25 per cent off Panasonic 4K TVs in this Amazon Black Friday TV deal
Get a premium TV for a bargain price in this early Black Friday offer.
Black Friday is synonymous with the image of crowds fighting over TVs at rock-bottom prices – and while this won’t be happening quite the same way this year, there’s still plenty of online TV deals to grab before they sell out.
There’ll be no need to wait until the big day either, as Amazon has begun a sale across a range of Panasonic 4K TVs, from a bargain 43-in model with 26 per cent off to a £220 saving on a gargantuan 65-in display.
The discounts come as part of Amazon’s early Black Friday sale – which has already seen their lowest ever price on AirPods Pro as well as a whole six months of Amazon Music Unlimited free when you buy an Echo Dot.
It wouldn’t be a Black Friday sale without some TV deals, however – and Panasonic’s 4k TVs would be the perfect companion to a new PS5 or Xbox Series X.
Save 25 per cent off Panasonic 4K TVs
Amazon is offering up to 25% off Panasonic 4K TVs – and you might want to act quick as they are already selling out fast:
-
Panasonic TX-43HX580BZ 43-in 4K Ultra HD Smart TV |
£499£369 (save £130 or 26%)
-
Panasonic TX-55HX580BZ 55-in 4K Ultra HD Smart TV |
£499£449 (save £50 or 10%)
-
Panasonic TX-43HX600BZ 43-in 4K Multi HDR LED LCD Smart TV |
£549£459 (save £90 or 16%)
-
Panasonic TX-50HX600BZ 50-in 4K Multi HDR LED LCD Smart TV |
£599£529 (save £70 or save 12%)
-
Panasonic TX-55HX600BZ 55-in 4K Multi HDR LED LCD Smart TV |
£699£549 (save £150 or 21%)
-
Panasonic TX-58HX800BZ 58-in 4K Multi HDR LED LCD Smart TV |
£899£699 (save £200 or 22%)
-
Panasonic TX-65HX580BZ 65-in 4K Ultra HD Multi HDR LED LCD Smart TV |
£899£679 (save £220 or 24%)
More Black Friday TV deals
If you’re after a different make or model, however, there are plenty of other TV deals to choose from:
-
LG 55UN7100 55-in Ultra HD 4K Smart TV |
£749£429 at Very (save £320 or 42 per cent)
- Samsung QLED TVs | save up to £500 at Very
-
LG OLED 55-in Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR OLED with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa |
£1,599£1,299 (save £300 or 18 per cent)
-
Samsung QE85Q60TAUXX 85-in Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR QLED TV with Bixby, Alexa and Google Assistant |
£2,199£1,999 (save £200 or 9 per cent)
- LG 65CX6 OLED TV with Nintendo Switch and Games | £9,999 at Currys (save £400 on this bundle)
More Amazon Black Friday deals
Amazon’s early Black Friday sale covers far more than TVs however – see our Amazon Black Friday deals page for the full selection, or check out this sample below:
- Save on Samsung Galaxy tablets
-
Nintendo Switch neon + Just Dance 2021 bundle |
£328.99£304.99 (save £19 or 7 per cent)
-
GoPro HERO 9 |
£429.99£379.99 (save £50 or 12 per cent)
- 30 per cent off Boxsets (DVD, Blu-ray and 4K UHD) – includes Game of Thrones, Only Fools and Horses, and Victoria
- Up to 20 per cent off Nikon, Instax, Fujifilm, GoPro cameras
-
Apple AirPods (2nd gen) |
£159£124.49 (save £34.51 or 22 per cent)
-
Samsung Galaxy Watch Rose Gold |
£199£129 (save £70 or 35 per cent)
