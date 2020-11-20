Save 52% on the Philips Hue Bridge bundle in early Black Friday deal

We still have a couple of days to go until Black Friday arrives, but deals have been coming thick and fast in recent week as the build-up began. One of those deals is early discounts on the Philip Hue Bridge bundle kits.

In a world where everything is “smart” now, smart lighting has been growing in popularity and we have to admit there is some satisfaction is dimming a light without having to get up from the sofa to hit a switch.

If you are looking to enter the new world of lighting, keep an eye on these deals and there is always the chance they will be even better when Black Fridays official day begins on November 27th. The savings we’re seeing are great for a bundle that has two smart bulbs capable of beaming out 16 million different colours, and can be synced to movies and music. Why bother with Christmas decorations when you’ve got these in your living room, eh?

Black Friday Philips Hue deals

The screw bulb (E27) Philips Hue Starter Kit is cheapest at Currys, where it’s on sale for £63.99 – that’s a 52 per cent saving. The bayonet pack (B22) is still full price at Currys; for that, you should go to Argos where you’ll find its price reduced to £64.99.

Amazon regularly has items from the Philips Hue range on sale – often in tandem with its own line of smart devices – so we’re actually a little surprised to see that it only has the B22 kit on sale, and that’s for £89.99, down from £149.99.

That being said, Amazon changes its prices incredibly quickly, and often in response to the price drops of other retailers, and may well still drop that price again.

And not to be entirely outdone, it has the B22 Hue White Filament Bridge set on offer for £69.98 – beating Argos’s own offering by 1p. Argos is however the cheapest retailer for the E27 version. These won’t deliver the dazzling colour range of the White & Colour kits, but are still dimmable and operable by voice assistant, and comes with the Bridge ‘brain’ that you allows you to operate the bulbs via the Philips App.

Of course, you’re somewhat limited in which kit you choose (unless you’re planning on rewiring your house any time soon). But if there’s one thing we enjoy in the middle of peak deals season, it’s watching retailers compete to drop prices like this. Oh, and if you’re looking for the Hue Bridge minus the bulb? It’s also on sale at Currys PC World for £40.99… and at Amazon for 99p less.

