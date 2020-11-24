Top 10 Black Friday deals you really don’t want to miss right now

You can’t move for Black Friday deals this week. Due to the pandemic, and in a bid to spread out extra strain on delivery logistics, many big retailers have launched their Black Friday 2020 deals early.

We’re not complaining – it’s great to have more time to peruse the Black Friday discounts and find the best saving. That said, with so many retailers getting involved and deals changing so quickly (ahem, Amazon), it’s hard work putting the research in.

Our experts have spent the past few weeks watching prices on popular products, like the Nintendo Switch (a best-seller) and Apple AirPods, so we can bring you the very best savings. In other words, if you only read one Black Friday deals list today, this one will help you find the very best discounts and bargains of the day.

These are the top 10 Black Friday offers you don’t want to miss today whether you’re after an iPhone, Christmas tree or a fun gift.

Today’s top 10 Black Friday deals

1. iPhone 11 and AirPods Pro | unlimited data for £34 a month at Virgin Media (save £252)

iPhone 11 deals are among the most popular this Black Friday. Naturally, savvy shoppers are keen to pick up a discount now the iPhone 12 is with us. You can check out our Black Friday phone deals and Black Friday iPhone deals lists for the full array of offers available, but today we’re highlighting this offer from Virgin Media. For just £5 extra a month (£34 instead of £29) you can get 100GB a data on the iPhone 11 and Airpods Pro chucked in. What’s not to like?

Buy now at Virgin Media

2. Emma Original Mattress (double) | £529 £343.85 at Emma (save £185.15 or 35 per cent)

The supportive and breathable original Emma mattress comes with a 200-night trial, so if it’s not right for you, you’re covered. However, being the UK’s most awarded mattress, they’re pretty confident you’ll love it. The top cover is temperature regulating and the visco-elastic memory foam helps support your full body evenly. Mattresses are a pricey investment, but with this deal you’re saving over a third on all UK sizes, from single to super king.

Retailers like throwing in enticing extras during Black Friday and who doesn’t love a freebie? In this deal you can also claim a free three-month Headspace meditation subscription.

Buy for £343.85 at Emma

3. New Amazon Echo Dot | £49.99 £28.99 at Amazon (save £21 or 42 per cent)

We were expecting decent discounts on Amazon’s own range of smart devices, but the 42 per cent discount on the new Amazon Echo Dot was a nice surprise! This 4th generation model has had a spherical make-over for 2020, but you can also still pick up its predecessor for just £18.99. Though, if you’re buying a gift, be aware that the old Echo Dot might not arrive in time for Christmas.

Buy for £28.99 at Amazon

4. Le Creuset Signature Cast Iron Casserole Dish | £230 £184 at John Lewis (save £46 or 20 per cent)

You can currently get 20 per cent off Le Creuset at John Lewis and their iconic cast iron casserole dishes are included. These are investment pieces, or future family heirlooms, and now come in more than the classic orange colourway. If you’re up for the investment, you can save £46 now, making the 27cm casserole pot only £184.

Buy for £184 at John Lewis

5. 7ft Grizedale Pre-Lit Christmas Tree | £169.99 £114.99 at Very (save £55 or 32 per cent)

It’s been a year like no other, so we don’t blame you if you’re already watching Christmas films and are itching to decorate your front room. Very’s making it easier for us with this 7ft artificial Christmas tree deal. You can save £55 and even better, it’s pre-lit. There’s no need to spend hours untangling last year’s lights, you can skip straight to the fun part – the baubles.

Buy for £114.99 at Very

6. instax mini 9 with 10 shots | £74.99 £56.99 at Amazon (save £18 or 24 per cent)

The instax mini 9 makes a really fun Christmas gift and it’s now on sale for 24 per cent less at Amazon. You can snap away and your shots will print out immediately, perfect for keepsakes or making collages. This instax mini 9 comes with a pack of 10 shots – coloured film with white borders, but you can also order a whole range of fun film packs for the instax.

Buy for £56.99 at Amazon

7. Lenovo Yoga C630 13-Inch laptop | £929.99 £699.99 at Lenovo (save £230)

Looking for a new laptop this Black Friday? If it’s a lightweight, fast and versatile device you’re after, the Lenovo Yoga might just be it. Weighing in at just 1.2kg and measuring 12.5mm thin, the Lenovo Yoga C630 is packed full of great features and offers all-day battery life. You can sign in with a fingerprint, draw on the screen with the Lenovo Pen and enjoy fast 4G/LTE connectivity on-the-go.

Buy for £699.99 at Lenovo

8. Swan Retro Espresso Coffee Machine | £99 £73 at Amazon (save £26.99 or 27 per cent)

You can’t move for Black Friday coffee machine deals. And let’s be honest, some really aren’t going to win any awards on style! If futuristic coffee machines aren’t your thing, you may prefer Swan’s retro espresso machines. Much more stylish and compatible with easy serve espresso (ESE) pods and ground coffee, these coffee machines are seeing decent discounts at Amazon. Multiple colours are on offer, but it’s the grey version that’s the biggest bargain (was £99.99, now £73), followed by the baby blue (£75).

Buy now for £73 at Amazon

9. ghd Platinum+ Hair Straighteners | £189 £142.99 at Amazon (save £46.01 or 24 per cent)

Generally considered the gold standard in straighteners, the Platinum+ ghds are now on sale for £142.99 – that’s a sizeable saving of £46.01. Everything’s getting smarter these days and apparently our haircare stylers are no exception. The Platinum+ range brings you personalised results, recognising hair thickness and speed of styling, so it’s like having your own hairdresser at home.

Buy for £142.99 at Amazon

10. Miele Licensed Wooden Play Kitchen | £99.99 £65.99 at Robert Dyas (save £34 or 34 per cent)

Last but by no means least in today’s round-up of the best Black Friday deals, discounts and offers is the Miele-branded wooden play kitchen at Robert Dyas. As play kitchens go, this stylish design is befitting of the swankiest make believe home. It comes with a range of play utensils and features lights and sounds for your little chefs.

Buy for £65.99 at Robert Dyas

