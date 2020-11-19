Black Friday and Cyber Monday Google deals 2020: Save £100 on Google Home Max and Mini now just £19

There are a whole host of smart home tech devices now on the market, including helpful smart speakers like the Google Home range. With Black Friday deals still running into Cyber Monday, many of these smart products are seeing price cuts.

Using Google Assistant, the equivalent of Amazon’s Alexa, users can access up-to-date calendar information, listen to music and even control other smart technology around the house, like thermostat temperatures. Plus, lots more.

In addition to the standard Google Home smart speaker, there is a smaller Google Nest Mini (the new generation version of the Home Mini) as well as a larger, touch screen Google Nest Hub tablet.

The Google Chromecast is also a nifty piece of tech for home entertainment and streaming (which we’re all likely to be doing a lot of during the November lockdown) and it is available as a standard or speedy 4K version.

It has been a busy year for new smartphones and the Google Pixel 5 is no exception. The Pixel 4a is also now available and we anticipate some great deals on earlier models now the latest generation has hit the shelves.

We’ve rounded up the best Google Home Cyber Monday deals. Spoiler alert, there are some big savings to be found! Highlights include the Google Nest Mini for just £19 and the Google Home Max for 33% off.

Best Google Home Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

We’re seeing some great Cyber Monday deals on Google Home devices, making it a good time to pick up some new kit.

What types of Google devices are there?

The various Google Home and smart devices, as well as the Pixel smartphone range, are available at a number of retailers including Currys PC World, Argos, and John Lewis.. Below, we explain the RRPs for each product and where you can find it for the best price available.

Google Nest range

Take a look at the latest offers we’ve found below to get the devices for the best prices.

Google Home

RRP: £49

Currys PC World

The Google Home is the classic Google smart speaker that has the ability to answer questions, plan your schedule, and control smart tech around your house, with the help of Google Assistant. The speaker can also recognise up to six different voices, meaning it can deliver different information depending on who is asking.

For instance, if one member of the household asks for a rundown of meetings they have that day, Google Home can identify who is speaking and deliver the information from that individual’s calendar. You can also ask it to play music and even alter the temperature of your thermostat if you have compatible Google Home accessories.

For more information you can read our full guide which answers the key question; what can Google Home Do?

Google Nest Mini (previously Google Home Mini)

RRP: £49

Currys PC World

This is the miniature version of the standard smart speaker and is the new version of the device previously known as the Google Home Mini.

The Nest Mini has essentially the same functionality of the main Google Home speaker. The difference is it won’t have as high sound quality as the larger speaker. However, the new generation Nest has twice the bass of the original Home Mini, so this model is much improved and will generally be available for a lower cost.

Read our full Google Nest Mini review.

Google Nest Hub

RRP: £79.99

Argos

The Google Nest Hub is a touch screen tablet version of the Google Home Technology. A digital photo frame when not in active use, it can play videos on YouTube as well as stream music from Spotify and the radio. You’ll also still get all the help and answers from Google Assistant and the screen can bring up visual calendars, maps and weather forecasts, too.

Read our full Google Nest Hub Max review.

Google Chromecast

RRP: £30

Argos

Google Chromecast plugs into one of your TV’s HDMI ports and allows you to wirelessly connect your phone, tablet, or laptop, so you can “cast” a variety of streaming surfaces onto your main TV screen. Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, NOW TV, BritBox, YouTube, and more all work with the device.

You can also go for the advanced Google Chromecast Ultra, which works in the same way but with faster loading times, an ethernet adapter, and 4K HDR streaming. Find out more about the Google Chromecast in our guide.

Google Pixel

Google

Google’s Pixel is the tech giant’s smartphone offering. The Pixel 5 is the latest model which boasts 5G capabilities, fast charging with an all-day battery, a recycled aluminium casing and upgraded display.

The Pixel 4 and 4a models are still widely available and can also get the 4a with 5G capabilities. The camera on both the 4a models and the 5 is also more or less the same, so it depends on which features matter most to you when you are deciding which one to buy.

Still deciding on Google Home vs Alexa? Check out Amazon’s range of smart products.

Are Google devices on sale for Black Friday and Cyber Monday?

Yes! Unlike Amazon Prime Day, which was limited to Amazon alone, Black Friday is taking place across a wide range of retailers in many sectors over the whole weekend and into Monday. Traditionally technology has always been one of the most lucrative groups of products during the sales event and many Google devices have been included in this year’s savings.

This year many retailers launched earlier, such as Amazon’s Black Friday deals and you can also currently get Amazon Music Unlimited free for three months if you’re a new subscriber. You can already get the Google Nest Mini for just £19 and the Google Home Max for 33% off.

We saw that TV smart sticks and home technology were extremely popular during the Amazon Prime sales event, with sell-out products and even wait-listing for certain items.So, if you see a product you want reduced this weekend, snap it up while you can.

Read more on Cyber Monday

Our experts are working hard to source and research the best deals for you. For the cheapest and latest Black Friday offers still in stock, read our Cyber Monday deals guide. And for more tech discounts, check out the technology section.

