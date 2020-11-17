Buy an Echo Dot and get 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited free in early Black Friday deal

We may not have Black Friday until 27th November – but the deals are already well and truly pouring in.

Amazon, in particular, has been getting in early with their Black Friday deals, already slashing 35 per cent off Ring Doorbells in their early sale and offering Amazon Music Unlimited completely free for three months to new customers.

The Amazon Music deals don’t stop there, however, as audio obsessives can now get an even longer six months off free with any Echo Dot purchase. With Christmas just around the corner from Black Friday, an Amazon Music subscription will sweeten anyone’s stocking – or perhaps this will be the perfect gift for yourself?

Get 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited free when you buy an Echo Dot

The Amazon Music Unlimited Deal offers six months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free when you buy an Echo Dot from Amazon. Better yet, this offer is valid with both the new 4th gen Dot and the 3rd gen Dot, which has recently had a price drop to £39.99.

However, the offer is only valid to customers who are new to Amazon Music Unlimited, and will automatically renew after six months at £9.99 a month (£7.99 if you have Prime) unless you cancel.

The offer ends on 11th January 2021 – so there’s plenty of time to grab this deal.

How does Amazon Music Unlimited work?

Amazon Music Unlimited works much like other music streaming services – you can listen to any song anytime, anywhere. Simply log into the Amazon Music website, download the app to your PC or mobile or connect an Alexa compatible device and you’re free to play songs, build playlists, get recommendations or even download music to listen offline.

Audio enthusiasts can also upgrade to Amazon Music HD for premium quality songs for an extra £5 a month, or get a 90-day free trial.

What is the difference between Prime Music and Amazon Music Unlimited?

Amazon Prime is a great deal – not only do you get Prime Video and free-next day delivery, but you also stream up around two million songs ad-free with Prime Music for no extra cost. You can sign up to Amazon Prime now and get a 30-day free trial.

However, for a little bit extra Amazon Music Unlimited gives you over 70 million songs – ideal if you want the full back catalogue of your favourite artist. Unlimited usually costs an extra £7.99 a month if you are a Prime member, or £9.99 if you’re not part of Amazon’s subscription service.

More Amazon Black Friday deals

Gone are the days when Black Friday only lasted on said Friday – nowadays the sales event is a month-long affair. Amazon has launched an early Black Friday sale which runs until 19th November, which includes discounts on the Echo Show for Alexa functionality with a screen:

However, this being Amazon that’s not all – the retail giant has deals on almost everything and anything – you can see the full list in our dedicated Amazon Black Friday deals guide:

