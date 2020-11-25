Smyths Toys Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals: Don’t miss huge toy savings on L.O.L. Surprise
We've listed our top picks of all the Smyths Toys Black Friday deals on Nerf, Barbie, L.O.L. Surprise and more, many of which are still available for Cyber Monday.
Toys have seen more use than usual this year – and with Christmas looming ever closer, toys are a huge part of the Cyber Monday deals that you’ll find online. That’s certainly the case at Smyths who currently have hundreds of products on sale.
The top 12 toys for Christmas 2020 have already been announced, with many familiar names making the line-up – and Smyths has always been a reliable source of deals for the big brands. Lego, Barbie, Disney, Marvel: you name it, they’re on sale right now.
We were delighted to see the new Lego Star Wars Baby Yoda currently has 12% off (now £61.99) and there are a number of products from the L.O.L. Surprise range that are on sale, too.
Smyths has also had particularly generous bundles for the Nintendo Switch and PS4, although the PS5 is sadly (but unsurprisingly) out of stock.
These are our brand-by-brand pick of the best Smyths Cyber Monday deals. We’re confident you’ll find something for any kids you know – that includes big kids too.
Best Smyths Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals: quick links
Smyths’ sale of ‘Black Friday Specials’ ends midnight tonight (Cyber Monday) so this is your last chance to take advantage of some decent savings on big brands before Christmas. Here’s some of the best below:
L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. Remix Super Surprise |
£139.99£109.99 (save £30 or 21%)
L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. 4-in-1 Glamper |
£99.99 £89.99£79.99 (save £20 or 20%)
Lego Harry Potter 4 Privet Drive set |
£64.99£51.99 (save £12 or 18%)
Lego Star Wars The Mandalorian The Child “Baby Yoda” Building Set |
£69.99£61.99 (save £8 or 12%)
Demo Duke Crashing and Transforming Vehicle |
£49.99£19.99 (save £30 or 20%)
Peppa Pig 50cm Plush |
£40£20 (save £20 or 50%)
Dollsworld 38cm Drink and Wet Annie Doll |
£25.99£12.99 (save £13 or 50%)
Don’t Step In It Board Game |
£16.99£8.49 (save £8.49 or 50%)
Hot Wheels Mario Kart Bowser’s Castle Chaos Playset|
£49.99£39.99 (save £10 or 20%)
Lego City Central Airport Charter Plane Toy |
£44.99 £43.99£32.99 (save £12 or 26%)
Smyths is currently out of stock for both the Xbox Series X for £449 and the Xbox Series S for £249, although they do say that are more are coming this month.
Best Smyths Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals
L.O.L. Surprise Black Friday deals
L.O.L. Surprise is a relatively new toy brand that has had a stratospheric rise to fame in the last few years – and we’re pretty sure this figurine range will be on a lot of kids’ wish lists for Santa this year. Smyths has wisely put a number of L.O.L. (which stands for Little Outrageous Littles, FYI) Surprise on sale, including the 8-doll Remix Super Surprise boxset (pictured), which has been reduced from £139.99 to £109.99.
L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. Remix Super Surprise |
£139.99£109.99 (save £30 or 21%)
L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. 4-in-1 Glamper |
£99.99 £89.99£79.99 (save £20 or 20%)
- L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. Remix 2020 Collector Edition Jukebox B.B| £49.99 £39.99 (save £10 or 25%)
L.O.L. Surprise! Furniture Road Trip with Can Do Baby |
£14.99£11.99 (save £3 or 20%)
Nintendo Switch Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals
It wouldn’t be a sale without Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deals and bundles. The console has been a hit with young and old alike, allowing classic kart racing with Mario Kart 8, an addictive virtual life simulator with Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and the greatest videogame crossover in history with Super Smash Bros Ultimate.
Nintendo currently offers two consoles to choose from; the standard Switch (£279) and the cheaper, handheld Switch Lite – sadly, the standard version is currently out of stock, but there are great bundle deals on the Lite:
- Nintendo Switch Lite Yellow + selected game | £219.99
- Nintendo Switch Lite Grey and Mario Kart 8 | £239.99
- Nintendo Switch Lite Coral + Animal Crossing + Nintendo Switch Online 3 Month Membership Bundle| £239.99
Not sure which console to buy? Here are the key differences between the Nintendo Switch vs Nintendo Switch Lite.
Black Friday and Cyber Monday video game deals
Along with offers on the Nintendo Switch, the upcoming release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X means that prices for older consoles like the PS4 are also being slashed. There’s also a pretty neat two-for-£25 offer running on Lego games for both the PS4 and Xbox One, here are some of Smyths’ best gaming deals:
- Shop the Lego two-for-£25 range | From £15.99 separately, £25 together
Lego Harry Potter Collection (Nintendo Switch) | £29.99
£27.99£24.99 (save £3 or 11%)
WWE 2K Battlegrounds (PS4) |
£34.99 £29.99£21.99 (save £13 or 38%)
The Last of Us Part II (PS4) |
£49.99£29.99 (save £20 or 40%)
eFootball PES 2021 Season Update (PS4) |
£24.99 £19.99£14.99 (save £10 or 40%)
- Star Wars: Squadrons (Xbox One) | £29.99 £24.99 (save £5 or 17%)
- FIFA 21 (PS4) | £49.99 £34.99 (save £15 or 30%)
Lego Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals
Lego is a brilliant option for birthdays and Christmas, but the bigger sets can get expensive fast. Fortunately, there are some great Lego Cyber Monday deals currently on offer at Smyths. LEGO Harry Potter, Marvel, and Super Mario sets have all had the prices cut.
Lego Harry Potter 4 Privet Drive set |
£64.99£51.99 (save £12 or 18%)
Lego City Deep Space Rocket and Launch Control Set |
£89.99£69.99 (save £20 or 22%)
- Lego Star Wars Death Star Model| £409.99 £349.99 (save £60 or 15%)
Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon |
£149.99£139.99 (save £10 or 7%)
Lego Star Wars The Mandalorian The Child “Baby Yoda” Building Set |
£69.99£61.99 (save £8 or 12%)
Lego Technic Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 Car Model|
£349.99£239.99 (save £110 or 31%)
Lego Super Mario Toad’s Treasure Hunt Expansion Set |
£74.99£59.99 (save £15 or 20%)
Barbie Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals
Enduring fashion doll Barbie – soon to be a live-action film with Margot Robbie – is still consistently a bestseller, and often featured in Smyths’ Black Friday sales. There are also a few deals going during the weekend and into Cyber Monday.
Barbie Skipper Babysitters Inc Feeding Playset |
£24.99£19.99 (save £5 or 20%)
Barbie and Chelsea Gelato Café Playset |
£24.99£19.99 (save £5 or 20%)
Barbie Dentist Playset |
£22.99£19.99 (save £3 or 14%)
Fisher-Price Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals
Fisher-Price has been making children’s toys for generations, and are a go-to brand especially if your kids are on the younger side. Here are some of the best deals:
Fisher-Price Grow-The-Fun Garden to Kitchen |
£99.99£75 (save £25 or 25%)
Fisher-Price Little People Launch & Loop Raceway|
£69.99 £59.99£54.99 (save £15 or 21%)
- Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Smart Stage Pink Activity Chair | £34.99 £29.99 (save £5 or 14%)
- Fisher-Price Little People Disney Frozen Kristoff’s Sleigh | £24.99 £16.99 (save £8 or 32%)
Nerf Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals
The classic blasters offer harmless fun for boys and girls alike, just prepare to find lost foam pellets all over the place. They’ve also released tie-ins with videogame sensation Fortnite:
Nerf Laser Ops Pro AlphaPoint Blaster 2-Pack |
£29.99£14.99 (save £15 or 50%)
Nerf Fortnite AR-L |
£41.99 £39.99£37.49 (save £4.50 or 10%)
Nerf N-Strike Elite Rampage Assortment |
£34.99 £29.99£24.99 (save £10 or 28%)
NERF Elite 2.0 Turbine CS-18 Motorised Blaster |
£39.99 £34.99£29.99 (save £10 or 25%)
Hot Wheels Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals
Still going strong after 50 years, every generation seems to enjoy Hot Wheels. These playsets include loops, stunts and even let you jump over a shark. For some reason, Smyths isn’t showing the original RRPs of certain items, but we’re tracking prices and can confirm the deductions below.
- Hot Wheels Criss Cross Crash | £34.99 £29.99 (save £5 or 14%)
Hot Wheels Mario Kart Bowser’s Castle Chaos Playset |
£49.99£39.99 (save £10 or 20%)
Hot Wheels Track Builder System Race Crate Toy Cars Playset|
£44.99£39.99 (save £5 or 11%)
Hot Wheels Auto Lift Expressway |
£34.99£29.99 (save £5 or 14%)
Peppa Pig Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals
The iconic cartoon pig has been entertaining children for over 15 years now and shows no signs of stopping. The toys are perennially popular too, and now come with up to 25% off:
Peppa Pig 50cm Plush |
£40£20 (save £20 or 50%)
Peppa Pig Cash Register |
£14.99£12.99 (save £2 or 14%)
Peppa Pig Medical Case – Assortment |
£12.99£9.99 (save £3 or 23%)
Peppa Pig Family 4 Pack |
£9.99£7.99 (save £2 or 20%)
Board Games Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals
Everyone loves a board game – this year more than ever. Have your Christmas afternoon sorted with up to 50% off board games:
Monopoly Toy Story |
£20.49£15.99 (save £4.50 or 22%)
Don’t Step In It Board Game |
£16.99£8.49 (save £8.49 or 50%)
Please Feed the Pandas Kids Game |
£14.99£9.99 (save £5 or 33%)
Doggie Doo Game |
£12.99£9.99 (save £3 or 25%)
Cluedo |
£19.99£16.99 (save £3 or 16%)
Does Smyths do Black Friday and Cyber Monday?
Yes! Smyths has run a both a Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale for a few years now, and 2020 is no exception. You can dive straight into the store’s deals here. Offers end on Cyber Monday (30th November).
