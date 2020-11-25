Black Friday and Cyber Monday game deals 2020: top offers on FIFA 21, Watch Dogs Legion from GAME, Argos and more

It’s that time of year that gamers love, when all the biggest games come out – which also conveniently coincides with the Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday offers.

The PS5 and Xbox Series X and S have finally been released, and whether you were lucky enough to get a next-generation machine or are still using current hardware, one thing’s for sure – there’s plenty of great new gaming deals whatever platform you’re on.

This year’s blockbuster video game season is already in full swing following the release of new 2020 games such as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, and luckily all the Black Friday are continuing into Cyber Monday – we’ve seen big 2020 releases such as Marvel’s Avengers are already getting discounts of nearly 50%.

Those with a PS5 or Series X should bear in mind that both consoles are (mostly) compatible with last-gen games, and some games, like Watch Dogs Legion, even allow you to upgrade for free.

To save you trawling through all the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales lists, we’ve rounded up all the best game deals in one place for you – including, of course, GAME, who is the place to go for exclusive collector’s editions of your games.

We will be keeping track of the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals and PS4 and PS4 Pro deals that we can find, while also keeping tabs on stock for with Xbox Series X and PS5.

Best Black Friday game deals: quick links

For those not after something in particular, here is the latest and greatest in gaming deals, including some very recent releases:

CDKeys.com is also set to launch their up to 90% off Black Friday sale this week.

Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday video game deals for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation and Xbox

See below for a more in-depth list of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday game deals organised by retailers, with new games such as FIFA 21, Watch Dogs Legion, and Star Wars Squadrons among the highlights:

GAME Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

Marvel

Dedicated videogame retailer GAME often has exclusive editions of the latest games that come with merchandise or in-game items, including recent releases Marvel’s Avengers and Watch Dogs Legion:

Argos Black Friday and Cyber Monday game deals

The Argos Black Friday deals include indie games as well as the latest FIFA, as well as a great 2 for £30 offer:

Amazon Black Friday and Cyber Monday game deals

The Amazon Black Friday deals have been running since October, but the gaming deals got really good this week with up to 30% off the latest games:

AO Black Friday and Cyber Monday games deals

Better known for their appliances, the AO Black Friday deals also extends to tech and gaming:

Currys Black Friday and Cyber Monday game deals

The Currys Black Friday deals are one to watch this year, especially as they can be used in conjunction with their price match promise:

John Lewis game deals

John Lewis has been sparing with their gaming Black Friday deals so far – we expect a few more on the big day itself:

Smyths Black Friday and Cyber Monday game deals

Far from just a toy store, the Smyths Black Friday deals include the latest releases – including a PS5 game:

Very Black Friday and Cyber Monday game deals

Very has some very good Black Friday deals, including lockdown phenomenon Animal Crossing:

