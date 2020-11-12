Free Google Nest Mini with Fitbit Black Friday deal

If you are looking for a tech deal, there is no better place to look than in Black Friday sales.

And while Black Friday itself isn’t until 27th November, plenty of retailers have already started rolling out deals.

The ‘Ready, Set, Go’ sale from Currys PC World is filled with discounts on smart home, wearables, TVs and laptops including £60 off a Ring Doorbell 3 and Marshall headphones for less than £50.

One of the best early Black Friday deals so far is this Fitbit Inspire 2 offer that means you get a Google Nest Mini completely free.

Fitbit Inspire 2 (free Google Nest Mini) | £138.99 £89.99

Costing £138.99 when sold separately, you can now get both a Fitbit Inspire 2 and a Google Nest Mini for £89.99. That is a saving of £49, or the cost of a Google Nest Mini.

The Fitbit Inspire 2 features 24/7 heart rate monitoring, sleep monitoring and more than 2o exercise modes.

It is also water-resistant so that you can wear it in the pool, and comes with a free year of Fitbit Premium.

This deal is a great option for people looking to be more aware of their daily exercise or want to dip their toes into smart speakers for the first time.

The Nest Mini is the smallest smart speaker from Google and has a voice assistant built in so that you can simply ask hands-free for news updates, the time or for music to play.

This 2nd Generation model also has two times stronger bass than the original and improved voice recognition.

There are two Google Nest Mini colours to choose from – charcoal and chalk – and three Fitbit colours; desert rose, lunar white and black.

With Currys launching its ‘Ready, Set, Go’ sale this week, there are a load of decent discounts now live. So far we’ve seen deals including £300 off a Samsung TV and a discounted Nintendo Switch bundle.

Here is a selection of some of the best deals on offer:

There are plenty of other retailers also offering Black Friday tech deals. Amazon’s early Black Friday sale is well and truly underway, and Very has started its discounts a good three weeks early, too. Both have deals on a range of tech including wearables, smart home, TVs and more.

With the Black Friday sales firing up so early it may have thrown some of us off guard – luckily we’ve compiled all each retailer’s best deals in one place so you can start your Christmas shopping ahead of the big day:

