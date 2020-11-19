25 per cent off Panasonic 4K TVs in this Amazon Black Friday TV deal

Black Friday is synonymous with the image of crowds fighting over TVs at rock-bottom prices – and while this won’t be happening quite the same way this year, there’s still plenty of online TV deals to grab before they sell out.

There’ll be no need to wait until the big day either, as Amazon has begun a sale across a range of Panasonic 4K TVs, from a bargain 43-in model with 26 per cent off to a £220 saving on a gargantuan 65-in display.

The discounts come as part of Amazon’s early Black Friday sale – which has already seen their lowest ever price on AirPods Pro as well as a whole six months of Amazon Music Unlimited free when you buy an Echo Dot.

It wouldn’t be a Black Friday sale without some TV deals, however – and Panasonic’s 4k TVs would be the perfect companion to a new PS5 or Xbox Series X.

Save 25 per cent off Panasonic 4K TVs

Amazon is offering up to 25% off Panasonic 4K TVs – and you might want to act quick as they are already selling out fast:

