Smyths Toys Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals: Don’t miss huge toy savings on L.O.L. Surprise

Toys have seen more use than usual this year – and with Christmas looming ever closer, toys are a huge part of the Cyber Monday deals that you’ll find online. That’s certainly the case at Smyths who currently have hundreds of products on sale.

The top 12 toys for Christmas 2020 have already been announced, with many familiar names making the line-up – and Smyths has always been a reliable source of deals for the big brands. Lego, Barbie, Disney, Marvel: you name it, they’re on sale right now.

We were delighted to see the new Lego Star Wars Baby Yoda currently has 12% off (now £61.99) and there are a number of products from the L.O.L. Surprise range that are on sale, too.

Smyths has also had particularly generous bundles for the Nintendo Switch and PS4, although the PS5 is sadly (but unsurprisingly) out of stock.

These are our brand-by-brand pick of the best Smyths Cyber Monday deals. We’re confident you’ll find something for any kids you know – that includes big kids too.

Best Smyths Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals: quick links

Smyths’ sale of ‘Black Friday Specials’ ends midnight tonight (Cyber Monday) so this is your last chance to take advantage of some decent savings on big brands before Christmas. Here’s some of the best below:

Smyths is currently out of stock for both the Xbox Series X for £449 and the Xbox Series S for £249, although they do say that are more are coming this month.

Best Smyths Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

L.O.L. Surprise Black Friday deals

L.O.L. Surprise is a relatively new toy brand that has had a stratospheric rise to fame in the last few years – and we’re pretty sure this figurine range will be on a lot of kids’ wish lists for Santa this year. Smyths has wisely put a number of L.O.L. (which stands for Little Outrageous Littles, FYI) Surprise on sale, including the 8-doll Remix Super Surprise boxset (pictured), which has been reduced from £139.99 to £109.99.

Nintendo Switch Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

It wouldn’t be a sale without Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deals and bundles. The console has been a hit with young and old alike, allowing classic kart racing with Mario Kart 8, an addictive virtual life simulator with Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and the greatest videogame crossover in history with Super Smash Bros Ultimate.

Nintendo currently offers two consoles to choose from; the standard Switch (£279) and the cheaper, handheld Switch Lite – sadly, the standard version is currently out of stock, but there are great bundle deals on the Lite:

Not sure which console to buy? Here are the key differences between the Nintendo Switch vs Nintendo Switch Lite.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday video game deals

Along with offers on the Nintendo Switch, the upcoming release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X means that prices for older consoles like the PS4 are also being slashed. There’s also a pretty neat two-for-£25 offer running on Lego games for both the PS4 and Xbox One, here are some of Smyths’ best gaming deals:

Lego Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

Lego is a brilliant option for birthdays and Christmas, but the bigger sets can get expensive fast. Fortunately, there are some great Lego Cyber Monday deals currently on offer at Smyths. LEGO Harry Potter, Marvel, and Super Mario sets have all had the prices cut.

Barbie Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

Enduring fashion doll Barbie – soon to be a live-action film with Margot Robbie – is still consistently a bestseller, and often featured in Smyths’ Black Friday sales. There are also a few deals going during the weekend and into Cyber Monday.

Fisher-Price Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

Fisher-Price has been making children’s toys for generations, and are a go-to brand especially if your kids are on the younger side. Here are some of the best deals:

Nerf Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

The classic blasters offer harmless fun for boys and girls alike, just prepare to find lost foam pellets all over the place. They’ve also released tie-ins with videogame sensation Fortnite:

Hot Wheels Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

Still going strong after 50 years, every generation seems to enjoy Hot Wheels. These playsets include loops, stunts and even let you jump over a shark. For some reason, Smyths isn’t showing the original RRPs of certain items, but we’re tracking prices and can confirm the deductions below.

Peppa Pig Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

The iconic cartoon pig has been entertaining children for over 15 years now and shows no signs of stopping. The toys are perennially popular too, and now come with up to 25% off:

Board Games Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

Everyone loves a board game – this year more than ever. Have your Christmas afternoon sorted with up to 50% off board games:

Does Smyths do Black Friday and Cyber Monday?

Yes! Smyths has run a both a Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale for a few years now, and 2020 is no exception. You can dive straight into the store’s deals here. Offers end on Cyber Monday (30th November).

Read more on Cyber Monday

