Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. Technology
  3. Technology Deals
  4. Get 3-months free Talk Talk Broadband in this early Black Friday deal
  We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)

Get 3-months free Talk Talk Broadband in this early Black Friday deal

Need super fast broadband? Now is a good time to buy

talk talk

With more of us working from home than ever before, having fast reliable broadband is more important than ever and it seems that those who can offer it have realised that too with many broadband deals being revealed ahead of this year’s Black Friday.

Advertisement

The sale day falls on November 27th in 2020, but deals are already starting to emerge and Talk Talk have swooped in one of the best we have seen yet on broadband – we always love a deal that includes the word ‘free’, let alone three months worth of freebies.

But that is what they have on offer as you can now get three months of various speed broadband for zero cost. That means you can take advantage of the offer now and pay nothing until early 2021.

TalkTalk early Black Friday deal

38 Mb/s, 67 Mb/s and 145 Mb/s are all part of TalkTalk’s broadband offer which is running from now until December 2nd. So if you are in need of new broadband, you can do far worse than taking advantage of this offer- especially if you are looking to save money over this festive season. The internet provider also promises no set-up and no mid-contract price rises in this offer.

Given the changes to shopping habits this year (or the fact that many of us can’t currently shop in store), expect more deals to be popping up a decent amount of time before Black Friday. Many retailers have already launched their early offers – you can find Amazon Black Friday deals, as well as Currys Black Friday discounts.

Read more on Black Friday

We are keeping track on all things Black Friday to bring you the cheapest prices:

Want more offers? Keep checking our Black Friday 2020 guide as we work hard to source and research the best and cheapest deals for you. We’ll also have all the latest news from our experts in the lead up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday. For more tech deals check out the technology section.

Advertisement

Wondering what to watch? Visit our TV Guide.

Tags

BodyFit Folding Magnetic Exercise Bike

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get money off a BodyFit folding magnetic exercise bike

With this great offer you can enjoy the ultimate workout at home!

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Amazon

iPhone 11 vs iPhone XS: What’s the difference? Your buyer’s guide

kindle kids

Amazon offer gives kids 3-months of books, TV, movies, and apps for just 99p

Bose speakers

Get up to 48 per cent off Bose speakers and headphones with Amazon Prime Day

Gods and Monsters

When is Immortals Fenyx Rising released? What’s it about? Is there a trailer?