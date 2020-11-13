iPhone Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max deals now live: best iPhone 12 deals on launch day

If you are a big fan of the iPhone, then you will be keenly aware that all models of the new iPhone 12 are now on sale. While the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro have been available since late October, the iPhone 12 Mini and Pro Max are only getting released today.

Advertisement

To mark the occasion, we have pulled together some of the best, and cheapest, deals on offer across all four iPhone 12 models.

Available from today (13th November), the iPhone 12 Mini is the cheapest iPhone 12 available with a starting price of £699. The Pro Max covers off the other end of the spectrum with the 512GB model costing £1,399 SIM-free.

The iPhone 12 Mini is available in the same colours as the standard iPhone 12, which are; white, black, red, green and blue, and the iPhone Mini specs include a A14 Bionic chip, edge-to-edge OLED display and 5G.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max is not only bigger – with 6.7-inch display – it also has different, metallic colour options like the Pro including gold, silver, graphite and pacific blue.

Now all four phones are available, the deals are in full force and we’re only expecting them to get better as we edge closer to the biggest shopping event of the year: Black Friday.

But not all of us can afford to wait for those Apple Black Friday deals, so if your contract is ending soon or an upgrade is due, take a look at our pick of the best iPhone 12 deals on offer now.

If you’re not fussed about having the latest model, we would also suggest checking out our iPhone Black Friday deals for decent savings on older iPhones too.

Best iPhone 12 deals

Having been released in late October, the iPhone 12 is still pretty new. However as we edge closer to Black Friday and with the additional releases of the iPhone 12 Mini and Pro Max, we are now starting to see prices begin to become more competitive. Main features include the return of the squared-off design as seen on the iPhone 4, three rear cameras and a 6.1-inch display. All iPhone 12 models are 5G.

Buy iPhone 12 SIM-free

If you prefer, the iPhone 12 is also available to buy SIM-free. On sale at a number of retailers including Amazon, Currys PC World and Carphone Warehouse, prices start at £799 for the 64GB model.

Best iPhone 12 Mini deals

Now available to buy, the iPhone 12 Mini is the smallest of the new models. It has a 5.4-inch display, two rear cameras, 5G and Apple’s new A14 Bionic Chip.

Buy iPhone 12 Mini SIM-free

On sale now, the iPhone 12 Mini has a starting price of £699. The cheapest iPhone 12 model is on sale at retailers such as Amazon, Carphone Warehouse and Argos.

Best iPhone 12 Pro deals

The Pro editions of the iPhone 12 have metallic colour options; silver, graphite, gold and pacific blue. It also has a 6.1-inch display and is waterproof (maximum depth of 6 metres up to 30 minutes).

Buy iPhone 12 Pro SIM-free

The iPhone 12 Pro is also available to buy SIM-free. On sale at a number of retailers including Argos, Currys PC World and Carphone Warehouse, prices start at £999 for the 128GB model.

Get the best Black Friday deals! Sign up for our deals newsletter to get the latest offers on TV tech, streaming, gaming, smart home and more. You are now signed up to our deals newsletter! Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our deals newsletters, together with relevant offers and other promotions from our carefully selected partners. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Best iPhone 12 Pro Max deals

The iPhone 12 Pro Max is the largest of Apple’s new phone with a 6.7‑inch edge-to-edge OLED display, three rear cameras and face ID. Its storage capacities are; 128GB, 256GB and 512GB.

Buy iPhone 12 Pro Max SIM-free

The iPhone 12 Pro Max is also on sale SIM-free. With prices starting at £1,0099, the iPhone 12 Pro Max is available at retailers including Carphone Warehouse, Currys PC World and Amazon.

Not sure whether to splash out on the new iPhone 12, use our guide on iPhone 12 vs iPhone 11 to help you compare the specs.

Advertisement

The Black Friday sale is already on too check out our guide to the best Apple Black Friday deals.