,249 (save £170 or 10%)
-
Amazon Echo Show 5 |
£79.99£39.99 (save £40 or 50%)
-
Amazon Echo Show 8 |
£89.99£59.99 (save £30 or 33%)
-
Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite (2020) |
£29.99£19.99 (save £10 or 33%)
-
Fire HD 10 Kids Edition tablet |
£199.99£139.99 (save £60 or 30%)
-
Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet |
£139.99£84.99 (save £55 or 39%)
-
Nintendo Switch Lite Console with Minecraft & Mario Kart 8 |
£259.99£229.99 (save £30 or 12%)
-
Echo Dot (4th generation), Smart Speaker with Alexa |
£49.99£28.99 (save £21 or 42%)
-
LG (75UN8100) 75-Inch 4K Smart TV |
£1,799 £999£899 (save £900 or 50%)
-
Beats by Dre Solo Pro Wireless Noise-Cancelling On-Ear Headphones |
£269£159 (save £110 or 40%)
-
Animal Crossing New Horizons for Switch |
£49.99£40.99 (save £9 or 18%)
-
Samsung 55 inch, QLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV |
£1,299£799 (save £500 or 38%)
-
Samsung UE49RU7300KXXU 49-inch 4K Smart TV |
£449£379 (save £70 or 15%)
-
LG SL8YG Bluetooth/Wi-Fi Sound Bar |
£599£449 (save £150 or 25%)
-
AirPods Pro |
£249 £209£198 (save £51 or 20%)
-
Apple Watch Series 3 |
£279£189 (save £90 or 38%)
-
Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera Kit inc 20 Shots |
£69.99£59.99 (save £10 or 14%)
-
Ring Video Doorbell 3 |
£179£119 (save £60 or 33%)
-
Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus |
£199£129 (save £70 or 35%)
-
Zoostorm StormForce Onyx Gaming PC |
£729.99£679.99 (save £50 or 7%)
-
Game of Thrones Season 1 to 8 DVD |
£129.99£89.99 (save £40 or 30%)
-
SamsungQE43Q60T 43 inch, QLED, 4K Ultra HD, Ambient Mode, HDR, Smart Q60 TV |
£799£499 (save £300 or 38%)
Very Black Friday and Cyber Monday home deals
Home and garden is a sizeable category at Very and it’s very likely that we’ll see good offers on kitchen electricals, as well as home furnishings.
-
Nespresso Magimix Nespresso Vertuo LE Coffee Machine |
£149.99 £79.99£69.99 (save £80 or 53%)
-
Shark Cordless Vacuum Cleaner with Anti Hair Wrap |
£349.99£199 (save £150.99 or 43%)
-
Shark Anti Hair Wrap Upright Vacuum Cleaner with Powered Lift-Away & True Pet |
£349£197 (save £152 or 43%)
-
Samsung RB34T602 fridge-freezer, A++ |
£629.99£449 (save £180.99 or 28%)
- 40% off selected Silentnight mattresses and pillows
-
Shark Bundle – Lift-Away Upright Vacuum Cleaner NV602UK with Car Detail Kit & Shark Klik n’ Flip Automatic Steam Mop|
£399.99£249.99 (save £150 or 37%)
-
Samsung DV90T6240LH/S1 9kg Load Tumble Dryer |
£849.99£729 (save £120.99 or 14%)
-
Breville Impressions toaster |
£39.99£24.99 (save £15 or 37%)
-
Morphy Richards Auto Clean Power Steam Elite Steam Boost Iron |
£219.99£159.99 (save £60 or 27%)
-
Silentnight Mila Velvet 1000 Pocket Pillowtop Divan Bed |
from £949from £729 (save £279 or 23%)
-
Nutri Bullet Starter kit |
£49.99£39.99 (save £10 or 20%)
-
Henry Pet Hoover |
£159.99£129 (save £30.99 or 19%)
-
Indesit EcoTime IWC71252ECO 7kg Load Washing Machine |
£249.99£179.99 (save £70 or 28%)
-
StainPro 6 Carpet Cleaner |
£279.99£169 (save £110.99 or 40%)
-
KitchenAid KSM125BQG Artisan Stand Mixer |
£399.99£349.99 (save £50 or 12.5%)
-
7ft Cashmere Tips Black Pre-Lit Christmas Tree |
£129.99£79.99 (save £50 or 38%)
Very Black Friday and Cyber Monday toy deals
Very has plenty of choice when it comes to toys. From Playmobil and Evo electronic ride-on toys to slides and scooters, it’s well worth browsing Very’s toy deals to tick some things off Santa’s list.
-
Lexi-Book Powerman Robot |
£49.99£29.99 (save £20 or 40%)
-
Sylvanian Families Deluxe Celebration Home |
£199.99£69.99 (save £50 or 65%)
-
Playmobil 9126 Action Rock Climbers with Cabin |
£59.99£29.99 (save £30 or 50%)
-
Bosch Toy Workstation Workbench XL |
£149.99£74.99 (save £75 or 50%)
-
Mamas & Papas Junior Ultima Pram |
£39.99£26.99 (save £13 or 32%)
-
Feber My Lovely Unicorn 12V Battery Operated Ride-On |
£229.99£139.99 (save £90 or 39%)
-
Kidkraft Deluxe Big & Bright Kitchen |
£219.99£149.99 (save £70 or 31%)
-
L.O.L Surprise! O.M.G. Remix 4-in-1 Plane Playset |
£89.99£69.99 (save £20 or 22%)
-
My Lovely Llama 12v Battery Operated Ride On |
£229.99£99.99 (save £130 or 56%)
What products to look out for in Very’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale
Last year, Very saw discounts of up to 60 per cent, in additional to a special discount code. Shoppers received £10 back with orders over £100 using the code 10FORYOU. Until 3rd November, this year’s shoppers can also receive £10 back on orders over £100. This time, enter the code 10BACK.
Last year, Very also claims to have received 92.5 million visits to their group of websites and delivered a huge 6.9 million parcels nationwide. Since it’s launched its Black Friday sale at the exact same time this year, we’ll be very interested to see if the retailer plan to smash these figures again for 2020.
Read more on Cyber Monday
