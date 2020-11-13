Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. Technology
  3. Technology Deals
  4. iPhone Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max deals now live: best iPhone 12 deals on launch day
  We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)

iPhone Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max deals now live: best iPhone 12 deals on launch day

Whether it is an iPhone 12 Mini or Pro Max you're after, these are the best deals on offer right now.

best iPhone 12 pre-order deals

If you are a big fan of the iPhone, then you will be keenly aware that all models of the new iPhone 12 are now on sale.  While the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro have been available since late October, the iPhone 12 Mini and Pro Max are only getting released today. 

Advertisement

To mark the occasion, we have pulled together some of the best, and cheapest, deals on offer across all four iPhone 12 models.

Available from today (13th November), the iPhone 12 Mini is the cheapest iPhone 12 available with a starting price of £699. The Pro Max covers off the other end of the spectrum with the 512GB model costing £1,399 SIM-free.

The iPhone 12 Mini is available in the same colours as the standard iPhone 12, which are; white, black, red, green and blue, and the iPhone Mini specs include a A14 Bionic chip, edge-to-edge OLED display and 5G.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max is not only bigger – with 6.7-inch display – it also has different, metallic colour options like the Pro including gold, silver, graphite and pacific blue.

Now all four phones are available, the deals are in full force and we’re only expecting them to get better as we edge closer to the biggest shopping event of the year: Black Friday

But not all of us can afford to wait for those Apple Black Friday deals, so if your contract is ending soon or an upgrade is due, take a look at our pick of the best iPhone 12 deals on offer now. 

If you’re not fussed about having the latest model, we would also suggest checking out our iPhone Black Friday deals for decent savings on older iPhones too. 

Best iPhone 12 deals 

best iPhone 12 pre-order deals

Having been released in late October, the iPhone 12 is still pretty new. However as we edge closer to Black Friday and with the additional releases of the iPhone 12 Mini and Pro Max, we are now starting to see prices begin to become more competitive. Main features include the return of the squared-off design as seen on the iPhone 4, three rear cameras and a 6.1-inch display. All iPhone 12 models are 5G.

Buy iPhone 12 SIM-free

If you prefer, the iPhone 12 is also available to buy SIM-free. On sale at a number of retailers including Amazon, Currys PC World and Carphone Warehouse, prices start at £799 for the 64GB model. 

Best iPhone 12 Mini deals

iPhone 12 Mini

Now available to buy, the iPhone 12 Mini is the smallest of the new models. It has a 5.4-inch display, two rear cameras, 5G and Apple’s new A14 Bionic Chip.

Buy iPhone 12 Mini SIM-free

On sale now, the iPhone 12 Mini has a starting price of £699. The cheapest iPhone 12 model is on sale at retailers such as Amazon, Carphone Warehouse and Argos.

Best iPhone 12 Pro deals 

iPhone 12 Pro deals

The Pro editions of the iPhone 12 have metallic colour options; silver, graphite, gold and pacific blue. It also has a 6.1-inch display and is waterproof (maximum depth of 6 metres up to 30 minutes).

Buy iPhone 12 Pro SIM-free

The iPhone 12 Pro is also available to buy SIM-free. On sale at a number of retailers including Argos, Currys PC World and Carphone Warehouse, prices start at £999 for the 128GB model. 

Best iPhone 12 Pro Max deals

iPhone 12 Pro Max

The iPhone 12 Pro Max is the largest of Apple’s new phone with a 6.7‑inch edge-to-edge OLED display, three rear cameras and face ID. Its storage capacities are; 128GB, 256GB and 512GB.

Buy iPhone 12 Pro Max SIM-free

The iPhone 12 Pro Max is also on sale SIM-free. With prices starting at £1,0099, the iPhone 12 Pro Max is available at retailers including Carphone Warehouse, Currys PC World and Amazon

Not sure whether to splash out on the new iPhone 12, use our guide on iPhone 12 vs iPhone 11 to help you compare the specs. 

Advertisement

The Black Friday sale is already on too check out our guide to the best Apple Black Friday deals. 

Tags

Forsythia x intermedia 'Mini Gold' (Dwarf)

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get three Forsythia ‘Mini Gold’ for half price!

Brighten up your garden with this great deal from Hayloft

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Apple Watch SE

Best Apple Watch deals ahead of Prime Day and Black Friday

Fifa 21

Best FIFA deals ahead of Prime Day and Black Friday

Amazon Kids+ subscription offer

Only a few days left to get 3 months of Amazon’s Kids+ for 99p

playstation 5

PS5 release date | Games, specs, price and pre-order for new Sony PlayStation